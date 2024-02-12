« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12720 on: Yesterday at 11:17:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm
https://xcancel.com/jamesbenge/status/1872775870156554732

Hopefully Odegaard joins him soon.

He's an utter c*nt that deserves to get injured.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12721 on: Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
Urrgggh Saka has had to have his hamstring tear operated on.

Thats tough on the kid.   8 weeks would be very very quick, I dont think theyll see him start for three months.

Hes a terrific player and a really nice lad so I hope its only a temporary set back.

He may be a terrific player and a nice lad off the pitch, but he's a cheating shithouse on it.

Maybe if he stopped throwing himself to the floor when someone is in the same postcode as him he wouldn't get injured as much. Hitting the deck as often as he does can't be good for the body.

Maybe he'll consider that with his extended spell on the sidelines. Somehow I doubt he will though.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12722 on: Yesterday at 11:26:36 pm
Every time Ive watched them these past two seasons theyve forced a head injury stoppage to halt an opposition break. Abusing that rule is the ultimate in shithousery for me. And it comes directly from the coach. Ive always had a soft spot for Arsenal but cannot abide this iterations play acting.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12723 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
He may be a terrific player and a nice lad off the pitch, but he's a cheating shithouse on it.

Maybe if he stopped throwing himself to the floor when someone is in the same postcode as him he wouldn't get injured as much. Hitting the deck as often as he does can't be good for the body.

Maybe he'll consider that with his extended spell on the sidelines. Somehow I doubt he will though.
All players are. Players will claim throws and free kicks that they know are a fantasy.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12724 on: Yesterday at 11:34:26 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm
And Saliba.

Saliba hasn't been injured at all?

Ødegaard missed what? 5-6 weeks?

These are absolute fucking fannies. If they drop points in either of the next two, then their heads could really go if Saka is out til early March.

As others have said, if we don't finish ahead of these, then we'll have well and truly fucked it. We're a better XI, we're definitely a better squad, and we're mentally stronger.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12725 on: Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
He may be a terrific player and a nice lad off the pitch, but he's a cheating shithouse on it.

Maybe if he stopped throwing himself to the floor when someone is in the same postcode as him he wouldn't get injured as much. Hitting the deck as often as he does can't be good for the body.

Maybe he'll consider that with his extended spell on the sidelines. Somehow I doubt he will though.

Agreed.
I've heard the "such a nice lad" thing so many times, but to be honest, I think he's pretty meh and inarticulate off the field. And as you say, a terrible mincing, diving gobshite on the field, which I find hard to ignore when judging his character.

Very good player obviously, but I'm definitely no big fan of the person.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12726 on: Yesterday at 11:45:29 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm
All players are. Players will claim throws and free kicks that they know are a fantasy.

Nah its different with Saka to most players.
He's like the way Drogba was 15-20 years ago. Dives way more than most and acts like he's dying 4 or 5 times a game. It's way beyond the average levels of shithousery and I find it absolutely insufferable.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12727 on: Today at 12:01:49 am
Theyve always been the most likeable of the bigger clubs, but that is quickly changing every year under Arteta. Throwing themselves to the ground, feigning head injuries and getting away with blatant fouls at corners. Theyre a Mourinho-esque team.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12728 on: Today at 12:02:00 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm
Agreed.
I've heard the "such a nice lad" thing so many times, but to be honest, I think he's pretty meh and inarticulate off the field. And as you say, a terrible mincing, diving gobshite on the field, which I find hard to ignore when judging his character.

Very good player obviously, but I'm definitely no big fan of the person.
What a ridiculous thing to say.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12729 on: Today at 12:16:01 am
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 12:01:49 am
Theyre a Mourinho-esque team.

Arteta takes a lot after Jose and Pep... the thing is that he takes their worst qualities.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12730 on: Today at 12:19:50 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:02:00 am
What a ridiculous thing to say.
Why's that? He's a diving little shithouse c*nt.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12731 on: Today at 12:22:03 am
There's a little sweetspot, about 20 yards inside the opposition half and 15 yards from the touchline where they love to win free kicks. It must be where they practice from and Saka is the main source


Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12732 on: Today at 12:43:41 am
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm
All players are. Players will claim throws and free kicks that they know are a fantasy.

Our views may differ, but for me trying to claim a throw or a goal kick/corner when you know it isn't yours is a world away from throwing yourself to the ground and feigning injury, trying to get players booked/sent off or diving for a penalty.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12733 on: Today at 12:50:03 am
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:19:31 pm
He may be a terrific player and a nice lad off the pitch, but he's a cheating shithouse on it.

Maybe if he stopped throwing himself to the floor when someone is in the same postcode as him he wouldn't get injured as much. Hitting the deck as often as he does can't be good for the body.

Maybe he'll consider that with his extended spell on the sidelines. Somehow I doubt he will though.
I've no idea what he is off the pitch but on the pitch he is a diving c*nt and I cannot stand him as a player. If he weren't English he'd get destroyed for being a diver but never gets called out.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12734 on: Today at 12:50:39 am
should be retrospective bans for feigning a head injury. Odor-Guard may be a great player, that Arsenal simply cant cope without, but hes fully on board with artetas cowardly tactics.

Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12735 on: Today at 03:02:26 am
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm
I agree about Slot, was trying to keep the post short :)
I think some players are like that naturally, but most are to varying degrees shaped by the culture in the club. I struggle to imagine MAc Allistair smiling in a Arteta team, and Darwin would have been a horrible angry menace in that team.
The club also looks at personality and character as part of the recruitment process. In various interviews, from Henry to Klopp as well as Pep has said that character and personality is high priority in the requirement process.

We can rest assured that even if a player is world class... if they sulk or have a bad character and sombre/negative personality, they will not be allowed to join this club.

Don't care who you are, if you're a prick, dishonest, disingenuous or a negative Nelly, you ain't walking through those doors. You don't belong.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12736 on: Today at 03:08:38 am
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
Urrgggh Saka has had to have his hamstring tear operated on.

Thats tough on the kid.   8 weeks would be very very quick, I dont think theyll see him start for three months.

Hes a terrific player and a really nice lad so I hope its only a temporary set back.
Cheating c*nt of a man.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12737 on: Today at 06:23:25 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:02:26 am

Don't care who you are, if you're a prick, dishonest, disingenuous or a negative Nelly, you ain't walking through those doors. You don't belong.
If only it said this on the RAWK sign-up page... ;D
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12738 on: Today at 06:50:07 am
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 12:01:49 am
Theyve always been the most likeable of the bigger clubs, but that is quickly changing every year under Arteta. Throwing themselves to the ground, feigning head injuries and getting away with blatant fouls at corners. Theyre a Mourinho-esque team.

Whatever people think of the respective fanbases and ownership groups at City and Chelsea, Arsenal are the most loathsome team in the league. On a complete different level in the unlikeability stakes. Most of that is down to Arteta and his squalid shithousery.
Re: Arsenal: a set of shithouse divers
Reply #12739 on: Today at 07:37:13 am
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 12:01:49 am
Theyve always been the most likeable of the bigger clubs, but that is quickly changing every year under Arteta. Throwing themselves to the ground, feigning head injuries and getting away with blatant fouls at corners. Theyre a Mourinho-esque team.
I can never understand where this view of them comes from.  They have the worst fans in the Prem, they're simply awful.  They are the first to get the bunting out and gloat in your face when something is going well and at the same time, the first to "boo" their own team when it's going wrong.  I can't stand them as a club because of their fans.

And now they have a hateful team to match the fans. 
