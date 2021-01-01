I haven't followed, is Saka getting a surgery? That's usually to fix the tendon, not the hammy, right?



Based on what I have read on social media and otherwise, rumor at the time of the injury was that Arsenal feared that his hamstring muscle had completely detached from his bone and such an injury required a surgery. If this was true, then I believe Arsenal are looking at a significant time out for Saka than 8 weeks. I think Arteta has also said he will be out for more than 8 weeks without putting a number to it. He is done for the season.For Saka it might not be worst thing to write off this season, get ample time to recover and get then a proper preseason in. However if Arteta tries to rush him back, he could be finished as a top level players in his mid 20s.