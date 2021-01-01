Jesus Varane has declared war on the FA and the PMGOL..
Raphaël Varane
@raphaelvarane
We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules.
From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and its at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being.
Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?
If this refers to the additional, more representative added time that has been trialed and is being introduced, it should be noted by all those loudly demanding a match clock that is stopped regularly during the game whenever there is timewasting etc. Fans are majority in favour of such a thing, if you go by comments on RAWK, but as I've pointed out during those discussions, players and managers usually aren't.