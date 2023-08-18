What I find most despicable is the cunning and planned positioning performed by Manchester United. The narrative they are building is one of club being 'confused, unsure, searching'. Poor Manchester United is lost in a whirlwind of conflicting information and interests you see, they are navigating blindly through this dense moral fog, doing their best you see, asking all stakeholders you see. It's not their fault they'll sail out of this dense fog right in front of 'Greenwood Plays Island' - it was very dense this moral fog you see, they had no idea the ship was sailing this way.



Sad reality is that they have already made the decision to re-integrate this woman abusing scumbag into their first team. All they are doing now is searching for a way to do it without it blowing up in their face too violently.