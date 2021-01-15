So if Arsenal are signing Zubimendi, does that mean they're planning on playing with 2 DM's with the Spanish lad & Declan Rice ?



He doesn't play Rice as a DM. He's been playing as an 8, and was even a 10 the other day. Doesn't see him as a deep-lying midfielder, which I think makes sense as he doesn't have that nuance in his game and is pretty good at driving forward instead.