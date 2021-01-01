Im enjoying how much many of the pundits continue to overhype this lot. It was Dim Sherwoods turn yesterday when I skipped onto Sky Sports before the game kicked off. Apparently they are the only team capable of going on a run of winning 12-15 league games now. Im not sure what this is based on, but if its the evidence from this season, then Arsenal probably need to win about 15 set pieces in the final third in each of those games, and prey to god that Saka can keep up his form, and avoid any injuries. Liverpool will also apparently, definitely have a blip. You know like Arsenal already have due to all their injuries?! We definitely havent had anything similar to deal with so far - oh but its great to have Jota back ;-)