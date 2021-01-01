« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United - Manchester's Other Team  (Read 2420 times)

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Man United
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:11:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:49:08 pm
Sky actually put this up as a thing.



Well he's definitely challenging in the Ugly Fuck comparison.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,528
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:21:34 pm »
I see they've agreed a 10-year deal with Adidas worth 900 million, so 90 million a year or about 10 million more than us with Nike, give or take. Seems like madness to lock yourself into that rate for 10 years though
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:21:45 pm »
The beauty of the new title how apt it is. It'll piss off any Manc that peers into this forum because it's the truth and that cuts deep.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,094
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:23:26 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:49:08 pm
Sky actually put this up as a thing.



No pressure on the lad then ;D

Darwins  (who gets slagged to shit by the fuckwits) stats before his transfer to us was 85 games 48 goals at Benfica, 125 games 77 goals in his career before us.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,527
  • YNWA
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:46:03 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:49:08 pm
Sky actually put this up as a thing.



Sky did this? This is something straight out of Red Café.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,822
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:27:27 pm
Saw they lost to Dortmund last night. The BBC article from their dancing bear Simon Stone is hilarious:

Andre Onana rants at Harry Maguire during Las Vegas defeat

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66357692

New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana showed he will bring more to Erik ten Hag's team than ball-playing ability during a 3-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

Simon Stone is something else. Comical piece.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,528
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:13:08 pm »
More like Comical Ali
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,822
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 06:46:03 pm
Sky did this? This is something straight out of Red Café.

'Be afraid, be very afraid', for once might be accurate. State of them both.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,822
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 04:30:15 pm
Greenwood supposedly back at the start of the season, and they've put it out that it's the club's decision rather than the manager's as though he couldn't refuse if he wanted to.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/31/manchester-united-mason-greenwood-decision-before-season

Reckon of they were going to get rid of him, they would have already done so.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm
Simon Stone is something else. Comical piece.
The amount of cock-sucking he does for them. The guy is a fucking disgrace.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,145
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/31/manchester-united-mason-greenwood-decision-before-season

Reckon of they were going to get rid of him, they would have already done so.

Wait til they start talking about his "redemption story" and how "he fought (pun not intended) from adversity to resurrect his career".

I cringe when Sky will show him on the touch line and say "what a heart warming tale" and "he's gone through so much adversity" (yeah HE'S the one);

Give it a couple of years and the Mancs will not even recall this happened. On the historical statistical sites - they will probably wash it away and calim the 1.5 years he was out (or however long) were for personal reasons - or worse - a long term injury (again no pun intended apparently).
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,256
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:39:48 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/31/manchester-united-mason-greenwood-decision-before-season

Reckon of they were going to get rid of him, they would have already done so.

Sky Sports are going to have to do some muting of the microphones around the grounds if he ever plays in the premier League again.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,033
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man United
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:43:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:37:10 pm
"That other team from Manchester"

I know we arent supposed to be nice about Man Utd, but I sort of dislike this kind of thing, regardless of what Man City win, theyll always be the 2nd team in Manchester, and should never really be given the kudos, even in jest. IMO of course!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,335
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:43:08 pm »
^
I loathe Man United with every fibre of my being, but I agree with you there. Abu Dhabi should be given no acknowledgement whatsoever, even in jest.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:26:29 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:43:36 pm
I know we arent supposed to be nice about Man Utd, but I sort of dislike this kind of thing, regardless of what Man City win, theyll always be the 2nd team in Manchester, and should never really be given the kudos, even in jest. IMO of course!

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:43:08 pm
^
I loathe Man United with every fibre of my being, but I agree with you there. Abu Dhabi should be given no acknowledgement whatsoever, even in jest.

Thirded.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • Bam!
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:35:47 am »
I actually think there is a lot in the comparison between the two players. Very little separates them. I did some research myself, as I don't trust sky not to use stats that will just push their betting site

Hojlund vs Haaland comparison

Nationality
Scandi / Scandi

Hair Colour
Blonde / Blonde

H at the start of the name
Yes / Yes

H-l-nd structure of name
Yes / Yes


It's quite interesting really
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United - Manchester's Other Team
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:46:37 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:26:29 am
Thirded.

I broadly agree, but seeing as united fans have been cheering on city against us for the last few years, it seems they've chosen to put themselves in that position.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 