We know ourselves how brutal it is to be chasing. The preview of this match on the radio was all about Arsenal's unbeaten run and how good they are. It's true but they're in a position where they need a Man-City-on-peds winning run and 2.3PPG - or whatever they've been at during this run - just doesn't cut it.



I remember the histrionics when we drew with a horrible Leicester team over Christmas on the way to a 90+ point season. It was over the top as we were generally excellent in that period but history showed the cost of even minor relenting. Arsenal wear those same scars.



Their matches with Newcastle are going to be so draining for them!



Just think the Arsenal team over the last couple seasons fell short due to a combination of factors. Namely, a lack of experience, depth and overall quality when compared to City. I don't think there are many parallels with our battles with City, as the quality of our team was so much higher. Hence the far superior points totals and three appearances in the CL final.In the Leicester game you mentioned in 18/19 No VAR that season but Atkinson gave us nothing Maguire should've been off in in the first half and in the second Atkinson waved away a stone wall penalty on Ketia. And we know all about what happened with refs in PL in 2021/22, which to me is anything short of a scandal. Ditto last season yet we are gaslight by the media, fans of other clubs and told to accept that these are honest mistakes and that other teams have had suffered similar poor decisions. Now Arsenal just haven't had similar consequential ref decisions go against them. I mean the Doku foul on Mac could have been seriously helpful for them but Arsenal shockingly didn't concede a pen when Odegaard handballed in box at Anfield.