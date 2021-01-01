They can afford to drop 4 points from their last 18 games to get 90, having dropped 20 points in their first 20 games. Its a wild statement
I agree but the logic is sort of sound. Arsenal have frontloaded nearly all their more difficult fixtures (based on APLT methodology) and the only two of the 12 remaining are trips to us and Man U.
In practice though they're extremely unlikely to win 16 and draw 2 of their remaining 18 games.
As a way of comparison we've had an even split of the harder fixtures, having played six with six remaining. Our remaining six are trips to Bournemouth, Man City, Villa, Fulham, Chelsea and Brighton.
APLT is generally not a million miles away but it's susceptible to quirks and Arsenal's fixtures this season are definitely quirky.