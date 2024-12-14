« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on December 14, 2024, 06:20:19 pm

I mean mathematically
I mean mathematically

Ah, fair. Think they'd do well to put a run together at the minute. Brentford and Brighton away back to back to start the new year. Wouldn't surprise me if us and Chelsea gained more ground on them over this period.
Wait, I thought they had already beaten Fulham and Everton before a ball was kicked,

This will feel like a punch in the gut for their fans.
Can't believe their result today. I backed Arsenal -3 I was so sure they'd blow Everton away. Their fans told me they'd won weeks ago.
Arsenal: 13 shots. 5 on target. 8 corners.

Everton: 2 shots. 0 on target. 2 corners.

Dyche ball.

Their easy run of fixtures is going just fine ...
Fully expecting to see some comments from some of their more unhinged fans blaming it on us for not playing them last week which meant they had ten days rest and plenty of time to prepare. Like were involved in some sort of weather based grand conspiracy.

Arteta when he came up against Dyche.  ;D



Quote from: Bennett on December 14, 2024, 06:18:34 pm

Not a chance.
Not a chance.

Surely in that case mathematically they can get 96?

We both drew at home unexpectedly today but Id be feeling dar worse if I was an Arsenal fan. We were behind twice and played with 10 for 95 plus stoppage time. They had no excuses.
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 14, 2024, 09:04:30 pm
Surely in that case mathematically they can get 96?

We both drew at home unexpectedly today but Id be feeling dar worse if I was an Arsenal fan. We were behind twice and played with 10 for 95 plus stoppage time. They had no excuses.

I think the original point was, in order to meet last year's total, Arsenal can only drop 7 points for the rest of the season.

In addition:

By (and including) Week 16 last season, Arsenal were 11-3-2, with 36 points.
By (and including) Week 16 this season, Arsenal are 8-6-2, with 30 points.
They've let in the exact same amount of goals but have scored 4 less. And perhaps the bigger issue is, the Gunners are getting restless. I've seen calls for Arteta to be sacked more often today than I have since the start of the season. Whatever grace period he was given over the last couple of years is wearing very thin with Arsenal fans.

Who was it on here who said Arsenal wouldn't let in 20 goals this season??
Quote from: coolbyrne on December 15, 2024, 01:21:09 am
.
Who was it on here who said Arsenal wouldn't let in 20 goals this season??

I thought it was 10, but they might have been talking about Arsenal goals scored from open play.
Question for the entire RAWK site

If Liverpool don't win the Prem this season, who would you prefer to win it

Chelsea or Arsenal

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I'd prefer Chelsea  :o

Quote from: Mozology on December 15, 2024, 02:21:56 am
Question for the entire RAWK site

If Liverpool don't win the Prem this season, who would you prefer to win it

Chelsea or Arsenal

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I'd prefer Chelsea  :o

I can't believe you're even asking the question.
They are imploding, Chelsea is 100% a bigger threat. Chelsea have like 5 (at least) solid attackers. Arsenal have Saka and thats it. Martinelli, Jesus and Trossard are awful. Havertz is good, but not a real striker, you cannot rely on him.

I don't even have an issue with the club Arsenal themselves. My brother and my best friend are Arsenal fans, but their fans are the worst, like it's insufferable and it's not even just their Twitter fans. My brother is bigging up all of their players like they are world beaters. The only players i rate from them are Saliba, Gabriel, Saka and Odegaard. Their midfield (including Rice) are average. Their attackers are trash apart from Saka.
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on December 14, 2024, 05:48:20 pm
;)

Told you didn't I ;D

What's ace though is we're having a wobble and these and ADFC are doing it too. Chelsea are our biggest threat now, not going to write them off, Leicester proved teams can do the unexpected, but still think we'll do it.
Im enjoying how much many of the pundits continue to overhype this lot. It was Dim Sherwoods turn yesterday when I skipped onto Sky Sports before the game kicked off. Apparently they are the only team capable of going on a run of winning 12-15 league games now. Im not sure what this is based on, but if its the evidence from this season, then Arsenal probably need to win about 15 set pieces in the final third in each of those games, and prey to god that Saka can keep up his form, and avoid any injuries. Liverpool will also apparently, definitely have a blip. You know like Arsenal already have due to all their injuries?! We definitely havent had anything similar to deal with so far - oh but its great to have Jota back ;-)
Quote from: Mozology on December 15, 2024, 02:21:56 am
Question for the entire RAWK site

If Liverpool don't win the Prem this season, who would you prefer to win it

Chelsea or Arsenal

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I'd prefer Chelsea  :o



Chelsea? Absolutely no chance I'd want those c*nts winning it. Fucking shitstains on football.
Pivotal couple of weeks for them now, 3 of their next 4 are away at Palace, Brentford & Brighton. Then Spurs and Villa at home. For them to win the league you feel they have to turn it on and win 4 of those. There's a momentum building against them that they need to snap.

I understand where this is coming from but there's the potential to absolutely destroy their season. They assumed they where next on the rank when City dropped off. If it looks like us and Chelsea are pulling away it could get very ugly, very quickly

They'll be legging Arteta in the carpark by the end of January
Quote from: AthleticClub on December 15, 2024, 12:00:57 pm
Pivotal couple of weeks for them now, 3 of their next 4 are away at Palace, Brentford & Brighton. Then Spurs and Villa at home. For them to win the league you feel they have to turn it on and win 4 of those. There's a momentum building against them that they need to snap.

I understand where this is coming from but there's the potential to absolutely destroy their season. They assumed they where next on the rank when City dropped off. If it looks like us and Chelsea are pulling away it could get very ugly, very quickly

They'll be legging Arteta in the carpark by the end of January
Big European games and likely 2 more carabao in January too.
Is Declan Rice shit now? Seen him getting pelters from Arsenal fans.

Seems to me that their issue is not signing a number 9, so that Arteta could continue his ego project with Havertz trying to be Firmino but not even coming close to pulling it off.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 15, 2024, 12:08:04 pm
Is Declan Rice shit now? Seen him getting pelters from Arsenal fans.

Seems to me that their issue is not signing a number 9, so that Arteta could continue his ego project with Havertz trying to be Firmino but not even coming close to pulling it off.
He's fine, they could win many trophies with him but he's not going to be the big difference in that. Was never a £100m+  player
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 15, 2024, 12:08:04 pm
Is Declan Rice shit now? Seen him getting pelters from Arsenal fans.

Seems to me that their issue is not signing a number 9, so that Arteta could continue his ego project with Havertz trying to be Firmino but not even coming close to pulling it off.

It's not just Havertz not being as good as Firmino, it's that when we had Firmino, our main sources of goals came from the wings. Saka and Martinelli are nowhere near as productive as Salah and Mane.

Hence why becoming Set Piece FC has become their primary source of goals.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December 15, 2024, 12:02:13 pm
Big European games and likely 2 more carabao in January too.

Hopefully they get through in the cup midweek and beat United in the FA Cup. They'll probably get top 8 in CL.

Losing to us last season in the cup did them a favour. They ended up with 2-3 weeks without a game and had a mid-season break in Dubai and went on a big winning run after that and were refreshed.
did anyone risk their eyeballs and sanity by watching them yesterday?

I'm wondering how their corner/freekick routines worked.  did they come close at all?  did Everton turn them into pure rugby loose-scrums?
Quote from: SamLad on December 15, 2024, 01:51:29 pm
did anyone risk their eyeballs and sanity by watching them yesterday?

I'm wondering how their corner/freekick routines worked.  did they come close at all?  did Everton turn them into pure rugby loose-scrums?

No, and didnt bother with the highlights. I did see that Everton didnt manage a shot on target and their xG was between 0.00 and about 0.15 on the various things Ive seen which suggested they just parked the bus. Not sure if Arsenal had many set pieces but a dogged Everton with their big yard dogs at the back are probably one of the better equipped sides to deal with a team mainly looking to score through set pieces. I think our good pal Pickford had one of his games where he concentrated and made a few half decent saves.
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 15, 2024, 02:07:28 pm
No, and didnt bother with the highlights.

Were there any?
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 15, 2024, 04:20:04 pm
Were there any?

Arsenal won a few pretty sweet corners
Over 400 minutes now without a non-corner Premier League Goal.

Genius.
Quote from: SamLad on December 15, 2024, 01:51:29 pm
did anyone risk their eyeballs and sanity by watching them yesterday?

I'm wondering how their corner/freekick routines worked.  did they come close at all?  did Everton turn them into pure rugby loose-scrums?

Funny story about the game yesterday. 3 brothers and myself arranged to meet in London with our families (from Australia, England and a couple of us from Ireland). 2 brothers, both rugby fans, (one hates football), went to the game yesterday (I refused to go, lucky me). They wanted to take their kids for the EPL experience, 50-50 scarves etc. My footie hating brother spent all game watching Pickford. He thought he was genuinely demented but fantastically entertaining. He thought the crowd very dull and the game bizarre. "Only one team had the ball". Saka was good. They all left 20 minutes into the second half and when we met for dinner last night none of them could tell me who won. An expensive waste of time for them but also a "neutral" view of the atmosphere (lack of) as well as Arsenal and Everton and, I guess, the much vaunted EPL.
The Emerites eh ...
Quote from: Dougle on December 15, 2024, 09:14:51 pm
My footie hating brother spent all game watching Pickford. He thought he was genuinely demented but fantastically entertaining.


 ;D
Thierry Henry was probably the best opposition player I've ever seen but greatest Premier League forward? Nah not having that. I personally would say it's Salah every single time.
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 10:07:41 am
Thierry Henry was probably the best opposition player I've ever seen but greatest Premier League forward? Nah not having that. I personally would say it's Salah every single time.
And a cheat
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 10:07:41 am
Thierry Henry was probably the best opposition player I've ever seen but greatest Premier League forward? Nah not having that. I personally would say it's Salah every single time.

Up until this season it was Henry for me, incredible incredible talent and it still astonishes me the guy got 20 premier league assists in a season he got 24 goals

With what Salahs doing this season I think hes my number 1
Do they spend all the time just training corner?
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 10:11:57 am
And a cheat

Checks location

Yep.
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 10:27:44 am
Do they spend all the time just training corner?

Pretty much.

Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 10:07:41 am
Thierry Henry was probably the best opposition player I've ever seen but greatest Premier League forward? Nah not having that. I personally would say it's Salah every single time.

Forward or goal scorer? Rush played in the Prem and he's the best goal scorer I've seen for Liverpool, he also was a brilliant presser, never gave the defenders a minutes peace, Fowler was such a natural finisher, he was ridiculous and for me better than Mo in that Dept, but Mo's all round game is better than Folwers.
