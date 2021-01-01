« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers  (Read 645864 times)

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:59:15 pm
Fuck off you cockney c*nts

Theyre not cockneys.  :)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,288
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 11:48:50 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:16:00 am
Theyre not cockneys.  :)
He was half right.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,986
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 12:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:46:33 am
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RjlfzX1tp6k

Penalty at West Ham for Gabriel being hit by GK given by Taylor.

Did Arteta moan about that ?

Literally 3 minutes before the pen yesterday, Arsenal were given a free kick when Estupinan won a header and then as he came down collided with Rice (who hadnt touched the ball).
Logged

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 12:00:51 pm »
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one no lmao? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time

Logged

Online baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:24:11 am
Its so bizarre. Joao Pedro got the ball first. As a result it brushed off Saliba who them nutted him. In no way does Saliba get the ball first.

I think the phrasing is that Saliba "got the ball" (i.e. it brushed his head) slightly after João Pedro knocked it past him, but before he headbutted him flush in the temple.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,815
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 12:11:25 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:00:51 pm
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one no lmao? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time



It's proper weird behaviour, funny as fuck when it comes back to bite them on the arse though

Then there was Martinelli rolling back on the pitch to waste time, when Arsenal needed to score, fucking strange bunch
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 12:12:45 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:00:51 pm
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one no lmao? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time

Its just their whole thing, their mindset seems to be marginal gains but the marginal gains seem based around shithousery gamesmanship. Do their absolute best to rile the opposition, which is an odd tactic in itself because a riled crowd quite often end up creating an atmosphere that you wouldnt want play in. That Brighton crowd was absolutely dead until they started shithousing
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,815
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 12:24:05 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 12:12:45 pm
Its just their whole thing, their mindset seems to be marginal gains but the marginal gains seem based around shithousery gamesmanship. Do their absolute best to rile the opposition, which is an odd tactic in itself because a riled crowd quite often end up creating an atmosphere that you wouldnt want play in. That Brighton crowd was absolutely dead until they started shithousing

The 2-2 at Anfield a couple of seasons ago, they were cruising until they decided to play the c*nt and woke the crowd up, ended up with a point and if Mo scored the pen or we'd equalised earlier we'd have been the more likely side to go on and win it, even then with the late equaliser we still had a couple of chances to win it
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 12:26:50 pm »
Full on media narrative to say that wasnt a penalty yesterday. Two knobheads on SSN earlier saying no pen because Saliba got the ball 🤯
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 12:31:00 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:00:51 pm
At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.

Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one no lmao? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time



Arteta has set them up to be a marginal gains side

Watch a few of their games and watch what happens when they go 1-0 up, keep a keen eye on their shape and set up before and after they go 1-0 up. They literally drop off in to a defensive low block at 1-0 as a title chasing side

Its everythinggggggg they spent years hating, slating and calling anti football
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Up
« previous next »
 