every captain of every team playing professional football needs to make this point at every opportunity.



the big problem with the players' argument is that time is often being added on because teams play shithouse timewasting for 90 minutes. refs should be told to use yellows for that a lot more often, and not just in the last 5 minutes of the game.



a couple of sendings off after 2 yellows might start getting attention.



It shows you how corrupt referees are. Book a goalkeeper in the last 5 minutes of a game for timewasting but not in the first 5 and yes ive seen it happen. The rules are either the rules or they are not. Also goalkeepers who make an easy save and then go to ground should be an automatic yellow card no matter when it happens. It's pathetic and ruins the game.