Author Topic: Man United - Manchester's Other Team  (Read 25884 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #360 on: August 18, 2023, 08:21:10 am »
Well done Rachel Riley.

https://news.sky.com/story/mason-greenwood-countdowns-rachel-riley-says-shell-stop-supporting-manchester-united-if-striker-stays-12942074

The really worrying thing is that according to reports the football staff at United are all onboard bringing him back. I'm beginning to think football as a sport is further in the gutter than anyone could have ever imagined.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #361 on: August 18, 2023, 08:24:10 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on August 18, 2023, 08:21:10 am
Well done Rachel Riley.

https://news.sky.com/story/mason-greenwood-countdowns-rachel-riley-says-shell-stop-supporting-manchester-united-if-striker-stays-12942074

The really worrying thing is that according to reports the football staff at United are all onboard bringing him back. I'm beginning to think football as a sport is further in the gutter than anyone could have ever imagined.

I came to this conclusion a while back.  One of the reasons why I couldn't care less if the whole thing disappeared tomorrow.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #362 on: August 18, 2023, 08:41:11 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on August 18, 2023, 08:21:10 am
Well done Rachel Riley.

https://news.sky.com/story/mason-greenwood-countdowns-rachel-riley-says-shell-stop-supporting-manchester-united-if-striker-stays-12942074

The really worrying thing is that according to reports the football staff at United are all onboard bringing him back. I'm beginning to think football as a sport is further in the gutter than anyone could have ever imagined.

They are all extremely rich young men, why anybody thinks they are, by and large, not a gang of scumbags is beyond me. Money corrupts, they are not like us normal folk and don't think of themselves as such.

That's why I have to ignore every social initiative etc that they are involved in, taking the knee, rainbow laces etc etc. It's all bullshit, complete and utter bullshit. If you think they give one iota of a fuck about anything else but themselves and their moneyed ilk then you've not been watching them properly.

The odd one like Rashford may have a true pang on conscience every now and again but odds on he's a scuzzball as well 90% of the time.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #363 on: August 18, 2023, 09:09:28 am »
One thing everyone associated with that club needs to remember, he's not been found innocent, the case was dropped as "there was no longer a realistic prospect of a conviction" after witnesses withdrew their cooperation.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #364 on: August 18, 2023, 09:25:36 am »
What I find most despicable is the cunning and planned positioning performed by Manchester United. The narrative they are building is one of club being 'confused, unsure, searching'. Poor Manchester United is lost in a whirlwind of conflicting information and interests you see, they are navigating blindly through this dense moral fog, doing their best you see, asking all stakeholders you see. It's not their fault they'll sail out of this dense fog right in front of 'Greenwood Plays Island' - it was very dense this moral fog you see, they had no idea the ship was sailing this way.

Sad reality is that they have already made the decision to re-integrate this woman abusing scumbag into their first team. All they are doing now is searching for a way to do it without it blowing up in their face too violently.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #365 on: Today at 04:03:39 pm »
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:10:20 pm »
Disgusting they let it go this far regardless.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #367 on: Today at 04:19:14 pm »
Absolutely meaningless statement. He's not been sacked, He's not had his contract ripped up. He basically been transfer listed. Which means a club will have to come in and bid for him, arrange fee and terms with the club and player.

This had the PFA, employment lawyers and agents meetings written all over it.
Online Oskar

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #368 on: Today at 04:21:36 pm »
Quote
Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged."

Shameful statement.

Anyone who listened to that recording will know exactly who and what this individual is. For United to claim it "did not provide a full picture" is disgusting.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #369 on: Today at 04:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:21:36 pm
Shameful statement.

Anyone who listened to that recording will know exactly who and what this individual is. For United to claim it "did not provide a full picture" is disgusting.

How the fuck did they come to that conclusion? Basically he told them he didn't do it and they've decided to go with that by the sounds of it.

So if no one wants to buy him he remains there then?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Gaz123456

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #370 on: Today at 04:23:46 pm »
Had to happen.

Based on how unfair it would be, he'll probably go to Saudi and earn a fortune.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #371 on: Today at 04:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 04:23:46 pm
Had to happen.

Based on how unfair it would be, he'll probably go to Saudi and earn a fortune.

Taking with him the poor victim and baby to continue living a life of hell no doubt.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
