The ladies team have been asked more than once about it and each time they have clearly made their opinions clear. United in the meantime have dithered about it while fans on Twitter put pressure on the club to bring him back. Then once again United refuse to make a decision and this time made noise about asking the United players about it who are currently in Australia. Therefore they have put their female team directly in the spotlight, while cowardly not made a decision themselves. They are a disgrace.



It's lose/lose for the women's team now everyone has been left under the impression they have a significant say in this decision, or might even have the sole say.If he doesn't return - the women's team are the target for every rape apologist going who wanted to see the poor little mite be allowed to get on with his lifeIf he does return - the women's team are the rape apologists themselves because 'if they didn't want him back, he wouldn't be back'So many people are going to come to that latter interpretation of the women's team okaying him staying at the club if he ends up doing so. It will be totally lost on half the world why the women's team might not have rocked the boat, or that their opinion in fact swayed nothing at all and the whole 'we'll ask them' thing was just the club wanting to be seen remembering they have female employees in their buildings.Although, I am now seeing some denials of the women's team being consulted. Could just be the club's apologists at work. Who really knows what's going on. Either way, I can absolutely see some suit at United HQ initially thinking the optics of being seen to factor in the views of the women's team would be amazing - only to now back peddle upon 1) seeing how the public have considered the optics horrendous and 2) realising how a decision to let him return being announced after first revealing details of who was involved in making that decision would essentially be the club indirectly confirming specific individuals to hold a favourable opinion which they may not hold.There would have been a degree of cover for anyone involved had they been referred to only as 'stakeholders' and nothing more specific than that. Yes, we can probably guess who they are. But what we couldn't do is say with 'certainty' that Person X voted Y. That cover is completely lost when you say you'll be talking to the England players within your women's squad. I wouldn't be surprised if there is no direct mention of them being involved ever again. At the same time, I can see United not learning a thing from this week.