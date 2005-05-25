Arteta also employed a pickpocket at some meal.



It's all cringeworthy performative bollocks. This pickpocketing show didn't 'teach' the players anything, I think he did it to demonstrate that they 'always need to be aware'. There's the dog. The search for an 'anthem' to play before kick off and landing on that jarring GCSE music project North London Forever. The 'ultras' who couldn't think of their own chant so they ripped one off their rivals. The ironic (but actually unironic) Havertz chant. The pictures and OTT celebrations after scraping a win against us. One day we will all look back at Arteta's Arsenal and the only word I'll have to describe them is cringeworthy. It's clear that Arteta's intention is to create a sense of unity, but it comes across so forced, unnatural and cliche team-building exercise and ultimately all it has counted for as of now is one real title challenge in 5 years despite spending so much money. Compare that to Klopp who didn't need all of these PR stunts to bring the club together and ultimately win trophies.Arsenal fans must be fuming. City finally falling apart and suddenly their team is so bad at scoring from open play that they resort to timewasting when they manage to scrape one thanks to terrible goalkeeping. They'll blame their current situation on injuries but aside from Saka who only recently got injured, who are they missing? Raheem Sterling (a terrible signing), Ben White, Tomiyasu. So that's the equivalent of us being without Gomez and Tsimikas - who, you guess it - are actually missing for us.If they spent money better they'd be able to manage but Arteta thought spending big money on Havertz instead of a striker was a good idea, and that Sterling was still interested in playing football.By the way, a large part of their set-piece tactics seems to be wrestling the defenders backwards so that their line is pushed back. Trossard was clearly fouling a Brighton defender today when Rice put that low cross in.