« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 326 327 328 329 330 [331]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers  (Read 643566 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,191
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13200 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:59:15 pm
Fuck off you cockney c*nts, fuck your diving, your shithouse antics, your sad copying of Allez Allez, your shite attempt at some kind of YNWA before games and last but not least fucking lego head and his Klopp fist pumps off Wish.

Wannabe wankers.

That's a bit unfair... they are genuine wankers IMO
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,876
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13201 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:14:52 pm
Arteta also employed a pickpocket at some meal.

https://www.beinsports.com/en-us/soccer/premier-league/articles-video/mikel-arteta-hired-pickpockets-to-rob-his-own-arsenal-players-2024-08-08
It's all cringeworthy performative bollocks. This pickpocketing show didn't 'teach' the players anything, I think he did it to demonstrate that they 'always need to be aware'  ::). There's the dog. The search for an 'anthem' to play before kick off and landing on that jarring GCSE music project North London Forever. The 'ultras' who couldn't think of their own chant so they ripped one off their rivals. The ironic (but actually unironic) Havertz chant. The pictures and OTT celebrations after scraping a win against us. One day we will all look back at Arteta's Arsenal and the only word I'll have to describe them is cringeworthy. It's clear that Arteta's intention is to create a sense of unity, but it comes across so forced, unnatural and cliche team-building exercise and ultimately all it has counted for as of now is one real title challenge in 5 years despite spending so much money. Compare that to Klopp who didn't need all of these PR stunts to bring the club together and ultimately win trophies.

Arsenal fans must be fuming. City finally falling apart and suddenly their team is so bad at scoring from open play that they resort to timewasting when they manage to scrape one thanks to terrible goalkeeping. They'll blame their current situation on injuries but aside from Saka who only recently got injured, who are they missing? Raheem Sterling (a terrible signing), Ben White, Tomiyasu. So that's the equivalent of us being without Gomez and Tsimikas - who, you guess it - are actually missing for us.

If they spent money better they'd be able to manage but Arteta thought spending big money on Havertz instead of a striker was a good idea, and that Sterling was still interested in playing football.

By the way, a large part of their set-piece tactics seems to be wrestling the defenders backwards so that their line is pushed back. Trossard was clearly fouling a Brighton defender today when Rice put that low cross in.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm by Clint Eastwood »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13202 on: Yesterday at 11:37:16 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:58:31 pm
Which team are going to be the first to run out as one when man head whips that free kick in?

Not a bad idea actually. imagine the VAR room though the lines alone omg 7 players going one way 7 more the other.

"Freeze it freeze it right there!. No, wait ah shit idk..."

Of course the other possibility is they all smash into each other or various numbers of them do. also highly entertaining and nearly impossible to judge.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13203 on: Yesterday at 11:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm
Compare that to Klopp who didn't need all of these PR stunts to bring the club together and ultimately win trophies.


As I was reading your paragraph I was thinking of the stick Jürgen got initially when he got the team to applaud the crowd when we drew against West Brom but never mind me, let's get the Mann himself to explain...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KQBLZfj4xS0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KQBLZfj4xS0</a>

We all know how that ended... :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ

edit: Two things strike me about that video - First, look at that thumbnail - the players are looking a bit down and maybe tired but Jürgen is there roaring his pride and appreciation - would I be correct in seeing that as the sowing of the 'doubters to believers' project?

Second, his remark that he was unsure whether this was something done in this country - my gut response was 'but of course, we are Liverpool' but whether that had been lost or, more likely, he saw it there because, of course, he got us is the question.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:54 pm by Anthony »
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13204 on: Yesterday at 11:46:27 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
That's a bit unfair... they are genuine wankers IMO

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,762
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13205 on: Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:37:16 pm
Not a bad idea actually. imagine the VAR room though the lines alone omg 7 players going one way 7 more the other.

"Freeze it freeze it right there!. No, wait ah shit idk..."

Of course the other possibility is they all smash into each other or various numbers of them do. also highly entertaining and nearly impossible to judge.

And. as has been suggested before, the player being wrestled 'onside' needs to fall over...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm by Anthony »
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13206 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:21:02 pm
Although with the caveat that out the current top 11 we've only played 2 (and they were draws).

It will get tougher. Spurs and United you'd expect to at least finish top half though.

Yeah, let those other stronger teams attack in their home games. Bring it on.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline eyescream

  • ewes'cream
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13207 on: Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm »
They probably spend most of their time during training on set pieces routines and some on diving.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13208 on: Today at 12:02:07 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:25:41 pm
Much like Klopp, he's been robbed of two titles though to be fair. But unlike Jurgen, he's made fuck all impact in Europe and he's spent a fucking shitload.Still think he's a complete wanker and his team play puke football!

You can argue that last season Arsenal definitely would've have won the league  if it weren't for the cheats, but saying they were robbed the previous season is a massive stretch.

They got 84 points, which doesn't win it most seasons. They went to absolute pieces once they got one significant injury with Saliba out for the home stretch. And while you could say they still finished above the rest, City's presence affects everything - teams give up cos they know City can hit 90-95+ points, and that wouldn't have been the case if a very flawed Arsenal were the benchmark.

Like I say, I think they can feel hard done by over last season (though absolutely every single thing had to go their way for them to even hit 89 points), but saying it's two titles they've been robbed of, as part of a post that somehow equates Legohead with Klopp, needs to be corrected a bit.
Logged

Offline Red Wanderer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13209 on: Today at 12:02:18 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm
Siege mentality

Arteta is a true Mourinho acolyte.

Arteta wants to be compared with Guardiola, Klopp and Mourinho, but he is far closer to Houllier.

Taking a big club that has been languishing, turning them into a side with a strong spine, that looks ready to challenge, with a good second place finish but ultimately falls short of the competition.

The difference is, Gerard was a serial trophy winner, and hasnt spent the relatively enormous sums of money to assemble such a blunt side.
Logged

Online AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13210 on: Today at 12:05:12 am »
Have never seen as big a bunch of cry arsing c*nts as Arsenal fans. We have plenty of our own on Twitter but these are on another level.

Blatant penalty but keep seeing them saying Saliba got the ball first  :butt

https://xcancel.com/intel_honesty/status/1875635062667895119?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPA

Same two teams last season. Of course that was a nailed on penalty even though Lamptey got the ball first
Logged

Online AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13211 on: Today at 12:07:01 am »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Today at 12:02:18 am
Arteta wants to be compared with Guardiola, Klopp and Mourinho, but he is far closer to Houllier.

Taking a big club that has been languishing, turning them into a side with a strong spine, that looks ready to challenge, with a good second place finish but ultimately falls short of the competition.

The difference is, Gerard was a serial trophy winner, and hasnt spent the relatively enormous sums of money to assemble such a blunt side.

Please dont insult Ged like that.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,508
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13212 on: Today at 12:12:01 am »
Julian's such a twat. That guy has a deluded view of Liverpool. He doesn't realise sometimes that his delusion only hurts himself.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Di9ank67GYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Di9ank67GYY</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:41 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13213 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 09:59:15 pm
Fuck off you cockney c*nts, fuck your diving, your shithouse antics, your sad copying of Allez Allez, your shite attempt at some kind of YNWA before games and last but not least fucking lego head and his Klopp fist pumps off Wish.

Wannabe wankers.

Its not spoken about enough how fucking cringe it is that they thought they could leapfrog us in challenging the cheats and in the midst of it they got some dope to try and write a YNWA for them and they started singing it randomly as if it had always been done and then just shamelessly started singing Allez Allez Allez.

So fucking try-hard and so fucking cringe
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13214 on: Today at 12:14:47 am »
The yellow card for time wasting was in the FIRST HALF by the way
Logged
@paulair

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,951
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13215 on: Today at 12:19:45 am »
I do get Wrights frustration that the Arsenal penalty is given but the Newcastle penalty was not.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,953
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13216 on: Today at 12:24:11 am »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 12:05:12 am
Have never seen as big a bunch of cry arsing c*nts as Arsenal fans. We have plenty of our own on Twitter but these are on another level.

Blatant penalty but keep seeing them saying Saliba got the ball first  :butt

https://xcancel.com/intel_honesty/status/1875635062667895119?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPA

Same two teams last season. Of course that was a nailed on penalty even though Lamptey got the ball first

Its so bizarre. Joao Pedro got the ball first. As a result it brushed off Saliba who them nutted him. In no way does Saliba get the ball first.
Logged

Offline Red Wanderer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13217 on: Today at 12:26:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:19:45 am
I do get Wrights frustration that the Arsenal penalty is given but the Newcastle penalty was not.

But theyre really different, surely? Saliba goes for the ball with a challenge, gets there second and headbutts Pedro. Kulusevski doesnt make any sort of challenge and Gordon runs into him.
Logged

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13218 on: Today at 12:27:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:19:45 am
I do get Wrights frustration that the Arsenal penalty is given but the Newcastle penalty was not.

So do I. That said, I think both were penalties. I haven't seen Wrighty's reaction myself, but if he's implying that "the one in the Newcastle game wasn't given, so neither should the one in the Brighton Arsenal match" then I don't agree with him. If he's saying the opposite - that both should've been pens - then yeah, fair enough.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,934
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13219 on: Today at 01:05:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:11:01 pm
Imagine the tricks that dog has been taught!

Roll over!
Lie down!
Wait!

"Play dead"


EDIT - oh well - clearly that was the easiest addition to make. And it was immediately made. Dammit.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,934
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13220 on: Today at 01:08:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm
Ethan Nwaneri looks like a really good player.
Sterling regen
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,934
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13221 on: Today at 01:18:12 am »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 12:05:12 am
Have never seen as big a bunch of cry arsing c*nts as Arsenal fans. We have plenty of our own on Twitter but these are on another level.

Blatant penalty but keep seeing them saying Saliba got the ball first  :butt

https://xcancel.com/intel_honesty/status/1875635062667895119?s=46&t=7yIHaUfEgwK3UnKfFqIkPA

Same two teams last season. Of course that was a nailed on penalty even though Lamptey got the ball first

Wow. On no replay - and any angle - does he get the ball first.

Indeed, he never gets the ball - only Pedro's head. An excellent head-butt, for sure.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,934
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13222 on: Today at 01:25:06 am »
I'm sure they will still be the favorite and pick up max points in the majority of their games - but they don't seem to have the "x" factor this year in terms of late wins that they had last year.

They also are finally having some injuries of their own - and it is some - not lots as they would have people believe.

They got Timber back this year and signed Califiori. This allows them to not rely on Zinchenko or Tomayasu. White being out certainly hurts - but they are fine on their back line despite what they will have you believe.

I'd like to see them drop a few more points in January (with us obviously extending the lead) as they have shown strong closing the last 2 seasons. I know the numbers don't necessarily bear it out - but it's still not over.

Side note - anyone else notice that they cannot drop points of any sort without their being an inquest into numerous clearly correct calls or non-events?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 326 327 328 329 330 [331]   Go Up
« previous next »
 