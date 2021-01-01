Sky actually put this up as a thing.
Saw they lost to Dortmund last night. The BBC article from their dancing bear Simon Stone is hilarious:Andre Onana rants at Harry Maguire during Las Vegas defeathttps://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66357692New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana showed he will bring more to Erik ten Hag's team than ball-playing ability during a 3-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.
Sky did this? This is something straight out of Red Café.
Greenwood supposedly back at the start of the season, and they've put it out that it's the club's decision rather than the manager's as though he couldn't refuse if he wanted to.
Simon Stone is something else. Comical piece.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/31/manchester-united-mason-greenwood-decision-before-seasonReckon of they were going to get rid of him, they would have already done so.
"That other team from Manchester"
I know we arent supposed to be nice about Man Utd, but I sort of dislike this kind of thing, regardless of what Man City win, theyll always be the 2nd team in Manchester, and should never really be given the kudos, even in jest. IMO of course!
^I loathe Man United with every fibre of my being, but I agree with you there. Abu Dhabi should be given no acknowledgement whatsoever, even in jest.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Thirded.
