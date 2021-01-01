Up until this season it was Henry for me, incredible incredible talent and it still astonishes me the guy got 20 premier league assists in a season he got 24 goals
With what Salahs doing this season I think hes my number 1
Salah doesn't get the recognition he deserves. The best Premier League player imo.
Pretty much.
Forward or goal scorer? Rush played in the Prem and he's the best goal scorer I've seen for Liverpool, he also was a brilliant presser, never gave the defenders a minutes peace, Fowler was such a natural finisher, he was ridiculous and for me better than Mo in that Dept, but Mo's all round game is better than Folwers.
It was odd because Kane never made list but bale did!
Top 5 was Henry, Salah, Ronaldo, Rooney and then Shearer.