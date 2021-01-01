« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 601900 times)

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12560 on: Yesterday at 03:25:27 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
When asked about his trophy haul in five years being one FA Cup in todays press conference, Arteta interrupted 'and two Charity Shields, so we've won three'.

Utterly incredibly scenes.
A response like that is how you know things aren't going well.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12561 on: Yesterday at 03:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 03:25:27 pm
A response like that is how you know things aren't going well.
Does anyone know if he fell to his knees whilst repeatedly thrusting three fingers into the air?

It would be a very Arsenal thing to do to finally finish above Man City and come third.
Logged

Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,161
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12562 on: Yesterday at 04:30:28 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
When asked about his trophy haul in five years being one FA Cup in todays press conference, Arteta interrupted 'and two Charity Shields, so we've won three'.

Utterly incredibly scenes...
... when Pep Guardiola barged in to point out that Arteta had won. the Charity Shield...




Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12563 on: Yesterday at 04:38:34 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
When asked about his trophy haul in five years being one FA Cup in todays press conference, Arteta interrupted 'and two Charity Shields, so we've won three'.

Utterly incredibly scenes.
There must have been quite a bit of sniggering at the press conference. What a desperate thing to say. Presently sums up the manager and that club
Logged

Offline Nu-Eclipse

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12564 on: Yesterday at 05:11:47 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
When asked about his trophy haul in five years being one FA Cup in todays press conference, Arteta interrupted 'and two Charity Shields, so we've won three'.

Utterly incredibly scenes.

What an absolute fucking loser.
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12565 on: Yesterday at 05:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Yesterday at 05:11:47 pm
What an absolute fucking loser.

No, no, no, he's a winner...

Two Charity Shields...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,129
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12566 on: Yesterday at 05:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 05:22:34 pm
No, no, no, he's a winner...

Two Charity Shields...

Ome more than Moyes
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,938
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12567 on: Yesterday at 05:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 05:22:34 pm
No, no, no, he's a winner...

Two Charity Shields...
You mean he's won it twice? Twice? TWICE? TWIIIIICE!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12568 on: Yesterday at 05:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 05:25:52 pm
You mean he's won it twice? Twice? TWICE? TWIIIIICE!

Good god, what a set up that is....   
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12569 on: Yesterday at 05:55:03 pm »
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,423
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12570 on: Yesterday at 08:11:58 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:15:09 am
Up until this season it was Henry for me, incredible incredible talent and it still astonishes me the guy got 20 premier league assists in a season he got 24 goals

With what Salahs doing this season I think hes my number 1
Salah doesn't get the recognition he deserves. The best Premier League player imo.

Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 11:50:02 am
Pretty much.

Forward or goal scorer? Rush played in the Prem and he's the best goal scorer I've seen for Liverpool, he also was a brilliant presser, never gave the defenders a minutes peace, Fowler was such a natural finisher, he was ridiculous and for me better than Mo in that Dept, but Mo's all round game is better than Folwers.
It was odd because Kane never made list but bale did!

Top 5 was Henry, Salah, Ronaldo, Rooney and then Shearer.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,997
  • Boss Tha
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12571 on: Today at 02:32:33 am »
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Up
« previous next »
 