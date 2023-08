nothing to see here. that was old ownership - they were bad people.



the new ownership - they are good people and have no links to sovereign wealth funds.



The frustrating thing is nothing tangible will likely happen. Like the paltry fine they got from UEFA last week, the worst that will happen is something similar. No stripping of titles or being banned from competitions - they were allowed to write off over £1bn of loans from their owner and the new owners will say anything that happened in the past is nothing to do with us and look we've self reported. And of course any links to Saudi are incidental.