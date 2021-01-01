« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers  (Read 642269 times)

Online Knight

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13160 on: Today at 09:48:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:45:13 pm
How are they on course for 90 points?

I believe they are according to APLT, that's what I meant by my post, should have clarified.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13161 on: Today at 09:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:40:56 pm
I wish Houllier had been given the money Artera has, or at least anywhere near the equivalent

Sorry reading this back but Houllier did buy the likes of Diouf, Diao, Cheyrou, Biscan, Heskey etc for a fair few quid!
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13162 on: Today at 09:52:51 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:34:07 pm
It's not what it used to be , is it?

I'm old enough to remember late 80s, early 90s and how much it meant to teams and fans.

it still means a lot if you win it though.  Loved winning it the other year.  Meant as much as the ones I remember winning back then too.  Maybe more considering what were constantly up against in this league.

Theres plenty to critisise Arteta for - he makes it very very easy. The shithouse football, the timewasting, the ridiculous shite he tries to do to seem like hes some quirky football genius - the YNWA being played in training, the pickpocket etc etc etc. No real need to say he didnt win a major trophy when he did! But since then hes been able spend a lot of money on that club, and if he doesnt have them winning more soon he wont be there much longer. Who can tolerate much more of that football without something more to show for it.
Online thaddeus

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13163 on: Today at 09:53:06 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:30:28 pm
He's won an FA Cup which is a major trophy. You are doing a huge disservice to numerous Liverpool managers implying otherwise.
Caveat being that he won it against a team managed by Frank Lampard.  Di Matteo won a Champions League  :o

It was a fair achievement though as it was early on in the clear out of the old guard.  His lack of a trophy since the rebuild gained pace does count against him.
Online GreekScouser

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 09:54:48 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 09:43:29 pm

They are fuckin miles away from being on course for 90 points. Theyll be lucky to get 83

They can afford to drop 4 points from their last 18 games to get 90, having dropped 20 points in their first 20 games. Its a wild statement  :D
Offline only6times

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13165 on: Today at 09:58:31 pm »
Which team are going to be the first to run out as one when man head whips that free kick in?
Online rafas red brigade

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13166 on: Today at 09:58:39 pm »
This is their result comparison to last season.

From equivalent fixtures in 2023/24, they picked up 47 points, meaning they're 7 points down on last season.
Online Bread

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 09:59:04 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:48:43 pm
Sorry reading this back but Houllier did buy the likes of Diouf, Diao, Cheyrou, Biscan, Heskey etc for a fair few quid!

The absolute disrespect to be lumping Heskey in with that dross.
Offline Motty

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13168 on: Today at 09:59:15 pm »
Fuck off you cockney c*nts, fuck your diving, your shithouse antics, your sad copying of Allez Allez, your shite attempt at some kind of YNWA before games and last but not least fucking lego head and his Klopp fist pumps off Wish.

Wannabe wankers.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13169 on: Today at 10:00:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:45:13 pm
How are they on course for 90 points?

Theyd have to win 16 and draw 2 to hit 90. Lets say our game with them is a draw, that would mean they could only afford one more draw all season. With the way they play Id say thats a tall order.

They could win the league if we have quite a drop off and that is possible but I dont think theyre breaking 90 points to win it.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13170 on: Today at 10:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:26:18 pm
Brighton away is a tricky game. Theyre still on course for 90 points. That said, they dont look capable of creating enough chances and so scoring enough goals, to win this league. Especially with Saka out. That team today - 3 runners in midfield, 4 CBs on the pitch where is the creativity coming from?

They're on course for 76 points.  We're on course for 90.
This can change in a short period of time but we're wiping the floor with the competition currently.
Online thaddeus

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13171 on: Today at 10:02:27 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:54:48 pm
They can afford to drop 4 points from their last 18 games to get 90, having dropped 20 points in their first 20 games. Its a wild statement  :D
I agree but the logic is sort of sound.  Arsenal have frontloaded nearly all their more difficult fixtures (based on APLT methodology) and the only two of the 12 remaining are trips to us and Man U.

In practice though they're extremely unlikely to win 16 and draw 2 of their remaining 18 games.

As a way of comparison we've had an even split of the harder fixtures, having played six with six remaining.  Our remaining six are trips to Bournemouth, Man City, Villa, Fulham, Chelsea and Brighton.

APLT is generally not a million miles away but it's susceptible to quirks and Arsenal's fixtures this season are definitely quirky.
Online Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13172 on: Today at 10:03:41 pm »
They have played some great football under Arteta but they have run players like Rice, Odegaard and Saka into the ground.

Going up against City will also drain you.

He needed a forward in the summer but bought a left back.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13173 on: Today at 10:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:03:41 pm
They have played some great football under Arteta but they have run players like Rice, Odegaard and Saka into the ground.

Going up against City will also drain you.

He needed a forward in the summer but bought a left back.

They stopped doing the great football this season in favour of Pulisball.
Offline Illmatic

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13174 on: Today at 10:08:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:10:08 pm
We know ourselves how brutal it is to be chasing.  The preview of this match on the radio was all about Arsenal's unbeaten run and how good they are.  It's true but they're in a position where they need a Man-City-on-peds winning run and 2.3PPG - or whatever they've been at during this run - just doesn't cut it.

I remember the histrionics when we drew with a horrible Leicester team over Christmas on the way to a 90+ point season.  It was over the top as we were generally excellent in that period but history showed the cost of even minor relenting.  Arsenal wear those same scars.

Their matches with Newcastle are going to be so draining for them!

Just think the Arsenal team over the last couple seasons fell short due to a combination of factors. Namely, a lack of experience, depth and overall quality when compared to City. I don't think there are many parallels with our battles with City, as the quality of our team was so much higher. Hence the far superior points totals and three appearances in the CL final.

In the Leicester game you mentioned in 18/19 No VAR that season but Atkinson gave us nothing Maguire should've been off in in the first half and in the second Atkinson waved away a stone wall penalty on Ketia. And we know all about what happened with refs in PL in 2021/22, which to me is anything short of a scandal. Ditto last season yet we are gaslight by the media, fans of other clubs and told to accept that these are honest mistakes and that other teams have had suffered similar poor decisions. Now Arsenal just haven't had similar consequential ref decisions go against them. I mean the Doku foul on Mac could have been seriously helpful for them but Arsenal shockingly didn't concede a pen when Odegaard handballed in box at Anfield.   



Online Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13175 on: Today at 10:10:08 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:05:59 pm
They stopped doing the great football this season in favour of Pulisball.

I think Arteta thinks he is a genius at times with the weird things he does.

The set piece thing this season has been blown out of all proportion when you have the coach on the sideline.
Online SamLad

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13176 on: Today at 10:11:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:10:08 pm
We know ourselves how brutal it is to be chasing.  The preview of this match on the radio was all about Arsenal's unbeaten run and how good they are.  It's true but they're in a position where they need a Man-City-on-peds winning run and 2.3PPG - or whatever they've been at during this run - just doesn't cut it.

I remember the histrionics when we drew with a horrible Leicester team over Christmas on the way to a 90+ point season.  It was over the top as we were generally excellent in that period but history showed the cost of even minor relenting.  Arsenal wear those same scars.

Their matches with Newcastle are going to be so draining for them!
do you mean there will be blood, blud?
Online DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13177 on: Today at 10:18:21 pm »
Online Red Beret

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13178 on: Today at 10:21:26 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:30:28 pm
He's won an FA Cup which is a major trophy. You are doing a huge disservice to numerous Liverpool managers implying otherwise.

I agree. But when you consider the squad Klopp inherited in 2015 and where he had us in 2019/20, then it's very clear Legohead is underachieving in comparison. Although to be fair, there are very few managers of Klopp's calibre out there.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13179 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:21:26 pm
I agree. But when you consider the squad Klopp inherited in 2015 and where he had us in 2019/20, then it's very clear Legohead is underachieving in comparison. Although to be fair, there are very few managers of Klopp's calibre out there.
Much like Klopp, he's been robbed of two titles though to be fair. But unlike Jurgen, he's made fuck all impact in Europe and he's spent a fucking shitload.Still think he's a complete wanker and his team play puke football!
Online FiSh77

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13180 on: Today at 10:25:53 pm »
On target for 90 points :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'll have 10 pints of whatever this silly fuck's been smoking please
Online Red Beret

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13181 on: Today at 10:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:52:51 pm
it still means a lot if you win it though.  Loved winning it the other year.  Meant as much as the ones I remember winning back then too.  Maybe more considering what were constantly up against in this league.



Doesn't help when the likes of City cruised to easy finals because they were always drawn against comparative no mark teams; where we were almost constantly having to face off against PL sides and had to pick and choose the competitions we could play for because we couldn't afford two first teams.

The minute we started getting a few relatively easy draws we started pulling in some cups. Funny that. Now it's Goldbridge having a meltdown cause United get drawn against Arsenal in the FAC third round.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13182 on: Today at 10:28:57 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:25:53 pm
On target for 90 points :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'll have 10 pints of whatever this silly fuck's been smoking please

 :lmao
Online FiSh77

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13183 on: Today at 10:29:23 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:25:41 pm
Much like Klopp, he's been robbed of two titles though to be fair. But unlike Jurgen, he's made fuck all impact in Europe and he's spent a fucking shitload.Still think he's a complete wanker and his team play puke football!

No he hasn't

This team had to put so much effort in just to hit those high 90 totals, it's not sustainable so no wonder we had a couple of massive drop offs, mid to high 80's should normally be enough to win the league, we go into the following seasons in much better shape physically and mentally and end up doing 4 or 5 on the bounce

Lego head get's nowhere near Klopp
Online Hazell

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13184 on: Today at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:25:53 pm
On target for 90 points :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'll have 10 pints of whatever this silly fuck's been smoking please

:lmao
Online Red Beret

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13185 on: Today at 10:32:11 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:25:41 pm
Much like Klopp, he's been robbed of two titles though to be fair. But unlike Jurgen, he's made fuck all impact in Europe and he's spent a fucking shitload.Still think he's a complete wanker and his team play puke football!

it's hard to define "robbed" when up against City. Was Ole's United robbed when they finished a very poor second? We're the only team to blow past 90 points and not win the league - and we've done it twice. I'd say that's being robbed.

Take City out of the equation, and any titles Arsenal might have won would have been on a par with Leicester's. Decent but unremarkable.
Online TSC

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13186 on: Today at 10:33:12 pm »
Their inability to win today is a great result for us.  Time will tell, but (hopefully) Arsenal may have bowed out tonight.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13187 on: Today at 10:35:46 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:29:23 pm
No he hasn't

This team had to put so much effort in just to hit those high 90 totals, it's not sustainable so no wonder we had a couple of massive drop offs, mid to high 80's should normally be enough to win the league, we go into the following seasons in much better shape physically and mentally and end up doing 4 or 5 on the bounce

Lego head get's nowhere near Klopp

They whre robbed in the sense that Man City shouldnt even be competing such is the level of cheating they have likely done for so long.  But in the same sense - so where any other team who finished 2nd to them!

But yeah, Arteta cannot be mentioned in the same breath of Kloppo of course. Not one 90 point season for starters. And only 1 season did they get within one games difference points wise with Man  City.  There is just a massive gap between them.

You are spot on about the sheer effort that the team went through those years getting those points totals. Arsenal and Arteta havent come close to that, they never could. Miles away from those LFC teams.
Online koptommy93

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13188 on: Today at 10:38:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:23:35 pm
Ethan Nwaneri looks like a really good player.
had a muscle injury apparently, game completely flipped against them when he went off.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13189 on: Today at 10:39:19 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:48:43 pm
Sorry reading this back but Houllier did buy the likes of Diouf, Diao, Cheyrou, Biscan, Heskey etc for a fair few quid!

And turned down Anelka
Online Red Beret

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13190 on: Today at 10:41:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:33:12 pm
Their inability to win today is a great result for us.  Time will tell, but (hopefully) Arsenal may have bowed out tonight.

Not seen the game but based on what I've read in here, the Arsenal players' body language at FT said it all. If we can do the business tomorrow then there's a good chance they'll fold.

One thing Klopp has blessed us with is a team of veterans - players who know what it means to go on long runs and actually win trophies, including the title. Arsenal don't really have that. Arsenal haven't won the league in 20 years; we know what it's like to have that monkey on your back.
Online Peabee

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13191 on: Today at 10:46:27 pm »
Knight is quoting the APLT from the main thread, which had Brighton away as 1 pt, so they are "on course" for 90 points according to that table. We're on course for 93 if all games are at par as per the APLT. Arsenal's aways have predominantly been against bottom half teams, so they're predicted to gain 3 points in the corresponding home games.

However, the OPTA model has more information for its predictions.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13192 on: Today at 10:47:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:38:29 pm
had a muscle injury apparently, game completely flipped against them when he went off.
Nah he had a yellow card he got for time wasting which was Arteta's instruction in the first place.

He didn't trust a young kid to avoid the second after all the 'trauma' they had with red cards early in the season. The guy is the biggest shithouse of all the managers, using 4 DMs and 3 CBs and then wondering why his team is dogshit in open play.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
« Reply #13193 on: Today at 10:47:12 pm »
Theyll be lucky to hit 85 points. They havent won more than three games in a row this season.
