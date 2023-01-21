« previous next »
Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #240 on: Today at 04:23:13 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 03:41:32 pm
But all that is assuming they have been paid the full transfer fee for their outgoings up front, which doesn't happen.

Cos if it was that easy to get away with spending what you like, then all clubs would be doing it.


No, it's the way clubs keep books, outgoings are amoritized over time (so 100m becomes 20m per annum) while incomings are immediately 'banked' (on the books only) so for accountancy (and crucially, auditing) purposes, losses can be 'pushed down' the road' while profits are instantly counted.

What he is not really talking about is  the losses that were on the books when Boehly took over (Chelsea has made massive transfer  losses over the last 4 years that pre-date Boehly) so unless they have done some jiggery pokery to get around that then those numbners from the past will also be snowballing into the future alongside the new losses accruing.

Even if Chelsea some how fail to fall foul of FFP, if they keep gambling and failing to succeed, they will be wiped out. It's what happened to Everton. The problem is, when the initial investment fails, they end up doubling down and making even more problems. It's a big gamble. They basically bet a billion to make the CL and turn Chelsea into a superclub. When that failed last year, their choices were to become more cautious or to invest more in their gamble. Because their initial gamble was so big, they couldn'y afford caution so doubled-down instead. If they fail this year it will get harder and harder. Then, just like Everton, they will hit a wall and be thoroughly fucked.

That's what FFP is for, to stop these kinds of gambles with sporting institutions. Fans love it at first, but look at Everton now. The club is in freefall and they are screaming for an oil magnate to save them. Chelsea might yet succeed, but the difference between them and sportswashers is the lack of peril for sportswashers (who can endlessly bail out their clubs). Chelsea could fail (likely will, imo, they have no decent forwards) and in two years we will be seeing weepy eyed Chelsea fans calling for Abramovich to come back.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #241 on: Today at 04:24:22 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:17:29 pm
They key for me was "FFP punishment is financial". Says it all. It MUST be footballing punishment, not financial.

Exactly it needs to be something which has serious consequences, otherwise what is the point?
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #242 on: Today at 04:27:07 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:23:13 pm
No, it's the way clubs keep books, outgoings are amoritized over time (so 100m becomes 20m per annum) while incomings are immediately 'banked' (on the books only) so for accountancy (and crucially, auditing) purposes, losses can be 'pushed down' the road' while profits are instantly counted.

What he is not really talking about is  the losses that were on the books when Boehly took over (Chelsea has made massive transfer  losses over the last 4 years that pre-date Boehly) so unless they have done some jiggery pokery to get around that then those numbners from the past will also be snowballing into the future alongside the new losses accruing.

Even if Chelsea some how fail to fall foul of FFP, if they keep gambling and failing to succeed, they will be wiped out. It's what happened to Everton. The problem is, when the initial investment fails, they end up doubling down and making even more problems. It's a big gamble. They basically bet a billion to make the CL and turn Chelsea into a superclub. When that failed last year, their choices were to become more cautious or to invest more in their gamble. Because their initial gamble was so big, they couldn'y afford caution so doubled-down instead. If they fail this year it will get harder and harder. Then, just like Everton, they will hit a wall and be thoroughly fucked.

That's what FFP is for, to stop these kinds of gambles with sporting institutions. Fans love it at first, but look at Everton now. The club is in freefall and they are screaming for an oil magnate to save them. Chelsea might yet succeed, but the difference between them and sportswashers is the lack of peril for sportswashers (who can endlessly bail out their clubs). Chelsea could fail (likely will, imo, they have no decent forwards) and in two years we will be seeing weepy eyed Chelsea fans calling for Abramovich to come back.

We can but hope.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #243 on: Today at 04:51:51 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 03:42:50 pm
If Chelsea are getting around this as suggested by only counting an eight of the value due to the contracts being 8 years, why are they only counting the players signed since Boehly took over? Surely the players bought beforehand will count towards each years spend? 

Only if those players are still on their books though. When you sell a player their book value is deducted from the amount they are sold for and so does the amortisation.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #244 on: Today at 05:25:39 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 03:42:50 pm
If Chelsea are getting around this as suggested by only counting an eight of the value due to the contracts being 8 years, why are they only counting the players signed since Boehly took over? Surely the players bought beforehand will count towards each years spend?

Well, the media (at least those who are even bothered to analyse it, like Simon Jordan in this case) seem to only be thinking about their spending since Boehly came along.

But there are other players on the books, like Lukaku, who were signed for big money and are still being amortised on the accounts in reality. Now, to be fair they've gotten rid of a lot of the players they spent big on (Werner, Havertz for example), but Lukaku alone probably still costs £25m a year (£100m ÷ 4 years).

Also, another thing that isn't really getting picked up in mainstream media is that the money from aforementioned players they sold won't simply show up on the books as pure profit - they'll also have to subtract their book value from the fee they got. So, in Havertz' case for example, he still had two years left of his five year deal, so still had a book value  (amount still left to be amortised) of £28m. So even though Jordan is talking as though Arsenal paying £60m for him means £60m of pure profit, the actual amount of profit Chelsea get on the books is £32m, not the whole amount.

Basically, it's all well and good for people to say, "this is how Chelsea are doing what they're doing", but to me it still seems absolutey batshit crazy. Even selling a shitload of players is barely accounting for their amortised spending, never mind the fact that these amortised fees will be there every single year - and getting added to - for the next five years, or seven years in a lot of cases.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #245 on: Today at 05:28:25 pm
So it appears we never had a £60m fee agreed??
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #246 on: Today at 05:31:44 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:25:39 pm
Well, the media (at least those who are even bothered to analyse it, like Simon Jordan in this case) seem to only be thinking about their spending since Boehly came along.

But there are other players on the books, like Lukaku, who were signed for big money and are still being amortised on the accounts in reality. Now, to be fair they've gotten rid of a lot of the players they spent big on (Werner, Havertz for example), but Lukaku alone probably still costs £25m a year (£100m ÷ 4 years).

Also, another thing that isn't really getting picked up in mainstream media is that the money from aforementioned players they sold won't simply show up on the books as pure profit - they'll also have to subtract their book value from the fee they got. So, in Havertz' case for example, he still had two years left of his five year deal, so still had a book value  (amount still left to be amortised) of £28m. So even though Jordan is talking as though Arsenal paying £60m for him means £60m of pure profit, the actual amount of profit Chelsea get on the books is £32m, not the whole amount.

Basically, it's all well and good for people to say, "this is how Chelsea are doing what they're doing", but to me it still seems absolutey batshit crazy. Even selling a shitload of players is barely accounting for their amortised spending, never mind the fact that these amortised fees will be there every single year - and getting added to - for the next five years, or seven years in a lot of cases.

Exactly my point, articulated so much better  :D
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #247 on: Today at 05:41:19 pm
Approximately £1 billion in less than 12 months. Nothing to see here, move along.
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #248 on: Today at 05:54:46 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:41:19 pm
Approximately £1 billion in less than 12 months. Nothing to see here, move along.

All above board of course.

Theyve gone from one extreme to another!
Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #249 on: Today at 05:56:47 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:25:39 pm
Well, the media (at least those who are even bothered to analyse it, like Simon Jordan in this case) seem to only be thinking about their spending since Boehly came along.

But there are other players on the books, like Lukaku, who were signed for big money and are still being amortised on the accounts in reality. Now, to be fair they've gotten rid of a lot of the players they spent big on (Werner, Havertz for example), but Lukaku alone probably still costs £25m a year (£100m ÷ 4 years).

Also, another thing that isn't really getting picked up in mainstream media is that the money from aforementioned players they sold won't simply show up on the books as pure profit - they'll also have to subtract their book value from the fee they got. So, in Havertz' case for example, he still had two years left of his five year deal, so still had a book value  (amount still left to be amortised) of £28m. So even though Jordan is talking as though Arsenal paying £60m for him means £60m of pure profit, the actual amount of profit Chelsea get on the books is £32m, not the whole amount.

Basically, it's all well and good for people to say, "this is how Chelsea are doing what they're doing", but to me it still seems absolutey batshit crazy. Even selling a shitload of players is barely accounting for their amortised spending, never mind the fact that these amortised fees will be there every single year - and getting added to - for the next five years, or seven years in a lot of cases.

Jordan actually mentioned Havertz's value on the balance sheet and deducted it from his sale price. Lukaku was signed for £97.5m on a 5 year deal so his amortisation cost is £19.5m a season. That was partly offset by the £7m loan fee they received last season.

I would imagine they might try and offload him to a Saudi team, ideally a loan that covers the amortisation cost. 

Re: Chelsea - The Saudi money is just RESTING in Todd Boehly's Account
Reply #250 on: Today at 05:56:57 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 05:28:25 pm
So it appears we never had a £60m fee agreed??

Quelle surprise Chelsea journalist touting lies around.
