There is some nuance to this in a lot of ways. I as a personal opinion have no doubt he was guilty of what was put forward as from personal experience if things like the audio/pictures got released, you can guarantee that worse or similar has been going on for quite some time and isn't known to the public. The whole situation around the girl refusing to cooperate and her parents' weird comments will never be fully understood except by those involved and I suspect the police also.



That said, he wasn't tried in court and isn't guilty of any criminal offence currently, so he does have a right to earn a living, whether that's play football or seek any form of employment. It's hard to see how that happens over the next few months as any club that looks to sign him will likely drag themselves through the mud - so not sure what happens there. United have already done this by trying to stage-manage his return and coerce (ironically) the women's team into taking the fall. United really should've let him go and let it be someone else's problem to be honest.



One of the issues for me if I was a football club - and I don't particularly like saying this as it feels morbid - it's extremely rare in my experience that a leopard changes his spots (particularly if one stays in the same toxic relationship, which is what seems to have happened). I wouldn't be convinced that if I signed Greenwood, me and my club wouldn't be on the hook for something else similar or worse over the next few years.