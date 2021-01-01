At risk of having a sensible chat around them, rather than labelling them all c*nts etc - I really don't see what they're trying to gain from delaying time at their own offensive set pieces? Like, you're letting the other team get set, to get their breath back, to settle. It kills their own offensive rhythm and wastes the time they could have to score, in that game at least, a decisive second.



Do people literally think it's because they just want to kill the game dead at one no lmao? What other benefits do you think they're seeing, it's a consistent theme whenever I watch them and it just doesn't make a lot of sense in a game where they're the favourites/better team/ahead with a lot of time



