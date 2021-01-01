« previous next »
The Bridesmaids

Was the wedding in a library?
Arteta's been there 5 years, spent almost 700 million in transfer fees and has one FA Cup to show for it

If Arsenal were a serious club they'd sack him. Fraud
Hamstring surgery is serious shit for a winger. Not something Id feel great about if I was an Arsenal fan. Its usually problem after problem once the hammys give out.
Hamstring surgery is serious shit for a winger. Not something Id feel great about if I was an Arsenal fan. Its usually problem after problem once the hammys give out.
I haven't followed, is Saka getting a surgery? That's usually to fix the tendon, not the hammy, right?
I haven't followed, is Saka getting a surgery? That's usually to fix the tendon, not the hammy, right?

Hes had the surgery already. Arteta said hell be out for many, many weeks.
Arteta's been there 5 years, spent almost 700 million in transfer fees and has one FA Cup to show for it

If Arsenal were a serious club they'd sack him. Fraud

I think you forgot he also won 2 community shields. Don't forget them!
I haven't followed, is Saka getting a surgery? That's usually to fix the tendon, not the hammy, right?

Based on what I have read on social media and otherwise, rumor at the time of the injury was that Arsenal feared that his hamstring muscle had completely detached from his bone and such an injury required a surgery. If this was true, then I believe Arsenal are looking at a significant time out for Saka than 8 weeks. I think Arteta has also said he will be out for more than 8 weeks without putting a number to it. He is done for the season.

For Saka it might not be worst thing to write off this season, get ample time to recover and get then a proper preseason in. However if Arteta tries to rush him back, he could be finished as a top level players in his mid 20s.
Arteta's been there 5 years, spent almost 700 million in transfer fees and has one FA Cup to show for it

If Arsenal were a serious club they'd sack him. Fraud

Combined with the style of football he plays it's really incredible he hasn't come under more pressure.
