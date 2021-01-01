« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers  (Read 669909 times)

Offline FiSh77

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13560 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:01:15 am
There's little that's less likely to get me on my feet than a player waving their arms at me.  A player chasing down a lost cause and winning a corner or throw-in is just cause enough, the player doesn't need to turn around and start waving their arms.

Rice and Odegaard both did it during the penalties and I just don't get it.  That's not a stage of the game where the fans can really make any difference to the proceedings whether they're nervously sat or pumped up and jumping around.

I was giving Shevchenko the V's in Istanbul before his pen, albeit from the opposite end of the ground, he couldn't see me but he knew and his arse fell out

I like to think that in my own small way I made a big difference ;D
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13561 on: Today at 12:45:58 pm »
Without giving credit to United (as much shit they are in), United robbed us of a 2 points. And now knocked Arsenal out of the FA cup. That does count for something. But some fans in my friends group are talking as if winning the FA cup is their birthright and one guy even went as far as to mention that Arteta needs to issue a public apology for that abysmal performance.

Some highly entitled fans that makes them look more like a prick than anything else.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13562 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:48:10 am
I just don't get why they have chosen this cynical, time wasting, set-piece focused path. The time wasting especially, I get why shithouse teams time waste when leading or against superior opposition, but why is it Arsenal's default tactic no matter the game state or opposition? Why were they taking 3 minutes for every set piece at 0-0 at home in the cup yesterday?

Its fucking stupid and I hope they win fuck all and Arteta doesn't see out the season. They are the most cynical, shithouse team I've seen in the PL and I've watched numerous Mourinho, Dyche, Allardyce, Pulis and Warnock teams down the years. In fact, I feel bad even comparing this Arsenal lot to Dyche and Allardyce teams, they were never so cynical.
Reorganised into a low-to-mid block at the start of the 2nd half, when we played at theirs- even though you could argue they had us at the throat at certain times in the first half, and they weren't convincingly going for the winner, even though they were at home and we drew level. The pressing and general intensity also dropped off.

They just wasted time and continued with that block - as if they were happy with the draw. Perhaps they were spent by that time(?), although it didn't look that way.

Very strange. Almost like a toddler trying with some effort, to shoot itself in the foot...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:54 pm by the_red_pill »
Offline slaphead

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13563 on: Today at 01:07:30 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:48:10 am
I just don't get why they have chosen this cynical, time wasting, set-piece focused path. The time wasting especially, I get why shithouse teams time waste when leading or against superior opposition, but why is it Arsenal's default tactic no matter the game state or opposition? Why were they taking 3 minutes for every set piece at 0-0 at home in the cup yesterday?

Its fucking stupid and I hope they win fuck all and Arteta doesn't see out the season. They are the most cynical, shithouse team I've seen in the PL and I've watched numerous Mourinho, Dyche, Allardyce, Pulis and Warnock teams down the years. In fact, I feel bad even comparing this Arsenal lot to Dyche and Allardyce teams, they were never so cynical.

It can only be because either Arteta doesn't think they are good enough to win the big trophies the way we did or because he doesn't believe he can coach them to become that way. It's his way of getting success, and in fairness to him it nearly worked.  But nearly isn't good enough if you want to inspire players to come and play for you or keep the fans pumped up for every game. This throwing the arms up in the air shite from Odegard for example. Load of balls. Remove the cynical bullox and that will turn up the noise.  The commentator on TV yesterday something like say what you want about Arsenal but every player knows their exact role on set pieces, it was said in a way like a dig at how long they were taking and how their play seems to be centered on that.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13564 on: Today at 01:14:24 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 03:40:14 am
Out of two cup competitions in a week, incredible.

Could be a big nail in the coffin of their league challenge this week too.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 01:35:47 pm »
Quote
The wife of Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has shared screenshots of abuse she received on social media amid Sunday's FA Cup loss to Manchester United, including threats to the couple's unborn child.
WTaF.
Online SamLad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 01:37:13 pm »
Online tubby

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm »
If Spurs take points off them midweek, there will be a LOT of noise about Arteta.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 01:56:16 pm »
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13569 on: Today at 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:11:11 am


What I would say (from a very biased viewpoint) is that if it wasn't for the cheats, we very likely wouldn't have burnt out in the first of those two seasons and would have been pretty big favourites to win the title that and last season. We can all point to missed transfers or whatever, but the big drop-offs we've seen I'd say primarily have been because of the slog of competing with Abu Dhabi and the toll that's taken.
While all that is true, it's even more basic than that: if City didn't exist Lego wouldn't now be on two titles with Arsenal because he probably wouldn't even be Arsenal manager. He didn't get the gig because he's an ex-Arse, he got it because he was Guardiola's assistant, the Magician's Apprentice, so to speak, with Arsenal thinking/hoping that some of that winning would have rubbed off on him. No City, no Legohead

In so many ways it's far too simplistic to say "without City...X" So much would be different if they weren't blighting the league
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13570 on: Today at 02:13:28 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:41:42 am
The way they're playing - they should actually do well in cups- including the CL, but for scoring from open play, which has been the problem since last season(and before). If they had undressed it, they would've been a team for all seasons. (albeit still short in quality depth)
...
Que their reaction to this in the summer... top-tier analysis: They up and sign anything, BUT a striker! "We will not undress it, instead- sign all the Leftbacks! Loans galore!"

That would certainly have been a nude direction for Arteta to take
Online Ghost Town

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13571 on: Today at 02:15:56 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:42:51 am
You're mistaking him with another poster. The West Bank.
And here was me thinking that TNB left after problems on the Paul Gascoigne thread ;)
Offline RedSince86

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13572 on: Today at 03:17:29 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm
https://youtu.be/LcrFS3bU6Yc?si=gJ7p3I951oENczqk
Just seen this, Turkish is always on point about what's wrong at the club.

Pretty much calls out their shocking weapon of a Fanbase.

Creating (stealing) songs for players just signed, making Murals for all Arteta's signings and the set piece coach, but they don't have any for iconic Legends like of Graham, Wenger, Adams, Thomas, Seaman, Wright or anyone from the Invincibles.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13573 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 01:35:47 pm
WTaF.

just vile.  Social media is an utter cesspit full of too many cowards.
Online duvva

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13574 on: Today at 04:27:23 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 01:35:47 pm
WTaF.
Just reading about that. Cant even feign surprise any more, but still sickening all the same.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13575 on: Today at 04:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:13:28 pm
That would certainly have been a nude direction for Arteta to take
Nah mate.. it's just the naked truth.
Online newterp

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13576 on: Today at 05:08:42 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:42:51 am
You're mistaking him with another poster. The West Bank.

Aren't you the cause of most of the problems there, JC?
