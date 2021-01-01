« previous next »
Man United - Manchester's Other Team

Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:00:35 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:44:43 pm
every captain of every team playing professional football needs to make this point at every opportunity. 

the big problem with the players' argument is that time is often being added on because teams play shithouse timewasting for 90 minutes.  refs should be told to use yellows for that a lot more often, and not just in the last 5 minutes of the game. 

a couple of sendings off after 2 yellows might start getting attention.

It shows you how corrupt referees are. Book a goalkeeper in the last 5 minutes of a game for timewasting but not in the first 5 and yes ive seen it happen. The rules are either the rules or they are not. Also goalkeepers who make an easy save and then go to ground should be an automatic yellow card no matter when it happens. It's pathetic and ruins the game.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

SamLad

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:02:27 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:00:35 pm
It shows you how corrupt referees are. Book a goalkeeper in the last 5 minutes of a game for timewasting but not in the first 5 and yes ive seen it happen. The rules are either the rules or they are not. Also goalkeepers who make an easy save and then go to ground should be an automatic yellow card no matter when it happens. It's pathetic and ruins the game.

yep.

the other big thing is players refusing to leave the pitch for treatment.  just get them on a stretcher every time and get the game going.  but if they take the stretcher, they have to stay off for minimum 5 minutes.
FiSh77

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:00:35 pm
It shows you how corrupt referees are. Book a goalkeeper in the last 5 minutes of a game for timewasting but not in the first 5 and yes ive seen it happen. The rules are either the rules or they are not. Also goalkeepers who make an easy save and then go to ground should be an automatic yellow card no matter when it happens. It's pathetic and ruins the game.

This

Ghost Town

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:17:44 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:44:23 am
Jesus Varane has declared war on the FA and the PMGOL..

Raphaël Varane
@raphaelvarane
We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules.

From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and its at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being.

Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?

If this refers to the additional, more representative added time that has been trialed and is being introduced, it should be noted by all those loudly demanding a match clock that is stopped regularly during the game whenever there is timewasting etc. Fans are majority in favour of such a thing, if you go by comments on RAWK, but as I've pointed out during those discussions, players and managers usually aren't.
Ghost Town

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:19:39 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:00:35 pm
It shows you how corrupt referees are. Book a goalkeeper in the last 5 minutes of a game for timewasting but not in the first 5 and yes ive seen it happen. The rules are either the rules or they are not. Also goalkeepers who make an easy save and then go to ground should be an automatic yellow card no matter when it happens. It's pathetic and ruins the game.
Not sure that any of the above necessarily implies corruption. Cowardice alone would account for most of it. #Occam.
Anthony

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:25:12 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:00:35 pm
It shows you how corrupt referees are. Book a goalkeeper in the last 5 minutes of a game for timewasting but not in the first 5 and yes ive seen it happen. The rules are either the rules or they are not. Also goalkeepers who make an easy save and then go to ground should be an automatic yellow card no matter when it happens. It's pathetic and ruins the game.

At the risk of derailing the thread just enforce the 6 second rule from the moment the ball is in the goalkeeper's hands and there won't be time to roll on the floor...
Asheroo

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Reply #166 on: Today at 03:03:40 pm
Surely there are no more games or worse scheduling this season than last? Sounds like Varane complaining now because the referees are not going to allow teams to shithouse their way to 90 mins. Says enough about United's tactics going into the next season.
