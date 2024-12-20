« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12600 on: December 20, 2024, 03:04:41 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 20, 2024, 12:51:18 pm
Just spoken to a couple of office Gooners and my word they havent so much drunk the kool aid as drunk it, pissed it back out, gargled it like mouthwash and then necked it again. Absolute pair of loons convinced the world is against them and all the Liverpool supporting refs wont let them win the league. Hilarious stuff.

Might not be representative of their entire fanbase, but suspect it might be, but crikey theyre not taking things well at the moment.

:lmao

These c*nts get away with murder :- fouling, diving, play acting, faking head injures. Just accept it you gooner pricks, Captain Black is a knobhead and he'll never defeat Spectrum  :wave
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12601 on: Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm »
Saka came off with a hamstring injury.

That could be their title chances right there, easily their best player.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12602 on: Yesterday at 09:56:47 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm
Saka came off with a hamstring injury.

That could be their title chances right there, easily their best player.
Be back by Thursday.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12603 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12604 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:56:47 pm
Be back by Thursday.
He might get away with a couple of weeks, but him being on crutches makes you think it might be more like 4-6 weeks


Ready for Boxing Day then
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12605 on: Yesterday at 10:21:21 pm »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12606 on: Yesterday at 10:25:37 pm »
He's either going to be fine on Thursday or he's going to be out for 3+ months there
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12607 on: Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 10:25:37 pm
He's either going to be fine on Thursday or he's going to be out for 3+ months there
Online physio guy says that he was clutching the lower part of his hamstring and grade 3 tears are more associated with pain at the top of the hammy
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12608 on: Yesterday at 11:12:11 pm »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12609 on: Yesterday at 11:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
Online physio guy says that he was clutching the lower part of his hamstring and grade 3 tears are more associated with pain at the top of the hammy

Oh, did he say why? I was just taking it on how he couldn't bend his knee to go down the steps. Back Thursday it is then!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12610 on: Today at 01:12:28 am »
Doesn't matter, Odegaard is the one. They can still score set piece goals without Saka.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12611 on: Today at 02:06:41 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:12:28 am
Doesn't matter, Odegaard is the one. They can still score set piece goals without Saka.
Agreed. Saka would be a loss but Odegaard is their Rodri.
