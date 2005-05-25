« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13640 on: Today at 01:34:00 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:53:29 pm
They are now signing the one man club mountain lover we couldnt get to move
Has he given his word?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13641 on: Today at 01:34:08 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:53:29 pm
They are now signing the one man club mountain lover we couldnt get to move

Good signing for them
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13642 on: Today at 01:36:57 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:51:24 am
It seemed to pick up more after Covid. like the players had appreciated what they'd missed when fans weren't in the grounds. Some have gone too far with it though and seem to just do it all the time so it becomes meaningless.

If it's well timed it can help whip the crowd up but it's pathetic now. A well timed crunching tackle will have more of an effect, but these same shithouses have made the PL a non-contact sport.

It's like the way every manager/set of players copied Jurgen's cheers to the crowd after a win.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13643 on: Today at 01:38:29 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 01:34:08 pm
Good signing for them

At least it won't help them this season if he's not signing yet.

Sick of the way these keep investing on the team while we do the bare minimum every year. Imagine what Klopp could have achieved with what Arteta's spent.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13644 on: Today at 01:40:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:31:15 pm
I still think only Arsenal can catch us. If City do, dont think either of us will be winning it.
Hopefully we can leave them both in our trail starting tonight.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13645 on: Today at 01:43:28 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 01:34:08 pm
Good signing for them

yep!

I guess its reasonable to suggest that hes likely regretting not making the move in the summer now.  Burnt his bridges with Liverpool, so taking one of the next best options.

Arsenal can sign as many good players as they like though, the biggest thing they need is for the manager to actually start coaching them to play more football - if hes capable of that. 
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13646 on: Today at 01:48:00 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:43:28 pm
yep!

I guess its reasonable to suggest that hes likely regretting not making the move in the summer now.  Burnt his bridges with Liverpool, so taking one of the next best options.

Arsenal can sign as many good players as they like though, the biggest thing they need is for the manager to actually start coaching them to play more football - if hes capable of that.

Ultimately Arsenal got Merino done and then went back in for his team-mate. No fucking about.

Why do we find it so difficult to get deals done?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13647 on: Today at 01:48:16 pm
Giving your set-piece coach a mural instead of players from your most successful teams (double-winners, invincibles, etc.) truly beggars belief.

I thought Birmingham City were small-time for retiring Jude Bellingham's shirt after a handful of first-team appearances but this is arguably worse. Words fail me.

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13648 on: Today at 01:53:25 pm
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 01:48:16 pm
Giving your set-piece coach a mural instead of players from your most successful teams (double-winners, invincibles, etc.) truly beggars belief.

I thought Birmingham City were small-time for retiring Jude Bellingham's shirt after a handful of first-team appearances but this is arguably worse. Words fail me.



Id say the shirt is worse, so is the team that put up a statue of Harry Kane. At least you can paint over the mural with little fuss.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13649 on: Today at 01:53:30 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:17:04 am
Jesus has done his ACL. Looking at the loan market allegedly

Too busy turning water into whine.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13650 on: Today at 01:54:20 pm
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 01:48:16 pm
Giving your set-piece coach a mural instead of players from your most successful teams (double-winners, invincibles, etc.) truly beggars belief.

I thought Birmingham City were small-time for retiring Jude Bellingham's shirt after a handful of first-team appearances but this is arguably worse. Words fail me.

They'll build a statue outside the ground for him if they actually win something.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13651 on: Today at 01:59:25 pm
Good signing. An upgrade on Jorginho and Partey.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13652 on: Today at 02:03:31 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 01:53:25 pm
Id say the shirt is worse, so is the team that put up a statue of Harry Kane. At least you can paint over the mural with little fuss.

Nah. Not for me. It's not unreasonable that Bellingham possibly wins a Ballon D'or in his career and we have seen that kind of behaviour before, albeit mostly in US sports.

Also, it wasn't a professional club that put up the Kane statue. It was a community club in East London, Ridgeway Rovers - the first club he ever played for.

Set-piece coach having a mural? Sorry, that's much more fucking embarrassing.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13653 on: Today at 02:08:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:48:00 pm
Ultimately Arsenal got Merino done and then went back in for his team-mate. No fucking about.

Why do we find it so difficult to get deals done?

Because he was promised the world by his boyhood club and they've gone back on it?

I'm sure we could have done things better but at the end of the day the player made his decision. We don't have London to tempt players. I'm amazed the pull of ourselves, United and City manage to get certain players up in the north west as often as we do.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13654 on: Today at 02:10:32 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:51:44 am
some reactions from the mancs over on redcafe I thought was pretty funny:


:lmao

That requires a very special touch. If they wouldn't even make exception for City... but they do Arsenal, then you know you've completely lost the plot.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13655 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 02:08:45 pm
Because he was promised the world by his boyhood club and they've gone back on it?

I'm sure we could have done things better but at the end of the day the player made his decision. We don't have London to tempt players. I'm amazed the pull of ourselves, United and City manage to get certain players up in the north west as often as we do.

We agreed a deal, he went back on it and now wants to go to shithouse FC - he can get fucked, wouldn't want him near our club.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13656 on: Today at 02:17:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:48:00 pm
Ultimately Arsenal got Merino done and then went back in for his team-mate. No fucking about.

Why do we find it so difficult to get deals done?

Have you spoken to any Arsenal fans recently? Most of them are moaning at the lack of attacking signings, especially a proper striker. They really struggled to improve that in the Summer and reluctantly got Sterling on a last minute loan. Does that not count as fucking about?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13657 on: Today at 02:22:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:17:19 pm
We agreed a deal, he went back on it and now wants to go to shithouse FC - he can get fucked, wouldn't want him near our club.
Yeah, he seems like a right twat and will fit right in there.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13658 on: Today at 02:28:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:17:19 pm
We agreed a deal, he went back on it and now wants to go to shithouse FC - he can get fucked, wouldn't want him near our club.
Aye... is right!

I always got the feeling he does not want to be here. Not our loss. We do have other options, and we alreayd have Gravenberch.
Beat that! ;D

(Still haven't signed a striker... or looking like they are, so not much to worry about. Adding Zubimendi isn't going to turn around their season, cause that's not their issue. It's like breaking your arm and coming to the conclusion that you need an eyepatch)
