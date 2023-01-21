« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account  (Read 19500 times)

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm
Probably Fernandez and Gvardiol from the Premier League list.
Mbappe and Gvardiol for me. What an utterly shit list, if bums like Lukaku and Maguire command those kind of fees, wonder what players like Zidane, Batistuta, Del Piero, Ronaldo, Henry etc would've gone for.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 09:45:45 pm »
It's not a loophole (you would think they had found a way of ignoring profit and loss.) Chelsea were spreading the cost over 8 years instead of 5. The reason they want stop it is the timeframe for a gamble (which is what Chelsea are currently doing) is longer, which means they could fuck things up even worse. they are still up shit creek in a few years, but now the scale of the gamble becomes clearer that much quicker.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:16:14 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 07:35:40 pm
I just read that after Caicedo, now "Roméo Lavia would prefer to join Chelsea rather than Liverpool".

Did I wake up in an alternate timeline or some bizarro world?

Chelsea don't just want to beat us to players by overpaying, they also want to put a PR hit out on us to suggest players have chosen them and "snubbed" us. Witness Jacob Steinberg (a clear Boehly mouthpiece since Thursday) being the only one to carry the story that we bid £60m for Lavia, whilst none of the Liverpool patch did. Then lo and behold, Southampton accepted £50m plus add ons from Chelsea the same day, cos that makes sense.

Now I can just about believe that Caicedo might have preferred Chelsea (though I still believe agent backhanders after Thursday swung it back their way), but this Lavia stuff "choosing Chelsea" reeks of absolute bullshit to me. Most likely scenario is Chelsea are the only ones who've put in a bid Southampton would accept.

We still should've just offered them £50m weeks ago, so we're hardly above blame.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:00:57 pm
Cucurella about to go on loan to newcastle.

Imagine any other club loaning out a defender who cost £62m after one season. The lack of criticism is deafening
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm »
Hows the blinkered, ostriches getting on in here these days?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:00:57 pm
Cucurella about to go on loan to newcastle.

Is this the plan - break every rule with Chelsea then loan/sell to newcastle for pennies so they never break FFP?

Going to KSA after one season and a bonkers fee? Not dodgy at all; very reasonable stuff.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 11:05:46 pm
Hows the blinkered, ostriches getting on in here these days?

Spouting your shit in a Chelsea forum of all places? Do one.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:12:47 pm
Going to KSA after one season and a bonkers fee? Not dodgy at all; very reasonable stuff.

Be careful, Al will jump on you and demand that you provide a solid proof of any connection between KSA and Chelsea ...
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm
Spouting your shit in a Chelsea forum of all places? Do one.

Do one YOURSELFO. PLEB.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:14:10 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm
Imagine any other club loaning out a defender who cost £62m after one season. The lack of criticism is deafening

Intensely annoying the lack of questioning they get for the classless way they operate. Hopefully they will pay a severe price for it, they are going to end up in trouble by taking too many risks. Not that the idiot will care.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #290 on: Today at 08:58:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm
Be careful, Al will jump on you and demand that you provide a solid proof of any connection between KSA and Chelsea ...

Why actually have evidence for something when you can be Mac Red and spout things with absolute certainty.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:58:09 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:14:10 am
Intensely annoying the lack of questioning they get for the classless way they operate. Hopefully they will pay a severe price for it, they are going to end up in trouble by taking too many risks. Not that the idiot will care.
Seems like they are ok being fined. Won't make a difference to them.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:41:52 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:58:09 am
Seems like they are ok being fined. Won't make a difference to them.

It does make a difference though.

For UEFA a fine is the first sanction and can be accompanied by a squad restriction or other penalty. The fine then makes it more difficult to comply with FFP the next time and then sanctions then become more onerous.

For the Premier League P&S rules clubs have to come up with a business plan that shows how they are going to avoid breaching P&S and have to consult with the Premier League on transfers and the Premier League can refuse to register players.

What people are failing to understand is that this Chelsea ownership group hasn't broken FFP or P&S and may well not end up doing so.     
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:52:31 am »
It's not said enough how Chelsea and Roman laid the groundwork for the sportswashing running through the game now. In fact, I think it's the most effective sportswashing cases there has ever been up until his buddy decided to invade Ukraine. Because even after that Roman and his legacy doesn't have the toxic legacy it deserves. Him and Chelsea have done more damage to our game than anyone else in my opinion. The way they are acting now all comes from the foundations and arrogant cheating the system that he put in place.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #294 on: Today at 11:07:14 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 06:39:47 pm
Threw in a public transfer request in January to try and force a move because he was too big for Brighton. Now hes also too big to go to Liverpool and instead fancied Chelsea, where hell join the other 160 signings theyve made over the last year or two.

Dont wish him an injury, thats small time, but I hope he flops and gets hounded by the gutter press.

When you put it like that, we would only have had 18 months out of him before he started pushing for Barca/Real/Saudi so to be honest, who cares about him.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #295 on: Today at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:52:31 am
It's not said enough how Chelsea and Roman laid the groundwork for the sportswashing running through the game now. In fact, I think it's the most effective sportswashing cases there has ever been up until his buddy decided to invade Ukraine. Because even after that Roman and his legacy doesn't have the toxic legacy it deserves. Him and Chelsea have done more damage to our game than anyone else in my opinion. The way they are acting now all comes from the foundations and arrogant cheating the system that he put in place.

Chelsea are also using the Abramovich strategy of investing massively in the Academy which is exempt from FFP. Then years later offloading those players for big balance sheet profits to subsidise their spending on ready-made players. Their academy is just industrialised cheating.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #296 on: Today at 11:50:26 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:33:29 pm
As Ive said before: the EPL is run by & for its member clubs. The likes of Chelsea are effectively cheating the other members. No wonder John Henry is mildly perturbed. Why would they put up with what they & City are doing? The other clubs (that can afford it) might as well spend whatever they want.

Chelsea have gradually become an agency.
They are now like those agencies who provide nurses and teachers to cover shortfalls.
They buy as many players as they can and then lease them out to clubs who need a CB or a DM or a GK.
They are controlling the availability of players in the market.
Lavia going there to sit on his arse like Salah and KdB did, only now these players are on 8\9 year contracts.
 
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #297 on: Today at 11:53:54 am »
It's funny all the media and pundits back slapping Chelsea and their deals, totally oblivious to the fact that their money is ruining football. When talk of the ESL happened, they were all united in their disgust (Inc the hypocritical Govt and public)
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #298 on: Today at 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:52:31 am
It's not said enough how Chelsea and Roman laid the groundwork for the sportswashing running through the game now. In fact, I think it's the most effective sportswashing cases there has ever been up until his buddy decided to invade Ukraine. Because even after that Roman and his legacy doesn't have the toxic legacy it deserves. Him and Chelsea have done more damage to our game than anyone else in my opinion. The way they are acting now all comes from the foundations and arrogant cheating the system that he put in place.
I agree that Chelsea are probably the most effective sportswash the game has had the misfortune to encounter. Even today so many people leave them off the list when talking about sportswashing and concentrate on Abu Dhabi, Saudicastle and Qatari St. Germain.

The Chelsea sportswash has generally been absorbed into English football's fabric now and they are seen as a legitimate club. Personally, I don't recognise anything they've done. Their European cups are meaningless and their name on it is a stain. They have always been a repulsive little club with a largely repulsive fanbase, but it went up several levels when they were sportswashed by Abramovich. They are still a repulsive little club, but have managed to buy credibility in the eyes of far too many people now.

Letting Abramovich in started the decline of our game into industrial scale cheating. The baton has since been passed on to the other sportswashing fronts already mentioned. All cancers killing our game for their own personal and political ends.

Abramovich will always head the rogues gallery for me. Only his war criminal mate put paid to his trashing of our game, but his departure still left his toxic legacy in place, stinking out the sport whilst hiding behind the name of Chelsea FC.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #299 on: Today at 12:14:33 pm »
Chelsea net spend this summer is lower than ours? (Not inc Lavia deal). :o
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #300 on: Today at 12:33:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:14:33 pm
Chelsea net spend this summer is lower than ours? (Not inc Lavia deal). :o

Not sure that's right. I think you'd have to count all of MacAllister's add-ons, and none of Chelsea's.
It would have been true prior to the Caicedo signing, mainly due to the sales of Mount and Havertz.

In any case, it's a daft statistic because they've spent 200m+ in the two previous windows as well.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #301 on: Today at 12:36:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:14:33 pm
Chelsea net spend this summer is lower than ours? (Not inc Lavia deal). :o

Why is that surprising they have sold around players for around £215m.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #302 on: Today at 12:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:36:17 pm
Why is that surprising they have sold around players for around £215m.
They lose around £150m-£200m every year before transfers. Last season, they had a bloated wage bill and they spent £600m (still adds up regardless of amortization). I don't see how they pass PL's FFP when considering the last 3 seasons.

According to the PL rules, a club can lose £105m in 3 seasons. In the first two seasons (I.e 20/21 and 21/22), they have an accumulated loss of £260m (before adjustments) which is almost double the limit and there is no way they made a profit last season.

I'm honestly baffled by journalists' attempts to portray them as compliant. "Oh, they sold some players! Very smart!".
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #303 on: Today at 12:54:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:46:40 pm
They lose around £150m-£200m every year before transfers. Last season, they had a bloated wage bill and they spent £600m (still adds up regardless of amortization). I don't see how they pass PL's FFP when considering the last 3 seasons.

According to the PL rules, a club can lose £105m in 3 seasons. In the first two seasons (I.e 20/21 and 21/22), they have an accumulated loss of £260m which is almost double the limit and there is no way they made a profit last season.

I'm honestly baffled by journalists' attempts to portray them as compliant. "Oh, they sold some players! Very smart!".

They wont comply with the PLs FFP nor are they remotely arsed. They know the likely outcome is a fine which they can comfortably swallow and they'll go again.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #304 on: Today at 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:36:17 pm
Why is that surprising they have sold around players for around £215m.

Actually, it isn't after the Caicedo deal, let alone the Lavia deal - their net spend after Caicedo of about 70m, ours is 50m. 
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #305 on: Today at 01:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:42:50 pm
Actually, it isn't after the Caicedo deal, let alone the Lavia deal - their net spend after Caicedo of about 70m, ours is 50m. 

And they aren't done. They probably want a keeper and a striker.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #306 on: Today at 01:45:38 pm »
An absolute shit stain of a club.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
« Reply #307 on: Today at 01:48:29 pm »
the media have been obviously muted. any peep and they will be found in a barrel full of concrete at the bottom of pacific ocean. case will be deemed as suicide obviously.
