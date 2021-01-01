« previous next »
Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers

Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13480 on: Today at 09:43:23 pm
Merino and the Italian lad cost around £80 million.

Did they sign anyone else in the summer ?
the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13481 on: Today at 09:45:54 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:35:44 pm
He lost that ever since he left us and realised the grass isn't so greener, etc..
A player over whom my anger and disgust haven't subsided yet.

Wanna know why? After his move, he said that after THE PLAYERS couldn't win us the league that season, he realized that it was time to move on.

What enraged me about that interview, was that he took himself out of the picture. It was all down to the other players - Suarez, Mignolet, Skrtel, Gerrard, Coutinho, etc..
He had nothng to do with that.
And if you cast your thoughts back to that season, how many times did Sterling miss sitters and hid? How many times was he greedy and didn't pass to a man who was clear on goal - only requiring a tap-in, but he wanted to shoot from an impossible situation? How many times did he want to showboat and held onto the ball for too long? We could've won the league, IF HE took responsibility!
All it took would've been two goals in 2 games that otherwise, ended in draws!

That's I why I dislike Sterling so much. He is only looking on from the sidelines. He's not involved. As long as he plays- he doesn't really care. Everyone else must perform so that HE can win stuff. He doesn't have to.
I think you will agre that that sums him up perfectly.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:54:00 pm by the_red_pill »
BoRed

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13482 on: Today at 09:46:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:15:32 pm
Theyre suddenly up to about 3rd or 4hth in the CL I think Bobby. And think they have one game thats very winnable at home (maybe Sparta Prague). So ultimately they should breeze top 8 but I think they will have to get another couple of points to make it mathematically safe.

Dinamo Zagreb at home next. Would love to see them fuck it up, but I can't really see them missing out on the top 8.
Hazell

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13483 on: Today at 09:48:12 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 06:49:09 pm
Not only did they undermine you in an authoritative sense, but they left an image in my mind of you naked on all fours literally being pickpocketed

:D
FiSh77

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13484 on: Today at 09:48:20 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:14:26 pm
Where happened to our resident gooners.     They have been online in the last few months

The North Bank.     1st Dec
Scottish Goon.        5th Jan
Big bollocks Arteta   6th Oct

How many goals had they conceded when Big Bollocks Arteta disappeared?
Kashinoda

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13485 on: Today at 09:51:04 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:23:07 pm
Feels like they are about to completely fall apart.  We have to beat Forest on Tuesday to pile the pressure of the insufferable gobshites.

A bit hyperbolic, no? Results wise they haven't done any better or worse than us; FA Cup aside.

We dumped them out the FA Cup 3rd round last year off the back of them taking 1 point from 3 games in the league, they then went and won 16 of the next 18. No holiday to Ibiza this year though. ;D

The Forest game is incredibly huge.





the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13486 on: Today at 09:55:20 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:51:04 pm
A bit hyperbolic, no? Results wise they haven't done any better or worse than us; FA Cup aside.

We dumped them out the FA Cup 3rd round last year off the back of them taking 1 point from 3 games in the league, they then went and won 16 of the next 18. No holiday to Ibiza this year though. ;D

The Forest game is incredibly huge.
We can afford it though Kash. They can't- which is why they're falling apart.
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13487 on: Today at 10:10:24 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:06:41 pm
The Havertz signing was a pure ego signing by Arteta. He thought he could work miracles and sign an under-performing attacking midfielder from their rivals for big money to turn him into a Firmino-type CF. What they really needed was a proper striker.

Havertz is weird because I dont really know what hes good at. Terrible signing and terrible chant.

I dont think Havertz knows what hes good at anymore either, thats the issue  ;D  Hes turned into this whiney petulant diver. He never played as a striker for Leverkusen, he was a very good attacking mid for them, yet here he is, playing pretty much exclusively as a centre forward in the premier league. They should have spent the money on an actual centre forward.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13488 on: Today at 10:11:04 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:48:20 pm
How many goals had they conceded when Big Bollocks Arteta disappeared?
Less than 10
mickl

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13489 on: Today at 10:23:43 pm
Those Arsenal forwards couldnt hit a Barn Door.
Damn predictive text. They couldnt hit a Bayindir.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13490 on: Today at 10:29:25 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:55:20 pm
We can afford it though Kash. They can't- which is why they're falling apart.

Ive watched their last few games and honestly it looks as though they are one bad result away from imploding.  They know another loss in the league could be curtains. 

Arteta looks devoid of ideas.
mattD

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13491 on: Today at 10:40:27 pm
I think we all know the solution to Arsenal's woes.

Another pickpocketing workshop. That'll improve things.
DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13492 on: Today at 10:41:30 pm
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13493 on: Today at 10:47:21 pm
Second in the league and they are fuming with Arteta.  Funny. 
Caps4444

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13494 on: Today at 10:50:09 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:57:38 pm
I know some would be hoping for et , pens and another bruising round for them.  But I think the mental affect of not beating a ten man united will damage them more.  Shame we couldn't have smashed united first just to make their loss feel worse.

I remember when City lost to Spurs in the UCL in 2019.with the injury time goal being disallowed.
I said that will ruin them.then they went on and won every game to the end of the season!
MBL?

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13495 on: Today at 10:51:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:15:23 pm
When was his last post? Did he see the writing on the wall? Did he just realised every time he posted loads argued with him? A very sudden departure. TNB and Scottish Goon stopping posting is a bit stranger given how long theyve both been on here. Maybe they got tapped up by another forum.
I think TNB was because of the Gaza thread.
Tepid water

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13496 on: Today at 10:52:20 pm
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:47:21 pm
Second in the league and they are fuming with Arteta.  Funny. 
They could still win the league and European cup double and their fans are off their chumps
elbow

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13497 on: Today at 10:54:31 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:49:06 pm
Didn't know they played today.

Why did they play knockout and we didn't?

Eh? It's the FA Cup, our game was a knockout as well.

Or am I being whooshed?
vivabobbygraham

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #13498 on: Today at 10:55:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:15:32 pm
Theyre suddenly up to about 3rd or 4hth in the CL I think Bobby. And think they have one game thats very winnable at home (maybe Sparta Prague). So ultimately they should breeze top 8 but I think they will have to get another couple of points to make it mathematically safe.

Cheers Nick. The Ev took a point away from the Emirates. They are deep in the mire. Lot of pressure in those two games to make top 8. I believe they may struggle to get them
