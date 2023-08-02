« previous next »
Man United - Manchester's Other Team

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
August 2, 2023, 11:33:37 pm
Jamie Jackson has been doing some absolutely beautiful think pieces in the Guardian.

Showing no trace of bias whatsoever, he's been writing thoughtful and proactive pieces about Utd on their USA tour. I was shocked.
We are Liverpool!

Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
August 3, 2023, 12:00:49 am
Have they signed the Poundland Haaland yet?
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
August 3, 2023, 12:11:48 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  3, 2023, 12:00:49 am
Have they signed the Poundland Haaland yet?

MEN:
United's confirmation of signing Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta could be delayed until the weekend after the 20-year-old arrived later than planned in Manchester on Tuesday.

I think the phrase "kicking and screaming" was mentioned later in that article.  :)
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
August 3, 2023, 09:47:18 am
Quote from: SamLad on August  3, 2023, 12:11:48 am
MEN:
United's confirmation of signing Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta could be delayed until the weekend after the 20-year-old arrived later than planned in Manchester on Tuesday.

I think the phrase "kicking and screaming" was mentioned later in that article.  :)
That makes it sound like he got in at 3pm instead of 1pm so they have had to delay the signing by a few days.

Do they only have one person to do the medical, and he works part time?
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
August 3, 2023, 09:58:40 am
Quote from: Elzar on August  3, 2023, 09:47:18 am
That makes it sound like he got in at 3pm instead of 1pm so they have had to delay the signing by a few days.

Do they only have one person to do the medical, and he works part time?

Have you not seen the NHS waiting lists?

 :)
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
August 3, 2023, 10:10:07 am
Quote from: SamLad on August  3, 2023, 12:11:48 am
MEN:
United's confirmation of signing Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta could be delayed until the weekend after the 20-year-old arrived later than planned in Manchester on Tuesday.

I think the phrase "kicking and screaming" was mentioned later in that article.  :)

Bloody traffic again ;)
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
August 3, 2023, 10:10:36 am
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
August 3, 2023, 10:46:30 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  3, 2023, 12:00:49 am
Have they signed the Poundland Haaland yet?

Buying the Poundland Haaland for Harrods pricing
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Today at 10:56:27 am
Absolutely sickening to see how twitter is alight with pro-Mason Greenwood sentiment and an active campaign to enable him to get "a second chance." Shame on United that they have not already thrown him in the scrape heap. I totally despair of football it's rotten to the core.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Today at 11:56:44 am
He will get dogs abuse wherever he plays and so he should.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Today at 11:59:38 am
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 11:56:44 am
He will get dogs abuse wherever he plays and so he should.

The problem is it won't help anyone least of all his girlfriend, it's why United should have acted from the start instead of delaying and delaying.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
Today at 12:48:05 pm
Another 72million down the drain by the Glazers
