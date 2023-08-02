Have they signed the Poundland Haaland yet?
MEN:United's confirmation of signing Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta could be delayed until the weekend after the 20-year-old arrived later than planned in Manchester on Tuesday.I think the phrase "kicking and screaming" was mentioned later in that article.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
That makes it sound like he got in at 3pm instead of 1pm so they have had to delay the signing by a few days. Do they only have one person to do the medical, and he works part time?
Bloody traffic again
He will get dogs abuse wherever he plays and so he should.
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]