When asked about his trophy haul in five years being one FA Cup in todays press conference, Arteta interrupted 'and two Charity Shields, so we've won three'.Utterly incredibly scenes.
A response like that is how you know things aren't going well.
What an absolute fucking loser.
No, no, no, he's a winner...Two Charity Shields...
You mean he's won it twice? Twice? TWICE? TWIIIIICE!
