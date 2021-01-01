Saw they lost to Dortmund last night. The BBC article from their dancing bear Simon Stone is hilarious:Andre Onana rants at Harry Maguire during Las Vegas defeat New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana showed he will bring more to Erik ten Hag's team than ball-playing ability during a 3-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas. The ability to bollock your team mates. Brilliant. The former United captain kept his counsel, which is more than could be said of fellow defender Brandon Williams in a separate incident. Williams was involved in a slanging match with Tom Heaton, who started in goal as United's three-match tour of the United States ended in defeat in front of 50,857 at the Allegiant Stadium. Great team harmony by the sounds of it. It was a sobering evening for 18-year-old Omari Forson. Given his fourth pre-season appearance, the Londoner had impressed until he got involved in a head-to-head confrontation with Karim Adeyemi. Squad full of angry little twats by the sounds of it.