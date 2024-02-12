I don't know if I'd completely agree.



It's true that officials have done fuck all to combat the feigning injury and diving, but we've seen other situations this season, where referees have seemed more ready for Arsenal's bullshit. The Rice red card vs Brighton and Trossard red vs City are good examples of that - that sort of dark arts time wasting and kicking the ball away would've probably gone unpunished last season.



If officials also start clamping down on fouling at corners and free kicks (which is now happening all over the league because of Arsenal profiting from it), then a huge part of Arsenal's ability to score goes out the window.



It was actioned a bit early on but since then officials have opted to revert to type and let them get away with any and everythingThey wrestling on corners is laughable and some of these dives come complete with extra theatrics based on complete non issues, imagine grabbing your ankle, whincing and banging the floor in frustration like youve just been fouled and the realisation you might miss a month is setting in when in reality someone pressured you, brushed you with their arm and didnt touch either of your legs. They do it relentlessly and refs are all too happy to entertain it