Author Topic: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers  (Read 679678 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13680 on: Yesterday at 05:04:41 pm »
Maybe fsg will loan them Salah as they clearly can't be arsed with his contract and we are probably safe for top four 😁
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13681 on: Yesterday at 05:08:40 pm »
So if Arsenal are signing Zubimendi, does that mean they're planning on playing with 2 DM's with the Spanish lad & Declan Rice ?
Offline tubby

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13682 on: Yesterday at 05:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:08:40 pm
So if Arsenal are signing Zubimendi, does that mean they're planning on playing with 2 DM's with the Spanish lad & Declan Rice ?

He doesn't play Rice as a DM.  He's been playing as an 8, and was even a 10 the other day.  Doesn't see him as a deep-lying midfielder, which I think makes sense as he doesn't have that nuance in his game and is pretty good at driving forward instead.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13683 on: Yesterday at 06:05:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:57:59 pm
He doesn't play Rice as a DM.  He's been playing as an 8, and was even a 10 the other day. Doesn't see him as a deep-lying midfielder, which I think makes sense as he doesn't have that nuance in his game and is pretty good at driving forward instead.

Doesn't strike me as an 8 or a 10, unless I'm missing something?  :-\
Offline Fromola

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13684 on: Yesterday at 06:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:05:12 pm
Doesn't strike me as an 8 or a 10, unless I'm missing something?  :-\

He's more of a Henderson or a Milner. A jack of all trades midfielder rather than a set role. You know he'll run all day.
Offline tubby

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13685 on: Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:05:12 pm
Doesn't strike me as an 8 or a 10, unless I'm missing something?  :-\

He plays him kind of like how we used Sissoko, not as a deeper destroyer but a roaming one.  Played him as a 10 because others were missing, I think.
Offline CS111

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13686 on: Yesterday at 07:15:00 pm »
He better be a good timewaster to fit in there.
Offline RJH

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13687 on: Yesterday at 07:19:02 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 07:15:00 pm
He better be a good timewaster to fit in there.

He's pretty good at that, managed to waste a whole transfer window for Liverpool!   :-X
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13688 on: Yesterday at 07:23:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:57:59 pm
He doesn't play Rice as a DM.  He's been playing as an 8, and was even a 10 the other day.  Doesn't see him as a deep-lying midfielder, which I think makes sense as he doesn't have that nuance in his game and is pretty good at driving forward instead.

Yeah, just thinking about you're probably right. He certainly plays a more offensive role at Arsenal than he did at West Ham. Backed up by the fact he's scored 8 goals in 56 games for Arsenal, but only 10 for West Ham in just over 200 matches.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13689 on: Yesterday at 07:28:27 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 07:15:00 pm
He better be a good timewaster to fit in there.

What's his diving and feigning injury like?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13690 on: Yesterday at 07:40:02 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:28:27 pm
What's his diving and feigning injury like?
Can he capture certain moments on Camera?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13691 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:51:05 pm
He plays him kind of like how we used Sissoko, not as a deeper destroyer but a roaming one.  Played him as a 10 because others were missing, I think.

There has ever only been One...

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13692 on: Yesterday at 07:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 08:17:04 am
Jesus has done his ACL. Looking at the loan market allegedly
don't think they are allowed to loan another player as they already have two Sterling and the Brazilian keeper, Neto


https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/raheem-sterling-complicates-arsenals-transfer-34479685.amp
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13693 on: Today at 01:06:46 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm
There has ever only been One...


Momo is boss!
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13694 on: Today at 03:27:18 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:06:46 am
Momo is boss!

Everybody has their cult hero player... Momo is and will always be mine. Before the injury, we had a literal one-man wrecking crew in midfield.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13695 on: Today at 03:42:54 am »
Hope these get kicked all over the park tonight.
