Danny Murphy was on the radio yesterday, not once but twice, sticking up for Greenwood. The cliches were rolling off the tongue. He's a young boy, we've all made mistakes, he'll learn from this, he'll be getting the help he needs, he'll come back a better person, he should be allowed to play now.
Amongst the empty words there was not 1 mention of how he must have made that girl feel or what that has done to her. All about Greenwood and how he can make sure he is ok. That sums up a lot of footballers for me, ex and current. Being a footballer seems to elevate them to be better than everyone else. Prick