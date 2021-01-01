« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United - Manchester's Other Team  (Read 19522 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,086
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #280 on: Today at 01:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:31:28 pm
Harry Maguire's proposed move to West Ham is off as he vows to fight for Manchester United place.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66520737

Imagine how shameful it must be to be fucked off by a walking slab-headed fridge?   ;D

Serves them right considering how they are treating their women's team right now.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:21:06 pm
Imagine the reporting or podcast discussions if an Italian club was doing this. At best it's a terrible look

Exactly, I have a feeling it would be totally different.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #281 on: Today at 01:33:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:48:06 pm
Fight for his place...let me translate that for you, i'm not taking a pay cut.

Good on Harry,you fight for that United spot all the way.
Never give up,never surrender.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,498
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #282 on: Today at 01:41:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:27:11 pm
Serves them right considering how they are treating their women's team right now.

What have I missed?
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #283 on: Today at 01:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:41:11 pm
What have I missed?
It's regarding that scum Greenwood. The suits at United want him back and recently came out and said they will consult with the womens team before deciding on anything. They have already decided to bring him back and are now putting all the pressure on the womens team, instead of owning up to being c*nts and dealing with all the backlash.

Is the gist of it I think.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #284 on: Today at 01:50:37 pm »
Antony is playing despite reports to Brazilian police of domestic abuse, this is just being ignored it seems.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,498
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:47:22 pm
It's regarding that scum Greenwood. The suits at United want him back and recently came out and said they will consult with the womens team before deciding on anything. They have already decided to bring him back and are now putting all the pressure on the womens team, instead of owning up to being c*nts and dealing with all the backlash.

Is the gist of it I think.
Ah right, cheers.
Disgusting bunch of c*nts if he gets to play for them again.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:50:43 pm
Ah right, cheers.
Disgusting bunch of c*nts if he gets to play for them again.
He will most definitely be brought back. Below is the title of an article from the athletic I saw posted on reddit today. It pretty much confirms their intentions to have him play for them again.

Quote
"Weve done a really detailed and thorough internal investigation and weve asked as many people as we can around what happened and try to understand it beyond the original investigation done by the police."

Shameless c*nts, the lot of them. Hope he is booed like no one ever before.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,498
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:54:39 pm
He will most definitely be brought back. Below is the title of an article from the athletic I saw posted on reddit today. It pretty much confirms their intentions to have him play for them again.

Shameless c*nts, the lot of them. Hope he is booed like no one ever before.
He will definitely get dogs abuse in most stadiums and rightly so.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,387
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:59:43 pm
He will definitely get dogs abuse in most stadiums and rightly so.

Not sure. The state of the British people thesedays, he'll probably get an MBE and a standing ovation.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,086
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:47:22 pm
It's regarding that scum Greenwood. The suits at United want him back and recently came out and said they will consult with the womens team before deciding on anything. They have already decided to bring him back and are now putting all the pressure on the womens team, instead of owning up to being c*nts and dealing with all the backlash.

Is the gist of it I think.

The ladies team have been asked more than once about it and each time they have clearly made their opinions clear. United in the meantime have dithered about it while fans on Twitter put pressure on the club to bring him back. Then once again United refuse to make a decision and this time made noise about asking the United players  about it who are currently in Australia. Therefore they have put their female team directly in the spotlight, while cowardly not made a decision themselves. They are a disgrace.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,946
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:15:40 pm
The ladies team have been asked more than once about it and each time they have clearly made their opinions clear. United in the meantime have dithered about it while fans on Twitter put pressure on the club to bring him back. Then once again United refuse to make a decision and this time made noise about asking the United players  about it who are currently in Australia. Therefore they have put their female team directly in the spotlight, while cowardly not made a decision themselves. They are a disgrace.

If Greenwood was some reserve player with 12 months left on his contract he'd have been binned a long time ago, even if they had to pay up the rest of his contract in the absence of a morality clause.

But because Man Utd could probably still get a decent fee for him, they're still considering him an asset. They're pretty much ignoring a key stakeholder group (the women's team) and hoping for a different response when they shouldn't have even had to ask them in the first place
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:10 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,086
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:35:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:23:47 pm
If Greenwood was some reserve player with 12 months left on his contract he'd have binned a long time ago, even if they had to pay up the rest of his contract in the absence of a morality clause.

But because Man Utd could probably still get a decent fee for him, they're still considering him an asset. They're pretty much ignoring a key stakeholder group (the women's team) and hoping for a different response when they shouldn't have even had to ask them in the first place

Is correct money as ever is the ultimate consideration.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:38:34 pm »
I'd hope that when they make the decision to keep him (because they will, if they were going to drop him, it would have been done instantly for good PR), that every single member of the women's team quits on the spot. They'll get other clubs easily. Might be harder for the other women around the club in other roles but it'd be great to see a mass walk out over it

When he's at Anfield I hope we give him everything, 90 minutes of calling him a rapist and every name under the sun. Fuck the game, fuck the other players, 60k of us just making him feel like shit

What a disgusting club they truly are
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,130
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:12:27 pm »
They couldn't bring him back could they?? All rivalry aside the guy is a complete scumbag everyone heard the tape and what he did. I can't see it ever happening.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #294 on: Today at 04:18:03 pm »
They shouldn't need to ask the ladies team but even if they have, you dont make it public, that was a ridiculous thing to do and is directing hate towards members of that team. The fact that this is now 6 months on and they are still deciding speaks volumes. They'll keep him, United fans will hide behind the "innocent until proven guilty" shite despite there being literal audio / evidence.

Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:12:27 pm
They couldn't bring him back could they?? All rivalry aside the guy is a complete scumbag everyone heard the tape and what he did. I can't see it ever happening.

Its come out that they were going to and postponed it. He shouldnt be anywhere near the club
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,455
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm »
Hopefully the biggest yard dog in the Premier League shatters the c*nt's leg in about fifty different pieces at some stage soon.

Always felt they'd bring him back.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,059
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:55:00 pm »
Utd have put out a statement saying nothing is decided.  Feels like they keep testing the waters for him coming back and then get loads of negative PR and bottle it.  They'll try again in a month with some more rumours he's on his way back.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,775
  • Truthiness
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm »
I'm just surprised that a club that had Ryan Giggs in the executive boxes schmoozing the referees the other night would come to this decision on Greenwood.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,353
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #299 on: Today at 05:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:31:28 pm
Harry Maguire's proposed move to West Ham is off as he vows to fight for Manchester United place.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66520737

Imagine how shameful it must be to be fucked off by a walking slab-headed fridge?   ;D

Good for Harry. No one should be forced to take a pay cut ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 