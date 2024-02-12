I agree about Slot, was trying to keep the post short
I think some players are like that naturally, but most are to varying degrees shaped by the culture in the club. I struggle to imagine MAc Allistair smiling in a Arteta team, and Darwin would have been a horrible angry menace in that team.
The club also looks at personality and character as part of the recruitment process. In various interviews, from Henry to Klopp as well as Pep has said that character and personality is high priority in the requirement process.
We can rest assured that even if a player is world class... if they sulk or have a bad character and sombre/negative personality, they will not be allowed to join this club.
Don't care who you are, if you're a prick, dishonest, disingenuous or a negative Nelly, you ain't walking through those doors. You don't belong.