Just been on the Arsenal subreddit and noticed they have a points comparison thread that's updated after each match.
On an equivalent match basis, they are currently 5 points down on last season. From the same 18 fixtures last season, they picked up 41 points. This year they have 36.
They've picked up 3 points by beating Aston Villa away (they lost there last year) and they picked up a point against Fulham away (also, lost there last season). However, they've lost plenty of points in matches they won last season: 3 points dropped vs. Bournemouth away and 2 points dropped vs. us (H), Brighton (H) and Everton (H).
They're also down 6 goals scored, they've conceded 2 more, and of course, their goal difference is 8 worse.