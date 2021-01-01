« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers  (Read 665627 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13480 on: Yesterday at 09:43:23 pm »
Merino and the Italian lad cost around £80 million.

Did they sign anyone else in the summer ?
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13481 on: Yesterday at 09:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:35:44 pm
He lost that ever since he left us and realised the grass isn't so greener, etc..
A player over whom my anger and disgust haven't subsided yet.

Wanna know why? After his move, he said that after THE PLAYERS couldn't win us the league that season, he realized that it was time to move on.

What enraged me about that interview, was that he took himself out of the picture. It was all down to the other players - Suarez, Mignolet, Skrtel, Gerrard, Coutinho, etc..
He had nothng to do with that.
And if you cast your thoughts back to that season, how many times did Sterling miss sitters and hid? How many times was he greedy and didn't pass to a man who was clear on goal - only requiring a tap-in, but he wanted to shoot from an impossible situation? How many times did he want to showboat and held onto the ball for too long? We could've won the league, IF HE took responsibility!
All it took would've been two goals in 2 games that otherwise, ended in draws!

That's I why I dislike Sterling so much. He is only looking on from the sidelines. He's not involved. As long as he plays- he doesn't really care. Everyone else must perform so that HE can win stuff. He doesn't have to.
I think you will agre that that sums him up perfectly.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:54:00 pm by the_red_pill »
Offline BoRed

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13482 on: Yesterday at 09:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Theyre suddenly up to about 3rd or 4hth in the CL I think Bobby. And think they have one game thats very winnable at home (maybe Sparta Prague). So ultimately they should breeze top 8 but I think they will have to get another couple of points to make it mathematically safe.

Dinamo Zagreb at home next. Would love to see them fuck it up, but I can't really see them missing out on the top 8.
Offline Hazell

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13483 on: Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 06:49:09 pm
Not only did they undermine you in an authoritative sense, but they left an image in my mind of you naked on all fours literally being pickpocketed

:D
Offline FiSh77

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13484 on: Yesterday at 09:48:20 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 09:14:26 pm
Where happened to our resident gooners.     They have been online in the last few months

The North Bank.     1st Dec
Scottish Goon.        5th Jan
Big bollocks Arteta   6th Oct

How many goals had they conceded when Big Bollocks Arteta disappeared?
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13485 on: Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 08:23:07 pm
Feels like they are about to completely fall apart.  We have to beat Forest on Tuesday to pile the pressure of the insufferable gobshites.

A bit hyperbolic, no? Results wise they haven't done any better or worse than us; FA Cup aside.

We dumped them out the FA Cup 3rd round last year off the back of them taking 1 point from 3 games in the league, they then went and won 16 of the next 18. No holiday to Ibiza this year though. ;D

The Forest game is incredibly huge.





Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13486 on: Yesterday at 09:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm
A bit hyperbolic, no? Results wise they haven't done any better or worse than us; FA Cup aside.

We dumped them out the FA Cup 3rd round last year off the back of them taking 1 point from 3 games in the league, they then went and won 16 of the next 18. No holiday to Ibiza this year though. ;D

The Forest game is incredibly huge.
We can afford it though Kash. They can't- which is why they're falling apart.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13487 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:06:41 pm
The Havertz signing was a pure ego signing by Arteta. He thought he could work miracles and sign an under-performing attacking midfielder from their rivals for big money to turn him into a Firmino-type CF. What they really needed was a proper striker.

Havertz is weird because I dont really know what hes good at. Terrible signing and terrible chant.

I dont think Havertz knows what hes good at anymore either, thats the issue  ;D  Hes turned into this whiney petulant diver. He never played as a striker for Leverkusen, he was a very good attacking mid for them, yet here he is, playing pretty much exclusively as a centre forward in the premier league. They should have spent the money on an actual centre forward.
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13488 on: Yesterday at 10:11:04 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:48:20 pm
How many goals had they conceded when Big Bollocks Arteta disappeared?
Less than 10
Offline mickl

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13489 on: Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm »
Those Arsenal forwards couldnt hit a Barn Door.
Damn predictive text. They couldnt hit a Bayindir.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13490 on: Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:55:20 pm
We can afford it though Kash. They can't- which is why they're falling apart.

Ive watched their last few games and honestly it looks as though they are one bad result away from imploding.  They know another loss in the league could be curtains. 

Arteta looks devoid of ideas.
Online mattD

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13491 on: Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm »
I think we all know the solution to Arsenal's woes.

Another pickpocketing workshop. That'll improve things.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13492 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm »
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13493 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm »
Second in the league and they are fuming with Arteta.  Funny. 
Offline Caps4444

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13494 on: Yesterday at 10:50:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:57:38 pm
I know some would be hoping for et , pens and another bruising round for them.  But I think the mental affect of not beating a ten man united will damage them more.  Shame we couldn't have smashed united first just to make their loss feel worse.

I remember when City lost to Spurs in the UCL in 2019.with the injury time goal being disallowed.
I said that will ruin them.then they went on and won every game to the end of the season!
Offline MBL?

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13495 on: Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm
When was his last post? Did he see the writing on the wall? Did he just realised every time he posted loads argued with him? A very sudden departure. TNB and Scottish Goon stopping posting is a bit stranger given how long theyve both been on here. Maybe they got tapped up by another forum.
I think TNB was because of the Gaza thread.
Offline Tepid water

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13496 on: Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm
Second in the league and they are fuming with Arteta.  Funny. 
They could still win the league and European cup double and their fans are off their chumps
Offline elbow

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13497 on: Yesterday at 10:54:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:49:06 pm
Didn't know they played today.

Why did they play knockout and we didn't?

Eh? It's the FA Cup, our game was a knockout as well.

Or am I being whooshed?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13498 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Theyre suddenly up to about 3rd or 4hth in the CL I think Bobby. And think they have one game thats very winnable at home (maybe Sparta Prague). So ultimately they should breeze top 8 but I think they will have to get another couple of points to make it mathematically safe.

Cheers Nick. The Ev took a point away from the Emirates. They are deep in the mire. Lot of pressure in those two games to make top 8. I believe they may struggle to get them
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13499 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm
Cheers Nick. The Ev took a point away from the Emirates. They are deep in the mire. Lot of pressure in those two games to make top 8. I believe they may struggle to get them
Its the pressure of lots of games in a short space of time. Granted we were fortunate to get an easier tie than Arsenal, but regardless, on the whole, well attempt to navigate the two domestic cups without Mo, VVD, Ali, Mc, Trent. Arsenal dont have the wiggle room, their squad isnt as good as ours. When the games are literally every 3/4 days you need two players for each position, which weve pretty much got to a decent standard. Arsenal were full strength v Newcastle, near enough the same today, will have to be against Spurs Wednesday, then again against Villa at the weekend and then again in Europe the following midweek. The same core of players will start each of those games. Its 5 games in 15 days, potentially two big injuries, two big defeats and theyve still got 3 must win games in the next 10 days.
Offline Anthony

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13500 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Theyre suddenly up to about 3rd or 4hth in the CL I think Bobby. And think they have one game thats very winnable at home (maybe Sparta Prague). So ultimately they should breeze top 8 but I think they will have to get another couple of points to make it mathematically safe.

All the teams 3rd-8th have 13 points and 9th to 12th have 12. If they only win one match of the two (16 points) they could be quite vulnerable to teams coming from below them.

The teams they are playing are currently 24th (Zagreb at home) and 30th (Girona away) though so barring an implosion they should make it...
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13501 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm »
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13502 on: Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm »
They'll be disappointed. They don't look right this season. I don't agree that "questions need to be asked of Arteta" if they go trophyless this season. That sounds more like wishful thinking from rival fans that a decent manager should be under pressure when in reality it's not helpful for anyone on the Arsenal side of things. I do understand why people think a cup would help them though. It could act as quite a galvanising force.

I think success isn't always straightforward and can be two steps forward one step back. We've seen how important stability is.

Time and again in recent years going toe to toe with city can lead to a massive drop off in following seasons. There's actually still half the season to go so who knows what happens from here.

Of course I hope it all goes tits up for them. 
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13503 on: Today at 12:37:39 am »
Havertz really took the biscuit today, pretending to be fouled in order to claim a penalty then getting up and pretending to be head butted to try get a player sent off. Very rarely is justice served but him missing the only penalty was justice served.
I hate that sort of shit but twice in a minute is the worst I've seen, the trouble is no-one makes a big deal of it, that's the worst thing about football, it accepted but it's cheating and he should get a 3 game ban for each offence, at least.
Offline OkieRedman

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13504 on: Today at 12:48:08 am »
The want Arteta out? For who?   ;D

What a bunch of weirdos.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13505 on: Today at 12:58:37 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm
I think TNB was because of the Gaza thread.

Thought TNB was OK for an Arsenal fan
Offline decosabute

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13506 on: Today at 01:17:38 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 08:08:42 pm
Tbf, Arteta would have two PL titles if it weren't for Man City.

But we can still laugh  ;D

I feel like I need to take issue with this on a weekly basis, but nah - he'd have one, not two.

They were bottlers and completely ran out of steam from March onwards in 22-23. Totally fell apart once they got one single significant injury, and ended up on 83 points or something. If City didn't exist then others would've been challenging them and probably beating them.

Fair enough last season they were good (again, absolutely blessed with injuries) and finished a good bit ahead of the rest.

Arteta is a small time, negative, bottling little shithead and it's hilarious to see him win nothing.
Offline decosabute

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13507 on: Today at 01:31:10 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm
Yeah, they were a bit delusional at times but both nice fellas it seemed.

I wouldn't put them in the same bracket - TNB was sound enough when he talked about us or the cheats, but he could be absolutely insufferable when Arsenal were doing well. I understand why some on here liked him, and it does add variety I suppose, but I personally found the brash eulogising of Arteta a pain in the arse to listen to.

Scottish Goon on the other hand was generally very reasonable and very sound. He could be very positive about Arsenal without delusion or annoyingly throwing it in people's faces. I hope he comes back.

BBA can stay on the slopes.
Online stoa

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13508 on: Today at 01:32:16 am »
Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13509 on: Today at 02:26:28 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:32:16 am
Whining about not getting Mudriyk? Yikes...

I get what he means though, it's not about Mudryk as a player, it's about missing out on obvious targets, because you're stingy.

We have the same issue, we should have at least one of Caicedo or Lavia. We have been lucky that Slot revived Gravenberch otherwise we would have been playing a full season with no propper CDM/Wataru Endo starting (i love him, but he's not a starter for a prem winning team).

The longer this goes on i just realize that Arteta is a b-tech Guardiola. A carbon copy if you want, the difference is, Guardiola has world class players and Arteta has only got mediocre attackers apart from Saka and he's injured.

Arsenals playstyle, like Man Citys, is insanely boring to watch. They spend money, but on all the wrong players, they have an abundance of defenders and keep bringing in more defenders, when they desperately need great attacking players.
Online newterp

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13510 on: Today at 03:23:49 am »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm
Physio accounts saying that Jesus looks like its an ACL (best case just meniscus, but movement looks bad).


Terrible for him of course, but you release how thin their front line is really

He'll be back for a Sunday game in April. Always does.
