Author Topic: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:59:15 pm
Fuck off you cockney c*nts

Theyre not cockneys.  :)
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 11:48:50 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:16:00 am
Theyre not cockneys.  :)
He was half right.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 12:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:46:33 am
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RjlfzX1tp6k

Penalty at West Ham for Gabriel being hit by GK given by Taylor.

Did Arteta moan about that ?

Literally 3 minutes before the pen yesterday, Arsenal were given a free kick when Estupinan won a header and then as he came down collided with Rice (who hadnt touched the ball).
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 12:00:51 pm »
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one nil? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:24:11 am
Its so bizarre. Joao Pedro got the ball first. As a result it brushed off Saliba who them nutted him. In no way does Saliba get the ball first.

I think the phrasing is that Saliba "got the ball" (i.e. it brushed his head) slightly after João Pedro knocked it past him, but before he headbutted him flush in the temple.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 12:11:25 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:00:51 pm
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one no lmao? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time



It's proper weird behaviour, funny as fuck when it comes back to bite them on the arse though

Then there was Martinelli rolling back on the pitch to waste time, when Arsenal needed to score, fucking strange bunch
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 12:12:45 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:00:51 pm
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one no lmao? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time

Its just their whole thing, their mindset seems to be marginal gains but the marginal gains seem based around shithousery gamesmanship. Do their absolute best to rile the opposition, which is an odd tactic in itself because a riled crowd quite often end up creating an atmosphere that you wouldnt want play in. That Brighton crowd was absolutely dead until they started shithousing
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 12:24:05 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 12:12:45 pm
Its just their whole thing, their mindset seems to be marginal gains but the marginal gains seem based around shithousery gamesmanship. Do their absolute best to rile the opposition, which is an odd tactic in itself because a riled crowd quite often end up creating an atmosphere that you wouldnt want play in. That Brighton crowd was absolutely dead until they started shithousing

The 2-2 at Anfield a couple of seasons ago, they were cruising until they decided to play the c*nt and woke the crowd up, ended up with a point and if Mo scored the pen or we'd equalised earlier we'd have been the more likely side to go on and win it, even then with the late equaliser we still had a couple of chances to win it
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 12:26:50 pm »
Full on media narrative to say that wasnt a penalty yesterday. Two knobheads on SSN earlier saying no pen because Saliba got the ball 🤯
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:00:51 pm
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one no lmao? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time



Arteta has set them up to be a marginal gains side

Watch a few of their games and watch what happens when they go 1-0 up, keep a keen eye on their shape and set up before and after they go 1-0 up. They literally drop off in to a defensive low block at 1-0 as a title chasing side

Its everythinggggggg they spent years hating, slating and calling anti football
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13250 on: Today at 12:35:40 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:31:00 pm
Arteta has set them up to be a marginal gains side

Watch a few of their games and watch what happens when they go 1-0 up, keep a keen eye on their shape and set up before and after they go 1-0 up. They literally drop off in to a defensive low block at 1-0 as a title chasing side

Its everythinggggggg they spent years hating, slating and calling anti football


We do that as well but when we go two goals ahead rather than one goal ahead.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13251 on: Today at 12:51:55 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 12:12:45 pm
Its just their whole thing, their mindset seems to be marginal gains but the marginal gains seem based around shithousery gamesmanship. Do their absolute best to rile the opposition, which is an odd tactic in itself because a riled crowd quite often end up creating an atmosphere that you wouldnt want play in. That Brighton crowd was absolutely dead until they started shithousing

Like with Atletico Madrid or Mourinho's sides, once you commit yourself to making your playing (and I use that word loosely) philosophy about gamemanship, it's hard to break that cycle. With the players they have Arsenal should be about flowing attacking football. Instead, they are Atletico with better PR. It's no surprise, that they've gone through stretches in which they've struggled to score. As you say, it's all about frustrating the opposition for marginal gains with the irony that if the crowd can be turned, unlike Simeone's sides, Arsenal have the capability to collapse under the pressure.

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:31:00 pm

Its everythinggggggg they spent years hating, slating and calling anti football

Exactly. They used to yell hoof during Wenger's days thinking they were England's Barcelona equivalent rather than an upmarket version of Pellegrini's Villarreal. How quickly they forgot about when George Graham was their manager.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13252 on: Today at 12:54:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:26:50 pm
Full on media narrative to say that wasnt a penalty yesterday. Two knobheads on SSN earlier saying no pen because Saliba got the ball 🤯

I'm probably in the minority here, but I quite like stuff like this, winds their fans up even more without altering the outcome.

:)
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13253 on: Today at 01:02:41 pm »
Arsenal players would never dive, exaggerate contact or play act. Why would this evil Brighton player do this to them? Where is the justice?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13254 on: Today at 01:08:54 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:00:51 pm
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one nil? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time


I think arteta saw under pep the benefits of controlling the speed of games, reducing injuries etc. It why City would be stronger in the second half of seasons. Instead of style of play though arteta seems to use delaying the game to slow things down rather than ball retention. Possibly due to lack of player quality ot squad depth. Once the likes of saka, odegaard are injured or rested they are half the team they are.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13255 on: Today at 01:21:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:26:50 pm
Full on media narrative to say that wasnt a penalty yesterday. Two knobheads on SSN earlier saying no pen because Saliba got the ball 🤯

Imagine a ball player into the box along the deck. Pedro flicks it up, Saliba slides in, the ball hits him sand fkhid momentum takes him into Pedro and puts him in the ground. Would be a penalty every time. Whats the difference?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13256 on: Today at 01:30:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:26:50 pm
Full on media narrative to say that wasnt a penalty yesterday. Two knobheads on SSN earlier saying no pen because Saliba got the ball 🤯

Two knobheads is right. Not sure they made one sensible comment, and both struggle with English in general.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13257 on: Today at 01:33:45 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:35:40 pm

We do that as well but when we go two goals ahead rather than one goal ahead.

Cant say ive seen us playing a low block, even when robbo got sent off
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13258 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:51:55 pm
...Exactly. They used to yell hoof during Wenger's days thinking they were England's Barcelona equivalent rather than an upmarket version of Pellegrini's Villarreal. How quickly they forgot about when George Graham was their manager.

That's what I find hilarious. They were the biggest football snobs going. They thought they were peak Brazil and screamed "HOOF!!!!" at anyone passing the ball more than a distance of three feet. As you say, totally forgetting their tedious "1-0 to the Arsenal" days. Now we have this new incarnation, Artetico Putrid. Really rancid anti-football, feigning injury and wasting time.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13259 on: Today at 01:39:32 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:00:51 pm
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one nil? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time



I half think they are waiting for the opposition players to start to look at the ref to complain about the delay and then make their runs while theyre not focussed.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13260 on: Today at 01:48:31 pm »
Gabriel is one of the their worse culprits.

If hes touched then he is rolling around in agony. But he will dish it out too.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13261 on: Today at 01:50:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:00:46 am
Fucking hell they are boring to watch.

Rice, Martinelli.... Good players but nothing more than that.

Rice is a very good player but hes been run into the ground by Arteta.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13262 on: Today at 01:50:52 pm »
Can't believe the amount of outrage about the penalty, anywhere else on the pitch it's a free kick, Saliba knew it too, very few complaints from him. Mad.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13263 on: Today at 01:52:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:50:52 pm
Can't believe the amount of outrage about the penalty, anywhere else on the pitch it's a free kick, Saliba knew it too, very few complaints from him. Mad.

Most of their players surrounded the ref though.

Its a foul all day long but its a story as Arteta has moaned.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13264 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:48:31 pm
Gabriel is one of the their worse culprits.

If hes touched then he is rolling around in agony. But he will dish it out too.

The Drogba of centre backs.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13265 on: Today at 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:55:26 pm
The Drogba of centre backs.

I said the same yesterday. 😃

They have certainly got worse and I am not sure why they think its beneficial in the long term.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13266 on: Today at 01:58:11 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:30:57 pm
Two knobheads is right. Not sure they made one sensible comment, and both struggle with English in general.
Everyone else mustve cried off cos of the weather and they scraped the barrel to get them two on. Couldnt make a coherent sentence between them!
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13267 on: Today at 01:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:57:09 pm
I said the same yesterday. 😃

They have certainly got worse and I am not sure why they think its beneficial in the long term.

Fools seldom differ!
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13268 on: Today at 01:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:48:31 pm
Gabriel is one of the their worse culprits.

If hes touched then he is rolling around in agony. But he will dish it out too.

He's the kind of player you hate seeing happy. I'm always gutted when I've seen that prick has scored - pathetic, I know.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13269 on: Today at 02:01:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:58:11 pm
Everyone else mustve cried off cos of the weather and they scraped the barrel to get them two on. Couldnt make a coherent sentence between them!

Isnt Jay Bothroyd an Arsenal fan ?
