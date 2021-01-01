« previous next »
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #480 on: Today at 02:36:01 pm »
When the conviction rate for this kind of shit is so pathetic, she absolutely did the right thing in uploading it to social media.  If she hadn't, he'd be playing for Utd now because none of us would've known what was really going on.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 02:20:48 pm
You are correct, I am stating that you condone this violent act.  The video and audio evidence makes it very easy to not be subjective.

I'm sure you won't agree with me on this but in my opinion he does not deserve his priviledged career.  He deserves the chance to rehabilitation but not while representing a major sporting instituation, earning £100k per week and being a public figure
I tell you I am not condoning any alleged actions and you are now making very serious accusations against me. I will not stand for that, so either take it back or I will put in a complaint.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:30:11 pm
Its was uploaded to Instagram.

Why was that strange ?

Cheers, thought it was something like that.

I just wondered what she was hoping to achieve to be honest, doing it in that manner. I totally get that she was probably looking for help and is young, but I just find it all a bit, I dunno, naive, to do it in through social media. Maybe just because I'm a different generation. Like I say, just found it a bit weird.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:45:05 pm »
What's happening? Genuinely?

He's a rapist, a domestic abuser, and all round scum. Everyone has heard the recording, or read the transcript. Everyone is aware of his actions after he was arrested and everyone is aware of his behaviour before all this happened. There is no other side of this coin, and to even state for a second there is, comes down to defending him. I'm sorry, but it does

Maybe she thought the only way she could get out was to leak it to socials, who the fuck is anyone to question it? Without her actions, he'd be cracking on as if nothing had happened and we know how difficult it is to escape abusive relationships. It might be 'strange' to you as a fucking older male who's never experienced anything remotely like what she has but it's the action she took as a cry for help
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #484 on: Today at 02:49:13 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:37:30 pm
I tell you I am not condoning any alleged actions and you are now making very serious accusations against me. I will not stand for that, so either take it back or I will put in a complaint.

I'm not going to apologise.  We all need to do better in calling out violence against women and also call out men who make excuses for men commiting the acts.

I don't believe you support violence against women or commit those acts yourself but your actions here trying to make excuses defending Mason Greenwood shows how deep toxic masculinity runs in football and the wider society.

Believing victims should always be our first response.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #485 on: Today at 03:00:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:36:01 pm
When the conviction rate for this kind of shit is so pathetic, she absolutely did the right thing in uploading it to social media.  If she hadn't, he'd be playing for Utd now because none of us would've known what was really going on.

There was a case recently that really showed how bad it is. A woman had recorded her rapist admitting to the rape. He was convicted, thankfully, but not unanimously. Even with an admission there are some who will not believe women.

I don't understand those who choose to defend Greenwood, it's a red flag for me. I'm glad United finally decided to end his contract but this mess shows how far we still have to go when it comes to violence against women.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #486 on: Today at 03:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 03:00:23 pm
There was a case recently that really showed how bad it is. A woman had recorded her rapist admitting to the rape. He was convicted, thankfully, but not unanimously. Even with an admission there are some who will not believe women.

I don't understand those who choose to defend Greenwood, it's a red flag for me. I'm glad United finally decided to end his contract but this mess shows how far we still have to go when it comes to violence against women.

They havent ended his contract.

They will receive a fee for him if hes sold rather than loaned.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #487 on: Today at 03:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:02:53 pm
They havent ended his contract.

They will receive a fee for him if hes sold rather than loaned.

Fine. Leave by mutual agreement then. The point really is that he isn't staying.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #488 on: Today at 03:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 03:04:26 pm
Fine. Leave by mutual agreement then. The point really is that he isn't staying.

Its not mutual agreement as they were planning on keeping him.

Lets hope any fee they receive is donated to relevant charity.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #489 on: Today at 03:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:45:32 am
The contract has been mutually terminated hasn't it?  They won't be loaning or selling him

Sorry - just reread the wording, you are correct - it is mutually agreed for him to leave the club

No problem :wave I too initially thought it had been terminated until I re-read it

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:07:35 pm
Lets hope any fee they receive is donated to relevant charity.

Considering the PR mess they've gotten themselves into it is the least they can do
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #490 on: Today at 03:11:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:08:17 pm
No problem :wave I too initially thought it had been terminated until I re-read it

Considering the PR mess they've gotten themselves into it is the least they can do


I just cant see they will as the statements from them reads like they were welcoming back until the end.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #491 on: Today at 03:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:07:35 pm
Its not mutual agreement as they were planning on keeping him.

Lets hope any fee they receive is donated to relevant charity.

I somehow doubt it. I'm relieved Utd aren't keeping him but there's nothing in their press releases or behaviour that makes me think they have even a basic understanding of DV/violence against women. Happy to be proved wrong of course.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #492 on: Today at 03:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 03:12:36 pm
I somehow doubt it. I'm relieved Utd aren't keeping him but there's nothing in their press releases or behaviour that makes me think they have even a basic understanding of DV/violence against women. Happy to be proved wrong of course.

The statements are a disgrace.

Whoever they employed to write them should be sacked.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #493 on: Today at 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:32:24 pm
People generally report a crime to the police and not on social media I'm guessing?

Here we go, lets question the victim rather than Greenwood.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #494 on: Today at 03:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 03:00:23 pm

I don't understand those who choose to defend Greenwood, it's a red flag for me. I'm glad United finally decided to end his contract but this mess shows how far we still have to go when it comes to violence against women.

This. I've effectively ended a 15 year friendship with someone who was a pretty close mate of mine over this as he's been of the opinion that United should bring him back and he's just a young lad who made a mistake is all. Worst part is this now ex-mate has a 5 year old daughter.

Some people in the football fandom world seriously need to take a fucking long, hard look at themselves. The things people will excuse just because a talented player happens to wear their teams colours...sickening.
