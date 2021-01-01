Weirdly, despite Spurs' reputation as a gung-ho, defence as a last resort team, they are quite boring away from home. They have only conceded 9 goals in 9 away games, although they are getting away with it a bit on xGA. The fact they've lost 5 away games shows that their main issue is scoring (their last 3 away losses were all 1-0). While they have 16 away goals, 12 came in their 3 wins (Cheats, Mancs, and Southampton). Therefore, all signs point towards a similar game as we've seen Arsenal involved in lately tonight; low scoring with a high dependence on set plays. It also depends on whether Spurs have their counter attacking sharp, and whether Bergvall can get away with multiple yellow and red card offences.



For all Arsenal's travails, they've not conceded a home league goal since they played us.