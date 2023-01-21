It's not said enough how Chelsea and Roman laid the groundwork for the sportswashing running through the game now. In fact, I think it's the most effective sportswashing cases there has ever been up until his buddy decided to invade Ukraine. Because even after that Roman and his legacy doesn't have the toxic legacy it deserves. Him and Chelsea have done more damage to our game than anyone else in my opinion. The way they are acting now all comes from the foundations and arrogant cheating the system that he put in place.



I agree that Chelsea are probably the most effective sportswash the game has had the misfortune to encounter. Even today so many people leave them off the list when talking about sportswashing and concentrate on Abu Dhabi, Saudicastle and Qatari St. Germain.The Chelsea sportswash has generally been absorbed into English football's fabric now and they are seen as a legitimate club. Personally, I don't recognise anything they've done. Their European cups are meaningless and their name on it is a stain. They have always been a repulsive little club with a largely repulsive fanbase, but it went up several levels when they were sportswashed by Abramovich. They are still a repulsive little club, but have managed to buy credibility in the eyes of far too many people now.Letting Abramovich in started the decline of our game into industrial scale cheating. The baton has since been passed on to the other sportswashing fronts already mentioned. All cancers killing our game for their own personal and political ends.Abramovich will always head the rogues gallery for me. Only his war criminal mate put paid to his trashing of our game, but his departure still left his toxic legacy in place, stinking out the sport whilst hiding behind the name of Chelsea FC.