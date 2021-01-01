They took over from us in trying to take the fight to a cheating Man City. They were closest the past two years. There was a sense that they had a great young manager, a real tactical genius, and they would be taking hold of that Premier League title soon enough.



That was the theory. And it seemed plausible.



Klopp retires and we bring Slot in. There is supposed to be a bedding in period for a new manager stepping up. Add to that the fact that we barely did anything in the market and we were not expected to be this good this quickly.



So Arsenal fans seem bitter that we are stepping up and bossing it so far. They paid their dues and they see it as their right, as presumed next in line, to lift the Premier League trophy.



A refreshed Liverpool, under new manager Slot, all of a sudden seem like we are at the start of a cycle, and that just eats at them. Hence the growing vitriol toward us from a section of their fan base.



Seethe away, you diving bastards!



In truth, they only really mounted one title challenge - in 2022/23, they had a great first half of the season, but were basically done by early April. City walked it in the end.Last season they obviously did go close, but there was no acknowledgement whatsoever from either their own fanbase or the wider media of how fortunate they'd been with injuries. Loads on here pointed out there was no way they could repeat that particular streak of fortune, and it's proven to be the case. It also completely ignores that we were ahead of them going into April last season too, despite an injury crisis (a real one, not the kind where you're missing two players) that went on for months.Basically, that idea that they were somehow entitled to capitalise on City's downfall this season is utter bollocks. And the idea that we've come from nowhere to get ahead of them is nonsense too.