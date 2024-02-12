Theyve always been the most likeable of the bigger clubs, but that is quickly changing every year under Arteta. Throwing themselves to the ground, feigning head injuries and getting away with blatant fouls at corners. Theyre a Mourinho-esque team.



I can never understand where this view of them comes from. They have the worst fans in the Prem, they're simply awful. They are the first to get the bunting out and gloat in your face when something is going well and at the same time, the first to "boo" their own team when it's going wrong. I can't stand them as a club because of their fans.And now they have a hateful team to match the fans.