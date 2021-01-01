« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
The Bridesmaids

Was the wedding in a library?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Arteta's been there 5 years, spent almost 700 million in transfer fees and has one FA Cup to show for it

If Arsenal were a serious club they'd sack him. Fraud
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Hamstring surgery is serious shit for a winger. Not something Id feel great about if I was an Arsenal fan. Its usually problem after problem once the hammys give out.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Hamstring surgery is serious shit for a winger. Not something Id feel great about if I was an Arsenal fan. Its usually problem after problem once the hammys give out.
I haven't followed, is Saka getting a surgery? That's usually to fix the tendon, not the hammy, right?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
I haven't followed, is Saka getting a surgery? That's usually to fix the tendon, not the hammy, right?

Hes had the surgery already. Arteta said hell be out for many, many weeks.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Arteta's been there 5 years, spent almost 700 million in transfer fees and has one FA Cup to show for it

If Arsenal were a serious club they'd sack him. Fraud

I think you forgot he also won 2 community shields. Don't forget them!
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
I haven't followed, is Saka getting a surgery? That's usually to fix the tendon, not the hammy, right?

Based on what I have read on social media and otherwise, rumor at the time of the injury was that Arsenal feared that his hamstring muscle had completely detached from his bone and such an injury required a surgery. If this was true, then I believe Arsenal are looking at a significant time out for Saka than 8 weeks. I think Arteta has also said he will be out for more than 8 weeks without putting a number to it. He is done for the season.

For Saka it might not be worst thing to write off this season, get ample time to recover and get then a proper preseason in. However if Arteta tries to rush him back, he could be finished as a top level players in his mid 20s.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Arteta's been there 5 years, spent almost 700 million in transfer fees and has one FA Cup to show for it

If Arsenal were a serious club they'd sack him. Fraud

Combined with the style of football he plays it's really incredible he hasn't come under more pressure.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Combined with the style of football he plays it's really incredible he hasn't come under more pressure.

If they don't win silverware this season, I think he will do.

While they're in 2nd or 3rd place in the league (and in the cup comps) nobody will rock the boat. They'll blame injuries and PGMOL before they turn on Legohead.

Regardless of what we think about them, they're still in with a decent shout for a trophy this year. Until they're not, he's safe.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
I think you forgot he also won 2 community shields. Don't forget them!

Wow.. 3 MAJOR trophies in 5 years.. Give him an extension on better terms and another 500M to spend..
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
They took over from us in trying to take the fight to a cheating Man City. They were closest the past two years. There was a sense that they had a great young manager, a real tactical genius, and they would be taking hold of that Premier League title soon enough.

That was the theory. And it seemed plausible.

Klopp retires and we bring Slot in. There is supposed to be a bedding in period for a new manager stepping up. Add to that the fact that we barely did anything in the market and we were not expected to be this good this quickly.

So Arsenal fans seem bitter that we are stepping up and bossing it so far. They paid their dues and they see it as their right, as presumed next in line, to lift the Premier League trophy.

A refreshed Liverpool, under new manager Slot, all of a sudden seem like we are at the start of a cycle, and that just eats at them. Hence the growing vitriol toward us from a section of their fan base.

Seethe away, you diving bastards!

In truth, they only really mounted one title challenge - in 2022/23, they had a great first half of the season, but were basically done by early April. City walked it in the end.

Last season they obviously did go close, but there was no acknowledgement whatsoever from either their own fanbase or the wider media of how fortunate they'd been with injuries. Loads on here pointed out there was no way they could repeat that particular streak of fortune, and it's proven to be the case. It also completely ignores that we were ahead of them going into April last season too, despite an injury crisis (a real one, not the kind where you're missing two players) that went on for months.

Basically, that idea that they were somehow entitled to capitalise on City's downfall this season is utter bollocks. And the idea that we've come from nowhere to get ahead of them is nonsense too.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
I see they are looking at rushing Sterling back from his knee injury
Must have sent the miraculous cure coach over to Lourdes for more holy water.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
I see they are looking at rushing Sterling back from his knee injury
Must have sent the miraculous cure coach over to Lourdes for more holy water.

Was the holy water pickpocketed?
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
These should sign Tom Daly until the end of the season to cover Saka.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
I think you forgot he also won 2 community shields. Don't forget them!
Of course, how could we forget? He had to remind us all! ;D
(and give us some tips on a title race...)
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Arteta's been there 5 years, spent almost 700 million in transfer fees and has one FA Cup to show for it

If Arsenal were a serious club they'd sack him. Fraud
Combined with the style of football he plays it's really incredible he hasn't come under more pressure.
Once Everton touch you
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
When and why did their fanbase become so bizarre? Is it Arteta and the culture he has instilled? The chasm between where they think they should be and where they actually are? They're proper weird now, completely delusional, and with a sense of entitlement and grandeur that stems from the crowning achievement of being also-rans for two years. I used to have a lot of time for Arsenal fans, but now they're the most annoying of the whole lot.

Not that I took a huge amount of notice of Arsenal fans before, but from the way they treated Wenger late on in his time at the club, theyve been easily one of the absolute worst fanbases in this league.

They love a good booing, they can't create an atmosphere to help the team to save their lives, they empty the place out earlier than most fanbases, and turn on their players when the going gets even just a little tough. Add the delusion they all now suffer from to that, and its quite the mix.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Their fans have now decided that we're still not that good because we've only played 2 of the top 10 away from home.

Different breed.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Their fans have now decided that we're still not that good because we've only played 2 of the top 10 away from home.

Different breed.

They better get better as a team because they are 9pts behind. That's what I would tell them
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Their fans have now decided that we're still not that good because we've only played 2 of the top 10 away from home.

Different breed.

It's their thing to cling to as if they're perfect and haven't dropped points at home v the likes of Everton and Brighton. We can lose 5 of these "tough aways" (we wont) and still get 90 points.

Good luck!!
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Their fans have now decided that we're still not that good because we've only played 2 of the top 10 away from home.

Different breed.

That's us told.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Their fans have now decided that we're still not that good because we've only played 2 of the top 10 away from home.

Different breed.

I suppose there maybe a case to answer when you consider we do have some tricky away fixtures in the 2nd half of the season. City, Chelsea, Forest, Villa, Bournemouth, & Brentford. But if we can keep that big points gap going then we'll have a nice cushion to fall back on if/when we do fall short in some of those games.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Just been on the Arsenal subreddit and noticed they have a points comparison thread that's updated after each match.

On an equivalent match basis, they are currently 5 points down on last season. From the same 18 fixtures last season, they picked up 41 points. This year they have 36.

They've picked up 3 points by beating Aston Villa away (they lost there last year) and they picked up a point against Fulham away (also, lost there last season). However, they've lost plenty of points in matches they won last season: 3 points dropped vs. Bournemouth away and 2 points dropped vs. us (H), Brighton (H) and Everton (H).

They're also down 6 goals scored, they've conceded 2 more, and of course, their goal difference is 8 worse.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Their fans have now decided that we're still not that good because we've only played 2 of the top 10 away from home.

Different breed.
And we also lost a hime game to bottom feeders... oh, wait!...
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Just been on the Arsenal subreddit and noticed they have a points comparison thread that's updated after each match.

On an equivalent match basis, they are currently 5 points down on last season. From the same 18 fixtures last season, they picked up 41 points. This year they have 36.

They've picked up 3 points by beating Aston Villa away (they lost there last year) and they picked up a point against Fulham away (also, lost there last season). However, they've lost plenty of points in matches they won last season: 3 points dropped vs. Bournemouth away and 2 points dropped vs. us (H), Brighton (H) and Everton (H).

They're also down 6 goals scored, they've conceded 2 more, and of course, their goal difference is 8 worse.

Goals from set pieces and set piece coach murals are up on last season so not all bad for them
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Just been on the Arsenal subreddit and noticed they have a points comparison thread that's updated after each match.

On an equivalent match basis, they are currently 5 points down on last season. From the same 18 fixtures last season, they picked up 41 points. This year they have 36.

They've picked up 3 points by beating Aston Villa away (they lost there last year) and they picked up a point against Fulham away (also, lost there last season). However, they've lost plenty of points in matches they won last season: 3 points dropped vs. Bournemouth away and 2 points dropped vs. us (H), Brighton (H) and Everton (H).

They're also down 6 goals scored, they've conceded 2 more, and of course, their goal difference is 8 worse.

Seen a lot of their fans referencing the Newcastle game as an example of when we played someone full strength. Seems to be forgotten we went there with Gomez cb and Quansah rb whilst missing a few others. Was a tough game for us zero doubts but arsenal lost there and offered very little. Seems a poor example to give Newcastle as ther big example when we performed miles better than them when we went there and had 4 defenders unable to start. Strange their fans arent they.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Their fans are just clawing on to the positives. Undoubtedly we're going to drop points and have some tough away games, but the difference is we have a buffer and a slightly easier period over the next few weeks in comparison meaning we can rest players.

They've also got to put up some amazing form, which they are certainly capable of doing, but not sure they've ever shown they can do it and keep up in the dometsic cups and CL.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Their fans have now decided that we're still not that good because we've only played 2 of the top 10 away from home.

Different breed.

Fair points.

Woe is us :(
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Seen a lot of their fans referencing the Newcastle game as an example of when we played someone full strength. Seems to be forgotten we went there with Gomez cb and Quansah rb whilst missing a few others. Was a tough game for us zero doubts but arsenal lost there and offered very little. Seems a poor example to give Newcastle as ther big example when we performed miles better than them when we went there and had 4 defenders unable to start. Strange their fans arent they.

Are they saying we were full strength? Apart from the players you mentioned, we were also missing Alisson, and drew partly because of a (n uncharacteristic) goalkeeper error.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
In truth, they only really mounted one title challenge - in 2022/23, they had a great first half of the season, but were basically done by early April. City walked it in the end.

Last season they obviously did go close, but there was no acknowledgement whatsoever from either their own fanbase or the wider media of how fortunate they'd been with injuries. Loads on here pointed out there was no way they could repeat that particular streak of fortune, and it's proven to be the case. It also completely ignores that we were ahead of them going into April last season too, despite an injury crisis (a real one, not the kind where you're missing two players) that went on for months.

Basically, that idea that they were somehow entitled to capitalise on City's downfall this season is utter bollocks. And the idea that we've come from nowhere to get ahead of them is nonsense too.

I agree. I was writing from their perspective as to why they are so bitter with us at the moment.

I love to see it. They thought they would assume the mantle, but Slots boys have passed them. And their darling has been there five years, spent a fortune, and won them one FA Cup. Hahaha.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
I agree. I was writing from their perspective as to why they are so bitter with us at the moment.

I love to see it. They thought they would assume the mantle, but Slots boys have passed them. And their darling has been there five years, spent a fortune, and won them one FA Cup. Hahaha.

Not enough has been made of the fact Arteta has spent a fortune in five years and won just one FA Cup.

Oh and two Charity Shields, as he's keen to make us aware.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Must be annoying having been pretty clear second place finishers to the cheats, only to watch the cheats implode and yet only really being in the comp for top 4 :)
