So if Arsenal are signing Zubimendi, does that mean they're planning on playing with 2 DM's with the Spanish lad & Declan Rice ?
He doesn't play Rice as a DM. He's been playing as an 8, and was even a 10 the other day. Doesn't see him as a deep-lying midfielder, which I think makes sense as he doesn't have that nuance in his game and is pretty good at driving forward instead.
Doesn't strike me as an 8 or a 10, unless I'm missing something?
He better be a good timewaster to fit in there.
He doesn't play Rice as a DM. He's been playing as an 8, and was even a 10 the other day. Doesn't see him as a deep-lying midfielder, which I think makes sense as he doesn't have that nuance in his game and is pretty good at driving forward instead.
What's his diving and feigning injury like?
He plays him kind of like how we used Sissoko, not as a deeper destroyer but a roaming one. Played him as a 10 because others were missing, I think.
Jesus has done his ACL. Looking at the loan market allegedly
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
There has ever only been One...
Momo is boss!
Page created in 5.09 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.93]