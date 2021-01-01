« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13520 on: Today at 08:14:07 am »
The moment their corners became a big thing, and they were building statues of their set piece coach, is when the first wheel fell off. Their love of that harks back to the defensive days of Steve Bould etc
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13521 on: Today at 08:25:59 am »
Against a low block with no Jesus and Saka they look ordinary with sideways passing and slow build up.

Still clearly in the title race but they have lost some momentum this week.

The decline of Sterling for me doesn't seem surprising. Fair play to his agent for getting that last big move to Chelsea though.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13522 on: Today at 08:31:00 am »
Arteta is in a bit of no mans land at the moment. He has come close to the big trophies but looks like he doesnt have enough to get them over the line. The suits must be feeling the doubt that is hanging around and will not want to spend more of their millions on more of Legos square pegs.
Im loving that their set piece masterpieces are being sussed. Doesnt seem to be working or intimidating oppositions anymore. All Arteta is left with is the stupid dark arts dramas and in game clever coaching which also seems pointless and hard to watch.
They now need reinforcements up front, but their success rate when they actually buy strikers is questionable. You might say they constantly risk getting their pockets picked in the transfer market. They have become a caricature of themselves.   
So do the suits stick or twist?  Must be difficult to throw more money at this current version of Arsenal and, even if they do, odds are they get it wrong again. 
Arteta is close to being a dead man walking. He even looks like one. He basically needs to win something in coming months and hes left with the going for the biggest and hardest competitions without a striker.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13523 on: Today at 08:47:24 am »
They can still win a double yet the gloom around them suggests they might get relegated.

Odd.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13524 on: Today at 09:03:15 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:47:24 am
They can still win a double yet the gloom around them suggests they might get relegated.

Odd.
Sounds a bit like some postings on here by our fans regarding us.

Anyway, I'm surprised to hear that his position being is questioned. Ok, I can't stand the little twerp, and I really don't like what he's done to how Arsenal play, but only for the cheats he'd have two PL titles under his belt and their fans would be drooling over him.

Looking at the stats they comprehensively outplayed the Mancs yesterday and only bad finishing and a penalty lottery saw them lose. That can happen to anyone if they have an off day.

I could understand their fans complaining about the feigning of injury. The time wasting. The seemingly endless shithousery etc, given how they used to slag off everyone who passed the ball more than two yards with "Hoof!!!", but they've seemed quite happy with all that up to now.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13525 on: Today at 09:11:11 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:03:15 am
Sounds a bit like some postings on here by our fans regarding us.

Anyway, I'm surprised to hear that his position being is questioned. Ok, I can't stand the little twerp, and I really don't like what he's done to how Arsenal play, but only for the cheats he'd have two PL titles under his belt and their fans would be drooling over him.

Looking at the stats they comprehensively outplayed the Mancs yesterday and only bad finishing and a penalty lottery saw them lose. That can happen to anyone if they have an off day.

I could understand their fans complaining about the feigning of injury. The time wasting. The seemingly endless shithousery etc, given how they used to slag off everyone who passed the ball more than two yards with "Hoof!!!", but they've seemed quite happy with all that up to now.

I think this is probably true, on a basic level of finishing a pretty clear second both seasons.

What I would say (from a very biased viewpoint) is that if it wasn't for the cheats, we very likely wouldn't have burnt out in the first of those two seasons and would have been pretty big favourites to win the title that and last season. We can all point to missed transfers or whatever, but the big drop-offs we've seen I'd say primarily have been because of the slog of competing with Abu Dhabi and the toll that's taken.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13526 on: Today at 09:26:57 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 10:54:31 pm
Eh? It's the FA Cup, our game was a knockout as well.

Or am I being whooshed?
No, you're not. Thanks - in short, I confused the FA Cup with the League Cup. ;D
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13527 on: Today at 09:27:43 am »
I think that's a genuinely valid point, GreekScouser.

We burnt out for a reason. Having to go flat-out for so long does that to you, doesn't it. If the competition had been normal, no one has to go at 100mph for entire consecutive seasons. So, a more measured approach. Fewer injuries. A healthier psychology.

Would we have had enough to see off Arsenal in those two seasons if we took the cheats out of the equation? Quite possibly, but who knows. We'd definitely have been in a better position to do so, though. So I don't think you're being overly biased there. It's a valid point.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13528 on: Today at 09:32:33 am »
The whole narrative of they just need a proper striker is funny to me. Like we're not top with a misfiring Nunez and Diaz/Jota as no. 9s...

Granted we have Salah banging them in but their problems this season are deeper than that.  Just surface level analysis...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13529 on: Today at 09:34:20 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:32:33 am
The whole narrative of they just need a proper striker is funny to me.

"During 11 transfer windows as Arsenals manager, Arteta has signed six attacking players and 17 defenders."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/10/mikel-arteta-admits-squad-limitations-but-not-certain-to-sign-players

This is entirely self-induced by Arsenal.
