« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United - Manchester's Other Team  (Read 20057 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,089
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #280 on: Today at 01:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:31:28 pm
Harry Maguire's proposed move to West Ham is off as he vows to fight for Manchester United place.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66520737

Imagine how shameful it must be to be fucked off by a walking slab-headed fridge?   ;D

Serves them right considering how they are treating their women's team right now.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:21:06 pm
Imagine the reporting or podcast discussions if an Italian club was doing this. At best it's a terrible look

Exactly, I have a feeling it would be totally different.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #281 on: Today at 01:33:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:48:06 pm
Fight for his place...let me translate that for you, i'm not taking a pay cut.

Good on Harry,you fight for that United spot all the way.
Never give up,never surrender.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,498
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #282 on: Today at 01:41:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:27:11 pm
Serves them right considering how they are treating their women's team right now.

What have I missed?
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #283 on: Today at 01:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:41:11 pm
What have I missed?
It's regarding that scum Greenwood. The suits at United want him back and recently came out and said they will consult with the womens team before deciding on anything. They have already decided to bring him back and are now putting all the pressure on the womens team, instead of owning up to being c*nts and dealing with all the backlash.

Is the gist of it I think.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #284 on: Today at 01:50:37 pm »
Antony is playing despite reports to Brazilian police of domestic abuse, this is just being ignored it seems.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,498
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:47:22 pm
It's regarding that scum Greenwood. The suits at United want him back and recently came out and said they will consult with the womens team before deciding on anything. They have already decided to bring him back and are now putting all the pressure on the womens team, instead of owning up to being c*nts and dealing with all the backlash.

Is the gist of it I think.
Ah right, cheers.
Disgusting bunch of c*nts if he gets to play for them again.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:50:43 pm
Ah right, cheers.
Disgusting bunch of c*nts if he gets to play for them again.
He will most definitely be brought back. Below is the title of an article from the athletic I saw posted on reddit today. It pretty much confirms their intentions to have him play for them again.

Quote
"Weve done a really detailed and thorough internal investigation and weve asked as many people as we can around what happened and try to understand it beyond the original investigation done by the police."

Shameless c*nts, the lot of them. Hope he is booed like no one ever before.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,498
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:54:39 pm
He will most definitely be brought back. Below is the title of an article from the athletic I saw posted on reddit today. It pretty much confirms their intentions to have him play for them again.

Shameless c*nts, the lot of them. Hope he is booed like no one ever before.
He will definitely get dogs abuse in most stadiums and rightly so.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,387
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:59:43 pm
He will definitely get dogs abuse in most stadiums and rightly so.

Not sure. The state of the British people thesedays, he'll probably get an MBE and a standing ovation.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,089
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:47:22 pm
It's regarding that scum Greenwood. The suits at United want him back and recently came out and said they will consult with the womens team before deciding on anything. They have already decided to bring him back and are now putting all the pressure on the womens team, instead of owning up to being c*nts and dealing with all the backlash.

Is the gist of it I think.

The ladies team have been asked more than once about it and each time they have clearly made their opinions clear. United in the meantime have dithered about it while fans on Twitter put pressure on the club to bring him back. Then once again United refuse to make a decision and this time made noise about asking the United players  about it who are currently in Australia. Therefore they have put their female team directly in the spotlight, while cowardly not made a decision themselves. They are a disgrace.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,947
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:15:40 pm
The ladies team have been asked more than once about it and each time they have clearly made their opinions clear. United in the meantime have dithered about it while fans on Twitter put pressure on the club to bring him back. Then once again United refuse to make a decision and this time made noise about asking the United players  about it who are currently in Australia. Therefore they have put their female team directly in the spotlight, while cowardly not made a decision themselves. They are a disgrace.

If Greenwood was some reserve player with 12 months left on his contract he'd have been binned a long time ago, even if they had to pay up the rest of his contract in the absence of a morality clause.

But because Man Utd could probably still get a decent fee for him, they're still considering him an asset. They're pretty much ignoring a key stakeholder group (the women's team) and hoping for a different response when they shouldn't have even had to ask them in the first place
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:10 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,089
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:35:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:23:47 pm
If Greenwood was some reserve player with 12 months left on his contract he'd have binned a long time ago, even if they had to pay up the rest of his contract in the absence of a morality clause.

But because Man Utd could probably still get a decent fee for him, they're still considering him an asset. They're pretty much ignoring a key stakeholder group (the women's team) and hoping for a different response when they shouldn't have even had to ask them in the first place

Is correct money as ever is the ultimate consideration.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:38:34 pm »
I'd hope that when they make the decision to keep him (because they will, if they were going to drop him, it would have been done instantly for good PR), that every single member of the women's team quits on the spot. They'll get other clubs easily. Might be harder for the other women around the club in other roles but it'd be great to see a mass walk out over it

When he's at Anfield I hope we give him everything, 90 minutes of calling him a rapist and every name under the sun. Fuck the game, fuck the other players, 60k of us just making him feel like shit

What a disgusting club they truly are
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,131
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:12:27 pm »
They couldn't bring him back could they?? All rivalry aside the guy is a complete scumbag everyone heard the tape and what he did. I can't see it ever happening.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #294 on: Today at 04:18:03 pm »
They shouldn't need to ask the ladies team but even if they have, you dont make it public, that was a ridiculous thing to do and is directing hate towards members of that team. The fact that this is now 6 months on and they are still deciding speaks volumes. They'll keep him, United fans will hide behind the "innocent until proven guilty" shite despite there being literal audio / evidence.

Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:12:27 pm
They couldn't bring him back could they?? All rivalry aside the guy is a complete scumbag everyone heard the tape and what he did. I can't see it ever happening.

Its come out that they were going to and postponed it. He shouldnt be anywhere near the club
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,456
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm »
Hopefully the biggest yard dog in the Premier League shatters the c*nt's leg in about fifty different pieces at some stage soon.

Always felt they'd bring him back.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,059
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:55:00 pm »
Utd have put out a statement saying nothing is decided.  Feels like they keep testing the waters for him coming back and then get loads of negative PR and bottle it.  They'll try again in a month with some more rumours he's on his way back.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,775
  • Truthiness
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm »
I'm just surprised that a club that had Ryan Giggs in the executive boxes schmoozing the referees the other night would come to this decision on Greenwood.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,356
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #299 on: Today at 05:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:31:28 pm
Harry Maguire's proposed move to West Ham is off as he vows to fight for Manchester United place.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66520737

Imagine how shameful it must be to be fucked off by a walking slab-headed fridge?   ;D

Good for Harry. No one should be forced to take a pay cut ...
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #300 on: Today at 05:21:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:15:40 pm
The ladies team have been asked more than once about it and each time they have clearly made their opinions clear. United in the meantime have dithered about it while fans on Twitter put pressure on the club to bring him back. Then once again United refuse to make a decision and this time made noise about asking the United players  about it who are currently in Australia. Therefore they have put their female team directly in the spotlight, while cowardly not made a decision themselves. They are a disgrace.
It's lose/lose for the women's team now everyone has been left under the impression they have a significant say in this decision, or might even have the sole say.

If he doesn't return - the women's team are the target for every rape apologist going who wanted to see the poor little mite be allowed to get on with his life
If he does return - the women's team are the rape apologists themselves because 'if they didn't want him back, he wouldn't be back'

So many people are going to come to that latter interpretation of the women's team okaying him staying at the club if he ends up doing so. It will be totally lost on half the world why the women's team might not have rocked the boat, or that their opinion in fact swayed nothing at all and the whole 'we'll ask them' thing was just the club wanting to be seen remembering they have female employees in their buildings.

Although, I am now seeing some denials of the women's team being consulted. Could just be the club's apologists at work. Who really knows what's going on. Either way, I can absolutely see some suit at United HQ initially thinking the optics of being seen to factor in the views of the women's team would be amazing - only to now back peddle upon 1) seeing how the public have considered the optics horrendous and 2) realising how a decision to let him return being announced after first revealing details of who was involved in making that decision would essentially be the club indirectly confirming specific individuals to hold a favourable opinion which they may not hold.

There would have been a degree of cover for anyone involved had they been referred to only as 'stakeholders' and nothing more specific than that. Yes, we can probably guess who they are. But what we couldn't do is say with 'certainty' that Person X voted Y. That cover is completely lost when you say you'll be talking to the England players within your women's squad. I wouldn't be surprised if there is no direct mention of them being involved ever again. At the same time, I can see United not learning a thing from this week.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,456
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #301 on: Today at 05:22:39 pm »
Judging by the Atheltic report Ten Hag is happy to see him brought back into the fold. Their previous manager would be proud taking into the account the company he keeps.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,948
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #302 on: Today at 05:26:25 pm »
Which of us would keep their job if this came out?

I doubt many of us would.

That the charges were dropped does not mean the evidence ceases to exist.

Any Manchester United fan worth their salt should walk out if he comes on. An utter disgrace
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,089
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #303 on: Today at 05:28:07 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 05:21:46 pm
It's lose/lose for the women's team now everyone has been left under the impression they have a significant say in this decision, or might even have the sole say.

If he doesn't return - the women's team are the target for every rape apologist going who wanted to see the poor little mite be allowed to get on with his life
If he does return - the women's team are the rape apologists themselves because 'if they didn't want him back, he wouldn't be back'

So many people are going to come to that latter interpretation of the women's team okaying him staying at the club if he ends up doing so. It will be totally lost on half the world why the women's team might not have rocked the boat, or that their opinion in fact swayed nothing at all and the whole 'we'll ask them' thing was just the club wanting to be seen remembering they have female employees in their buildings.

Although, I am now seeing some denials of the women's team being consulted. Could just be the club's apologists at work. Who really knows what's going on. Either way, I can absolutely see some suit at United HQ initially thinking the optics of being seen to factor in the views of the women's team would be amazing - only to now back peddle upon 1) seeing how the public have considered the optics horrendous and 2) realising how a decision to let him return being announced after first revealing details of who was involved in making that decision would essentially be the club indirectly confirming specific individuals to hold a favourable opinion which they may not hold.

There would have been a degree of cover for anyone involved had they been referred to only as 'stakeholders' and nothing more specific than that. Yes, we can probably guess who they are. But what we couldn't do is say with 'certainty' that Person X voted Y. That cover is completely lost when you say you'll be talking to the England players within your women's squad. I wouldn't be surprised if there is no direct mention of them being involved ever again. At the same time, I can see United not learning a thing from this week.

Great post and sums it up.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:26:25 pm
Which of us would keep their job if this came out?

I doubt many of us would.

That the charges were dropped does not mean the evidence ceases to exist.

Any Manchester United fan worth their salt should walk out if he comes on. An utter disgrace

And in this case it very much does exist.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #304 on: Today at 05:33:29 pm »
The minute they didn't cancel his contract straight away meant they were always going to take him back. Shameful but it's indicative of football and morals . Oh and money
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,199
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #305 on: Today at 05:37:06 pm »
That statement from them today is defo preparing to bring him back, just trying to lead into it gently  ::)

  Awful club, with a history of standing by players who have zero respect for women (and far worse).
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:22:39 pm
Judging by the Atheltic report Ten Hag is happy to see him brought back into the fold. Their previous manager would be proud taking into the account the company he keeps.

Solskjaer? Lost track of who their previous manager is theyve been through that many since Ferguson!
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
I can't understand this, I really can't.

Yes, elite athletes (and generally rich/powerful men) have been getting away with this and worse for decades, and we've long known that most institutions simply don't give a shit about the values they purport to stand for. Society remains, at large, a misogynistic shit show that will fall over itself to forgive and forget when it comes to the actions of abhorrent men, all too happy to rehabilitate them back into mainstream society (if not promote them to the highest office in the land). Am I disgusted? 100%. Am I surprised? Depressingly, not one bit.

You cannot (and should not, unless you're a piece of shit) separate the personal and sporting elements here, but even if you did for a second, what's the thinking here? It would seem that United's major sponsors have signed off on this (so fuck them as well) but this is still damaging to the brand, and has the potential to become an absolute sideshow that takes over their entire season for what, some dickhead who hasn't played football in 18 months? The scrutiny and noise will be relentless (depressingly, probably more because football is inherently tribal more than anything else) and will dog them constantly.

Evidence that they are a scumbag club aside, I actually can't really see what they stand to gain from this.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,268
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #308 on: Today at 05:58:47 pm »
The transcript of the audio as a reminder of what we're dealing with here. Spoilered because of the graphic language and trigger warning for sexual assault/rape.

Spoiler
Mason: Move your fucking legs up!

Harriet: No! I don't want to have sex!

M: I don't give a fuck what you want, you little shit.

H: Mason!

M: Shut up. Stop talking to me. Stop!

H: Stop putting your dick near me.

M: I'm going to fuck you, you twat!

H: I don't want to have sex with you!

M: I don't care if you don't want fucking sex with me, do you hear me?

H: Why do you have to do this, though?

M: Cause I asked you politely and you wouldn't do it!

H: (Inaudible. Something about sex with other people?)

M: I asked you politely and you wouldn't do it so what else do you want me to do?

H: Then go and fuck someone else.

M: I don't want to fuck someone else!

H: You do.

M: No I don't.

M: Push me again one more time and watch what happens to you.

H: No.

M: Well, you will actually
[close]

This is all in the public domain. I feel perfectly comfortable saying that the scumbag is a rapist regardless of the lack of a criminal conviction. It would be an absolutely disgraceful decision by Manchester United to let him play for them again, or indeed for any other club who signs him in the future.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #309 on: Today at 06:07:20 pm »
As this goes around the media, 433 on Instagram post a picture of Rashford wearing an Ella Toone jersey. "Class recognizes class." You have to wonder what the dressing room genuinely thinks of this situation.

This is not even about point scoring or United - how can anyone support this.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,089
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #310 on: Today at 06:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:07:20 pm
As this goes around the media, 433 on Instagram post a picture of Rashford wearing an Ella Toone jersey. "Class recognizes class." You have to wonder what the dressing room genuinely thinks of this situation.

This is not even about point scoring or United - how can anyone support this.

Apparently the dressing room thinks he deserves a "second chance." That was confirmed in a number of reports before all this came out. That was the first hint many of us had that they would push him back in.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #311 on: Today at 06:10:22 pm »
It's absolutely grim and I find this "waiting on the opinions of the womens team" vile as if it'll be pinned on them for him returning when it's clearly the suits and that twat of a manager begging for his return.

The decision has quite clearly been made to bring him back, they're now desperately trying to find the reasons to justify it, just gotta hope the backlash makes them go back on it. Not that it should be the slighest bit relevant but it's not like he was particularly good anyway, whole thing is disgusting.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,641
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #312 on: Today at 06:12:58 pm »
From United's statement:

Quote
Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the clubs inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

Certainly sounds like they are preparing to bring him back.

It's meaningless guff.

At my work, you get a couple of weeks leave when you become a father, and a letter and a small bonus for long service.
You dont get a free pass for sexual assault.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,089
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #313 on: Today at 06:15:02 pm »
I believe it would be as appropriate to put this tweet by Melissa Reddy here, than anywhere else. Read it and let that settle and then ask the question why so few women report rape.

Melissa Reddy
@MelissaReddy_
·
4m
1.7m women: domestic abuse victims in the UK last year
Charges in just 1.9% of 67,169 rape cases in 2022
Takes 7 attempts on average before a woman finally leaves an abusive partner
Risk of serious assault/death highest for a woman after she leaves

Not partial evidence. Reality.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,948
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #314 on: Today at 06:15:13 pm »
A great post by Mel Reddy

Quote
1.7m women: domestic abuse victims in the UK last year
Charges in just 1.9% of 67,169 rape cases in 2022
Takes 7 attempts on average before a woman finally leaves an abusive partner
Risk of serious assault/death highest for a woman after she leaves

Not partial evidence. Reality

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,044
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #315 on: Today at 06:19:44 pm »
There was a good column from Jonathan Liew on the subject this week (yesterday I think).
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #316 on: Today at 06:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 05:33:29 pm
The minute they didn't cancel his contract straight away meant they were always going to take him back. Shameful but it's indicative of football and morals . Oh and money

Legal minefield as he hasnt been found guilty theyd have to pay all his contract off and they dont want to do that.

I mean he is a c**t and shouldnt play for them again and Im not sure he will.

Saudi will be his new home theyd welcome him with open arms.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,067
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #317 on: Today at 06:29:01 pm »
In pretty much any other industry bringing the company into disrepute in such a manner would see someone marched out of the door by security, or if they dont have any security then a couple of big burly fuckers from within the company ranks would carry them out and throw them head first onto the car park tarmac.

The football industry never ceases to disappoint does it? Its just gross.

It will be even more disgusting the first time he scores, or sets up, a goal and the commentators excitedly start giving it and hes repaying the faith theyve shown in him in spades or some such vomit inducing platitude.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #318 on: Today at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:10:22 pm
It's absolutely grim and I find this "waiting on the opinions of the womens team" vile as if it'll be pinned on them for him returning when it's clearly the suits and that twat of a manager begging for his return.

It also suggests that only women oppose rape. If it wasn't for those pesky women giving a crap about victims of sexual violence, Greenwood would be back in the team already.

Just like sexual assault itself, it's whinging women ruining men's fun...
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #319 on: Today at 06:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:19:44 pm
There was a good column from Jonathan Liew on the subject this week (yesterday I think).

Just read it. Spot on.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 