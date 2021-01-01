I can't understand this, I really can't.
Yes, elite athletes (and generally rich/powerful men) have been getting away with this and worse for decades, and we've long known that most institutions simply don't give a shit about the values they purport to stand for. Society remains, at large, a misogynistic shit show that will fall over itself to forgive and forget when it comes to the actions of abhorrent men, all too happy to rehabilitate them back into mainstream society (if not promote them to the highest office in the land). Am I disgusted? 100%. Am I surprised? Depressingly, not one bit.
You cannot (and should not, unless you're a piece of shit) separate the personal and sporting elements here, but even if you did for a second, what's the thinking here? It would seem that United's major sponsors have signed off on this (so fuck them as well) but this is still damaging to the brand, and has the potential to become an absolute sideshow that takes over their entire season for what, some dickhead who hasn't played football in 18 months? The scrutiny and noise will be relentless (depressingly, probably more because football is inherently tribal more than anything else) and will dog them constantly.
Evidence that they are a scumbag club aside, I actually can't really see what they stand to gain from this.