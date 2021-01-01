« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United - Manchester's Other Team  (Read 30278 times)

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,249
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:54:01 am »
Can I also just say it was obvious that Mason Greenwood was a wrong 'un from miles before this incident.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:19 am by lamonti »
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,650
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #441 on: Today at 08:02:37 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:48:49 pm
It's almost as if they are blaming the victim herself. Greenwood also has not been proven innocent, the charges were dropped due to circumstances people saw the photographs and heard the tape. If they are saying he was "innocent" do they think it was her fault instead, that she made him do it? Just incredibly insensitive how they have worded the statement it's planned to make them look as if they have done everything they can, but everyone knows the mess they have made of this. It makes you desapir.


Have you read Greenwood's statement?
Quote
I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

"My share of responsibility" very much seems like victim blaming.


Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 08:11:59 pm
Absolutely stinks to high heaven.  For the family, I wouldn't even know where to start, you'd hope they want to abide by their daughter's wishes and then hope that there's nothing more sinister/financial behind it.

As soon as the audio/images were released, her dad was defending him in the press.

The victim in this seems to have been massively let down by a number of people.
Greenwood was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour, he then breached his bail conditions to contact the victim without consequence.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • Bring the noise
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #442 on: Today at 08:27:22 am »
The girls family doesnt come out of this well either, she has been badly let down by them and the club showing support to the wealthy footballer. So many people should be ashamed of themselves for their behaviour in this case.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:18:07 am »
Some are trying to excuse this as just role play and that she's had the support of the whole country but still gone back to him proving it was nothing really!!

Fuck my life they have absolutely no understanding of how "controlling and coercive behaviour" works at all  :butt

I'll guarantee that as night always follows day it'll happen again, most likely within the next year or so.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:10 am by reddebs »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,015
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:23:10 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:02:37 am

Have you read Greenwood's statement?
"My share of responsibility" very much seems like victim blaming.


As soon as the audio/images were released, her dad was defending him in the press.

The victim in this seems to have been massively let down by a number of people.
Greenwood was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour, he then breached his bail conditions to contact the victim without consequence.
Exactly what is greenwood taking the blame for??

Hes innocent of all charges (so he and the club tell us).

So what HAS he done wrong and why is he leaving then?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:29:22 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:23:10 am
Exactly what is greenwood taking the blame for??

Hes innocent of all charges (so he and the club tell us).

So what HAS he done wrong and why is he leaving then?

Also the clips we've seen need to be taken in context of the wider (but unseen) evidence.....call me cynical, but if it does exonerate  him why wouldn't you make it available.....especially if it would mean you could carry on your Man U career unblemished.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #446 on: Today at 09:30:14 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:27:22 am
The girls family doesnt come out of this well either, she has been badly let down by them and the club showing support to the wealthy footballer. So many people should be ashamed of themselves for their behaviour in this case.

Yep. From the start its seemed that her family didn't want to give up Greenwood's money. Her dad was almost immediately defending him and it just smacked of worry that they were going to lose their gravy train, rather than him being concerned for his daughters wellbeing. From the outside looking in, it seems this poor girl has been manipulated by wronguns on all sides.

Anyone saying "she wouldn't get back/have a baby with him if he was guilty" obviously has no understanding of how domestic abuse cases can work.

Why would multi-millionaire Mason Greenwood's girlfriend take him back? I can think of multiple millions of reasons.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • Believer
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #447 on: Today at 09:33:05 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 09:30:20 am
He's not innocent until he's been through a UK court process

I think you will find the legal system in this country works the other way round
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #448 on: Today at 09:39:45 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:33:05 am
I think you will find the legal system in this country works the other way round
Sorry. Worded incorrectly. I'd like to see his innocence challenged in the UK courts.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #449 on: Today at 09:48:59 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:23:10 am
Exactly what is greenwood taking the blame for??

Hes innocent of all charges (so he and the club tell us).

So what HAS he done wrong and why is he leaving then?
He's won the legal battle, but lost in the court of public opinion.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #450 on: Today at 09:51:05 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 09:29:22 am
Also the clips we've seen need to be taken in context of the wider (but unseen) evidence.....call me cynical, but if it does exonerate  him why wouldn't you make it available.....especially if it would mean you could carry on your Man U career unblemished.
He's been exonerated though, according to the law at least, anything after that is just voyeurism.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,616
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:02:15 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:27:22 am
The girls family doesnt come out of this well either, she has been badly let down by them and the club showing support to the wealthy footballer. So many people should be ashamed of themselves for their behaviour in this case.

Correct me if I am wrong plz but did it not come out her father pressured her to drop it, Mason was a good boy etc (man clearly wants the bag)
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,313
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:09:19 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:51:05 am
He's been exonerated though, according to the law at least, anything after that is just voyeurism.

I dont think he has been cleared the evidence will always condemn him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:14:27 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:02:15 am
Correct me if I am wrong plz but did it not come out her father pressured her to drop it, Mason was a good boy etc (man clearly wants the bag)

That was my understanding also.  He seemed to be siding with Greenwood over his own daughter which seemed very odd.  I mean even if you feel like you have legitimate reason to be doubtful or unsure about the accusations from your own daughter, why on earth are you sharing this with the tabloids?  Scandalous country England.

Here's a prediction, Chelsea are in need of a goalscorer and his personality seems to fit them down to the ground.  It wouldn't surprise me at all to hear that they are one of the clubs in for him and that's where he ends up.  In fact I'm almost certain of it.
Logged

Online Micky55

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:20:32 am »
What they should have done is dismissed him for bringing the club into disrepute citing the video & audio. You can bet your bottom dollar he wouldn't take them to court or a tribunal where that would be a defense for the club. No need for any witness statements either. Open goal for them & they missed it.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:46:11 am »
Danny Murphy was on the radio yesterday, not once but twice, sticking up for Greenwood. The cliches were rolling off the tongue. He's a young boy, we've all made mistakes, he'll learn from this, he'll be getting the help he needs, he'll come back a better person, he should be allowed to play now.
Amongst the empty words there was not 1 mention of how he must have made that girl feel or what that has done to her. All about Greenwood and how he can make sure he is ok. That sums up a lot of footballers for me, ex and current. Being a footballer seems to elevate them to be better than everyone else. Prick
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:48:58 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:51:05 am
He's been exonerated though, according to the law at least, anything after that is just voyeurism.

He has not in any shape or form been exonerated - the very definiation of that term is an official body clearing you of any wrong doing.  No court or official did that with Greenwood.  Charges being dropped is completely different and should always be said if any tries to say he is innocent or been exonerated
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:57:29 am »
There is some nuance to this in a lot of ways. I as a personal opinion have no doubt he was guilty of what was put forward as from personal experience if things like the audio/pictures got released, you can guarantee that worse or similar has been going on for quite some time and isn't known to the public.  The whole situation around the girl refusing to cooperate and her parents' weird comments will never be fully understood except by those involved and I suspect the police also.

That said, he wasn't tried in court and isn't guilty of any criminal offence currently, so he does have a right to earn a living, whether that's play football or seek any form of employment.  It's hard to see how that happens over the next few months as any club that looks to sign him will likely drag themselves through the mud - so not sure what happens there.  United have already done this by trying to stage-manage his return and coerce (ironically) the women's team into taking the fall.  United really should've let him go and let it be someone else's problem to be honest.

One of the issues for me if I was a football club - and I don't particularly like saying this as it feels morbid - it's extremely rare in my experience that a leopard changes his spots (particularly if one stays in the same toxic relationship, which is what seems to have happened). I wouldn't be convinced that if I signed Greenwood, me and my club wouldn't be on the hook for something else similar or worse over the next few years.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,191
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #458 on: Today at 11:02:31 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:57:29 am
One of the issues for me if I was a football club - and I don't particularly like saying this as it feels morbid - it's extremely rare in my experience that a leopard changes his spots (particularly if one stays in the same toxic relationship, which is what seems to have happened). I wouldn't be convinced that if I signed Greenwood, me and my club wouldn't be on the hook for something else similar or worse over the next few years.

This is key for me.  In Greenwood's mind, the fact that his girlfriend and her family are all ok with what happened will make him think he did nothing wrong.  His statement already kind of alluded to that, I think he sees it as shared blame and his regret is probably just not doing more to keep her quiet at the time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,208
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #459 on: Today at 11:11:57 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:46:11 am
Danny Murphy was on the radio yesterday, not once but twice, sticking up for Greenwood. The cliches were rolling off the tongue. He's a young boy, we've all made mistakes, he'll learn from this, he'll be getting the help he needs, he'll come back a better person, he should be allowed to play now.
Amongst the empty words there was not 1 mention of how he must have made that girl feel or what that has done to her. All about Greenwood and how he can make sure he is ok. That sums up a lot of footballers for me, ex and current. Being a footballer seems to elevate them to be better than everyone else. Prick

Are you surprised?  Plebs (fans) worship them like gods and they are paid millions!
Logged

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #460 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
Blokes like this think they are untouchable.  More so spoiled mollycoddled footballers who have been fawned over from young, earn obscene amounts of money and can do practically what they want.  They live on another planet.

There's a good chance this will happen again, but it might never get beyond closed doors again.  She's been badly badly supported.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,071
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #461 on: Today at 11:29:23 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:37:25 am
My take is, they had to cut ties, and they knew it, but they also saw him as a sellable asset and tried to sugar coat the whole episode so all parties could come out of it and not look bad. They failed miserably. They probably know that as well.

At the end of the day, it's all about the money. Turns my stomach.

This. I doubt they'd have tied themselves in knots over a moderately talented youth or reserve player. I thought it was telling that they are looking to find him a new club rather than just paying up his contract. They're still going to make money on him regardless of where he ends up
Logged

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #462 on: Today at 11:41:30 am »
The defending of him from a lot of their supporters on 'that' forum is so scary. 

''His girlfriend wants to move on with him but the public moral police don't like that''

''Let he (her) without sin cast the first stone! The moral high ground is getting mighty overcrowded .Have none of you been 19 and done things you maybe regretted?''

Its so easy to lose faith in humanity sometimes.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #463 on: Today at 11:45:32 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:29:23 am
This. I doubt they'd have tied themselves in knots over a moderately talented youth or reserve player. I thought it was telling that they are looking to find him a new club rather than just paying up his contract. They're still going to make money on him regardless of where he ends up

The contract has been mutually terminated hasn't it?  They won't be loaning or selling him

Sorry - just reread the wording, you are correct - it is mutually agreed for him to leave the club
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:34 am by Oh Campione »
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,942
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #464 on: Today at 12:00:19 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:51:05 am
He's been exonerated though, according to the law at least, anything after that is just voyeurism.
You don't know what "exonerated" means.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #465 on: Today at 12:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 11:41:30 am
''Let he (her) without sin cast the first stone! The moral high ground is getting mighty overcrowded .Have none of you been 19 and done things you maybe regretted?''

Holy hell!  :o

What a privilege it must be to view (alleged) sexual assault and domestic violence as just a 'regret'...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:15:40 pm by Koplass »
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,000
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #466 on: Today at 12:37:29 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:00:19 pm
You don't know what "exonerated" means.
True, exonerated is not the right word. But it doesn't alter the fact that all people are going on is what they have gleaned from a limited set of sources. I dislike Greenwood and don't doubt he has an unlovely temperament and is horrible in a domestic setting. But I am also not fond of the mob mentality that has grown up around this case. Tis the thin end of the wedge and when it inevitably swings towards someone new, this will serve as a pretty bad precedent.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #467 on: Today at 12:56:12 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:37:29 pm
True, exonerated is not the right word. But it doesn't alter the fact that all people are going on is what they have gleaned from a limited set of sources. I dislike Greenwood and don't doubt he has an unlovely temperament and is horrible in a domestic setting. But I am also not fond of the mob mentality that has grown up around this case. Tis the thin end of the wedge and when it inevitably swings towards someone new, this will serve as a pretty bad precedent.

I get your point but beyond having video footage of him assaulting her, the evidence couldn't be more damning.

Men get away with sexual violence on such a vast scale and even when there's an audio recording of a man coercing/threatening a woman and photo evidence of her having been attacked, people will still pull the 'there's two sides to every story' or 'innocent until proven guilty' excuse.

Unless a man openly admits to it (which they almost never do), it seems there will always be someone ready to believe his innocence. As a woman, its beyond depressing that the one time the general public are actually willing to believe a woman might not be lying, its labelled mob mentality. 
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #468 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:37:29 pm
True, exonerated is not the right word. But it doesn't alter the fact that all people are going on is what they have gleaned from a limited set of sources. I dislike Greenwood and don't doubt he has an unlovely temperament and is horrible in a domestic setting. But I am also not fond of the mob mentality that has grown up around this case. Tis the thin end of the wedge and when it inevitably swings towards someone new, this will serve as a pretty bad precedent.

Sorry, any arguement like this that features a BUT... is just defending his actions
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,607
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #469 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm »
Can't believe they've allowed a statement to go out in which Greenwood himself lies about being cleared as well.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,620
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #470 on: Today at 01:06:21 pm »
If they do sell him then they need to donate the fee to a charity for domestic abuse.

They wont but they should.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #471 on: Today at 01:47:04 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:46:11 am
Danny Murphy was on the radio yesterday, not once but twice, sticking up for Greenwood. The cliches were rolling off the tongue. He's a young boy, we've all made mistakes, he'll learn from this, he'll be getting the help he needs, he'll come back a better person, he should be allowed to play now.
Amongst the empty words there was not 1 mention of how he must have made that girl feel or what that has done to her. All about Greenwood and how he can make sure he is ok. That sums up a lot of footballers for me, ex and current. Being a footballer seems to elevate them to be better than everyone else. Prick

When pundits put out shit like this, you can normally follow leads to find a connection between them and the player. Usually they share the same agent/agency or something. Pretty sure Murphy has been found out for this before.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 