Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12560 on: Today at 03:25:27 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:45:58 pm
When asked about his trophy haul in five years being one FA Cup in todays press conference, Arteta interrupted 'and two Charity Shields, so we've won three'.

Utterly incredibly scenes.
A response like that is how you know things aren't going well.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12561 on: Today at 03:29:36 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:25:27 pm
A response like that is how you know things aren't going well.
Does anyone know if he fell to his knees whilst repeatedly thrusting three fingers into the air?

It would be a very Arsenal thing to do to finally finish above Man City and come third.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12562 on: Today at 04:30:28 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:45:58 pm
When asked about his trophy haul in five years being one FA Cup in todays press conference, Arteta interrupted 'and two Charity Shields, so we've won three'.

Utterly incredibly scenes...
... when Pep Guardiola barged in to point out that Arteta had won. the Charity Shield...




Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12563 on: Today at 04:38:34 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:45:58 pm
When asked about his trophy haul in five years being one FA Cup in todays press conference, Arteta interrupted 'and two Charity Shields, so we've won three'.

Utterly incredibly scenes.
There must have been quite a bit of sniggering at the press conference. What a desperate thing to say. Presently sums up the manager and that club
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12564 on: Today at 05:11:47 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:45:58 pm
When asked about his trophy haul in five years being one FA Cup in todays press conference, Arteta interrupted 'and two Charity Shields, so we've won three'.

Utterly incredibly scenes.

What an absolute fucking loser.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12565 on: Today at 05:22:34 pm
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 05:11:47 pm
What an absolute fucking loser.

No, no, no, he's a winner...

Two Charity Shields...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12566 on: Today at 05:22:52 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 05:22:34 pm
No, no, no, he's a winner...

Two Charity Shields...

Ome more than Moyes
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12567 on: Today at 05:25:52 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 05:22:34 pm
No, no, no, he's a winner...

Two Charity Shields...
You mean he's won it twice? Twice? TWICE? TWIIIIICE!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12568 on: Today at 05:43:09 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:25:52 pm
You mean he's won it twice? Twice? TWICE? TWIIIIICE!

Good god, what a set up that is....   
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12569 on: Today at 05:55:03 pm
