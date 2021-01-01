« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 339 340 341 342 343 [344]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers  (Read 682828 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13720 on: Today at 01:10:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:28:27 pm
What's his diving and feigning injury like?
they'll have that carefully assessed at his medical.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13721 on: Today at 01:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:38:48 am
I used to love as a quirk how every game he would have that one clearance where he would smash the ball like 30 feet straight up into the air, and it would drop down EXACTLY where he kicked it from. Like a perfect vertical clearance of the ball.

Fucking loved Momo, was a fucking machine before the injury

to be honest every time I see his name that's exactly the thing that immediately pops into my head.  the only player ever to make perfect 30-yard passes, to himself.  :)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:41 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,922
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13722 on: Today at 01:57:16 pm »
Weirdly, despite Spurs' reputation as a gung-ho, defence as a last resort team, they are quite boring away from home. They have only conceded 9 goals in 9 away games, although they are getting away with it a bit on xGA. The fact they've lost 5 away games shows that their main issue is scoring (their last 3 away losses were all 1-0). While they have 16 away goals, 12 came in their 3 wins (Cheats, Mancs, and Southampton). Therefore, all signs point towards a similar game as we've seen Arsenal involved in lately tonight; low scoring with a high dependence on set plays. It also depends on whether Spurs have their counter attacking sharp, and whether Bergvall can get away with multiple yellow and red card offences.

For all Arsenal's travails, they've not conceded a home league goal since they played us.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:03 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,052
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13723 on: Today at 01:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:23:02 am
Momo away at Barca was incredible. A one man wrecking crew.

Also his welcome to England game against Ballack in the Community Shield. Kicked him all ovwr Cardiff that day.

One of my favorite Momo matches... ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13724 on: Today at 03:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:23:02 am
Momo away at Barca was incredible. A one man wrecking crew.

Also his welcome to England game against Ballack in the Community Shield. Kicked him all ovwr Cardiff that day.




Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13725 on: Today at 03:10:13 pm »
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13726 on: Today at 03:18:33 pm »
Whats momo doing with himself now
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,081
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13727 on: Today at 03:24:32 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:18:33 pm
Whats momo doing with himself now

Retired a few years back.  Is an agent now I believe.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,052
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13728 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:24:32 pm
Retired a few years back.  Is an agent now I believe.

If his clients don't like the deals he's negotiated, he wipes them out with a slide tackle in the crosswalk...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13729 on: Today at 04:38:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:27:18 am
Everybody has their cult hero player... Momo is and will always be mine. Before the injury, we had a literal one-man wrecking crew in midfield.
For most of the people I go the game with...probably the cult hero. Still loved.



Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,356
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13730 on: Today at 05:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:38:19 pm
For most of the people I go the game with...probably the cult hero. Still loved.





Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 339 340 341 342 343 [344]   Go Up
« previous next »
 