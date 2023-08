Vish on Football Ramble said it well.



“If you want to be a shit bloke, be good at football”



The absolute c*nts that come out defend players no matter what they do is unbelievable. The club doing the same is a step further. They clearly want to bring him back in, and keep testing the water with when they can do it or what the best method is.



He has been proven innocent and is willing to face the team… shit that’s not gone down well

Oh the womens team will have a say!….Shit that’s even worse

Ten Haag is willing to give him a second chance…. Oh no still not gone well

The directors are making the decision and he wasn’t found guilty… still not great. Fuck what shall we do?



They’ll release some other bullshit through the media next week