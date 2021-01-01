I just don't get why they have chosen this cynical, time wasting, set-piece focused path. The time wasting especially, I get why shithouse teams time waste when leading or against superior opposition, but why is it Arsenal's default tactic no matter the game state or opposition? Why were they taking 3 minutes for every set piece at 0-0 at home in the cup yesterday?



Its fucking stupid and I hope they win fuck all and Arteta doesn't see out the season. They are the most cynical, shithouse team I've seen in the PL and I've watched numerous Mourinho, Dyche, Allardyce, Pulis and Warnock teams down the years. In fact, I feel bad even comparing this Arsenal lot to Dyche and Allardyce teams, they were never so cynical.



It can only be because either Arteta doesn't think they are good enough to win the big trophies the way we did or because he doesn't believe he can coach them to become that way. It's his way of getting success, and in fairness to him it nearly worked. But nearly isn't good enough if you want to inspire players to come and play for you or keep the fans pumped up for every game. This throwing the arms up in the air shite from Odegard for example. Load of balls. Remove the cynical bullox and that will turn up the noise. The commentator on TV yesterday something like say what you want about Arsenal but every player knows their exact role on set pieces, it was said in a way like a dig at how long they were taking and how their play seems to be centered on that.