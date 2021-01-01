Crystal Palace have considered formally reporting Chelsea for making an illegal approach to Michael Olise.There are concerns at Palace that Chelseas move for Olise has contravened transfer rules and etiquette.[@SamiMokbel81_DM]
It will be delicious when they eventually crumble
I just cant see how all this spending doesnt eventually catch up with them. You just cant spend near a billion pounds in 18 months and not end up breaking FFP rules. They must be banking on selling 75mill of players each year for the next few seasons, without spending anything at all. Its absolute bonkers gambling by Boehly.
I didn't hear it myself but apparently Simon Jordan (who is recovering from Prostate cancer and good wishes to him) did a piece yesterday on radio talking about how Bohely is working things and how he thinks they're not breaking FFP rules. It would be interesting to hear because I have no idea how they're doing it, it's just mental.
I heard the same thing, and he said in the short term they can do it as they are selling players to balance the books. However long term it will catch up with them when they run out of players to sell and they are still paying for players they bought 2 or 3 seasons ago.
They lose around £150m-£200m every year before transfers. Last season, they had a bloated wage bill and they spent £600m (still adds up regardless of amortization). I don't see how they pass PL's FFP when considering the last 3 seasons. According to the PL rules, a club can lose £105m in 3 seasons. In the first two seasons (I.e 20/21 and 21/22), they have an accumulated loss of £260m (before adjustments) which is almost double the limit and there is no way they made a profit last season.I'm honestly baffled by journalists' attempts to portray them as compliant. "Oh, they sold some players! Very smart!".
How exactly?
Why is that surprising they have sold around players for around £215m.
Not sure that's right. I think you'd have to count all of MacAllister's add-ons, and none of Chelsea's.It would have been true prior to the Caicedo signing, mainly due to the sales of Mount and Havertz.In any case, it's a daft statistic because they've spent 200m+ in the two previous windows as well.
