The article ends with the suggestion that Liverpool need to do it more to see out games. Maybe, but I think the more you time waste the less fluent in your play you will be. Liverpool are good in open play so break up momentum by time wasting? If you're holding a lead in injury time, sure.



But Liverpool have been in front more than everyone else (900 mins, 48 secs) and they have won six separate games by exactly one goal. And yet their only yellow card for time-wasting came six minutes into a win at Wolves when the game was still goalless.

Just looked it up and it's true, Alexander-Arnold got booked after 6 minutes. Can't remember the incident and he may well have been taking an age (unlikely it was due to timewasting after 6 minutes(!) with the score at 0-0) but how many times have we seen the opposition waste time but the most that happens is the ref points to his watch and doesn't add any time on or makes a token booking in injury time at the end of the match.