Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12520 on: Yesterday at 06:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:20:19 pm
I mean mathematically

Ah, fair. Think they'd do well to put a run together at the minute. Brentford and Brighton away back to back to start the new year. Wouldn't surprise me if us and Chelsea gained more ground on them over this period.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12521 on: Yesterday at 06:25:30 pm »
Wait, I thought they had already beaten Fulham and Everton before a ball was kicked,

This will feel like a punch in the gut for their fans.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12522 on: Yesterday at 06:50:32 pm »
Can't believe their result today. I backed Arsenal -3 I was so sure they'd blow Everton away. Their fans told me they'd won weeks ago.
« Reply #12523 on: Yesterday at 06:56:27 pm »
Arsenal: 13 shots. 5 on target. 8 corners.

Everton: 2 shots. 0 on target. 2 corners.

Dyche ball.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12524 on: Yesterday at 07:34:25 pm »
Their easy run of fixtures is going just fine ...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12525 on: Yesterday at 07:41:44 pm »
Fully expecting to see some comments from some of their more unhinged fans blaming it on us for not playing them last week which meant they had ten days rest and plenty of time to prepare. Like were involved in some sort of weather based grand conspiracy.

« Reply #12526 on: Yesterday at 08:58:43 pm »
Arteta when he came up against Dyche.  ;D



Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12527 on: Yesterday at 09:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 06:18:34 pm
Not a chance.

Surely in that case mathematically they can get 96?

We both drew at home unexpectedly today but Id be feeling dar worse if I was an Arsenal fan. We were behind twice and played with 10 for 95 plus stoppage time. They had no excuses.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 01:21:09 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:04:30 pm
Surely in that case mathematically they can get 96?

We both drew at home unexpectedly today but Id be feeling dar worse if I was an Arsenal fan. We were behind twice and played with 10 for 95 plus stoppage time. They had no excuses.

I think the original point was, in order to meet last year's total, Arsenal can only drop 7 points for the rest of the season.

In addition:

By (and including) Week 16 last season, Arsenal were 11-3-2, with 36 points.
By (and including) Week 16 this season, Arsenal are 8-6-2, with 30 points.
They've let in the exact same amount of goals but have scored 4 less. And perhaps the bigger issue is, the Gunners are getting restless. I've seen calls for Arteta to be sacked more often today than I have since the start of the season. Whatever grace period he was given over the last couple of years is wearing very thin with Arsenal fans.

Who was it on here who said Arsenal wouldn't let in 20 goals this season??
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 02:06:12 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:21:09 am
.
Who was it on here who said Arsenal wouldn't let in 20 goals this season??

I thought it was 10, but they might have been talking about Arsenal goals scored from open play.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 02:21:56 am »
Question for the entire RAWK site

If Liverpool don't win the Prem this season, who would you prefer to win it

Chelsea or Arsenal

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I'd prefer Chelsea  :o

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 03:01:36 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:21:56 am
Question for the entire RAWK site

If Liverpool don't win the Prem this season, who would you prefer to win it

Chelsea or Arsenal

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I'd prefer Chelsea  :o

I can't believe you're even asking the question.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 07:10:54 am »
They are imploding, Chelsea is 100% a bigger threat. Chelsea have like 5 (at least) solid attackers. Arsenal have Saka and thats it. Martinelli, Jesus and Trossard are awful. Havertz is good, but not a real striker, you cannot rely on him.

I don't even have an issue with the club Arsenal themselves. My brother and my best friend are Arsenal fans, but their fans are the worst, like it's insufferable and it's not even just their Twitter fans. My brother is bigging up all of their players like they are world beaters. The only players i rate from them are Saliba, Gabriel, Saka and Odegaard. Their midfield (including Rice) are average. Their attackers are trash apart from Saka.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 09:15:29 am »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 05:48:20 pm
;)

Told you didn't I ;D

What's ace though is we're having a wobble and these and ADFC are doing it too. Chelsea are our biggest threat now, not going to write them off, Leicester proved teams can do the unexpected, but still think we'll do it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 09:24:29 am »
Im enjoying how much many of the pundits continue to overhype this lot. It was Dim Sherwoods turn yesterday when I skipped onto Sky Sports before the game kicked off. Apparently they are the only team capable of going on a run of winning 12-15 league games now. Im not sure what this is based on, but if its the evidence from this season, then Arsenal probably need to win about 15 set pieces in the final third in each of those games, and prey to god that Saka can keep up his form, and avoid any injuries. Liverpool will also apparently, definitely have a blip. You know like Arsenal already have due to all their injuries?! We definitely havent had anything similar to deal with so far - oh but its great to have Jota back ;-)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 09:29:46 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:21:56 am
Question for the entire RAWK site

If Liverpool don't win the Prem this season, who would you prefer to win it

Chelsea or Arsenal

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I think I'd prefer Chelsea  :o



Chelsea? Absolutely no chance I'd want those c*nts winning it. Fucking shitstains on football.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12536 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm »
Pivotal couple of weeks for them now, 3 of their next 4 are away at Palace, Brentford & Brighton. Then Spurs and Villa at home. For them to win the league you feel they have to turn it on and win 4 of those. There's a momentum building against them that they need to snap.

I understand where this is coming from but there's the potential to absolutely destroy their season. They assumed they where next on the rank when City dropped off. If it looks like us and Chelsea are pulling away it could get very ugly, very quickly

They'll be legging Arteta in the carpark by the end of January
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12537 on: Today at 12:02:13 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 12:00:57 pm
Pivotal couple of weeks for them now, 3 of their next 4 are away at Palace, Brentford & Brighton. Then Spurs and Villa at home. For them to win the league you feel they have to turn it on and win 4 of those. There's a momentum building against them that they need to snap.

I understand where this is coming from but there's the potential to absolutely destroy their season. They assumed they where next on the rank when City dropped off. If it looks like us and Chelsea are pulling away it could get very ugly, very quickly

They'll be legging Arteta in the carpark by the end of January
Big European games and likely 2 more carabao in January too.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12538 on: Today at 12:08:04 pm »
Is Declan Rice shit now? Seen him getting pelters from Arsenal fans.

Seems to me that their issue is not signing a number 9, so that Arteta could continue his ego project with Havertz trying to be Firmino but not even coming close to pulling it off.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12539 on: Today at 12:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:08:04 pm
Is Declan Rice shit now? Seen him getting pelters from Arsenal fans.

Seems to me that their issue is not signing a number 9, so that Arteta could continue his ego project with Havertz trying to be Firmino but not even coming close to pulling it off.
He's fine, they could win many trophies with him but he's not going to be the big difference in that. Was never a £100m+  player
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12540 on: Today at 12:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:08:04 pm
Is Declan Rice shit now? Seen him getting pelters from Arsenal fans.

Seems to me that their issue is not signing a number 9, so that Arteta could continue his ego project with Havertz trying to be Firmino but not even coming close to pulling it off.

It's not just Havertz not being as good as Firmino, it's that when we had Firmino, our main sources of goals came from the wings. Saka and Martinelli are nowhere near as productive as Salah and Mane.

Hence why becoming Set Piece FC has become their primary source of goals.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12541 on: Today at 12:25:09 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:02:13 pm
Big European games and likely 2 more carabao in January too.

Hopefully they get through in the cup midweek and beat United in the FA Cup. They'll probably get top 8 in CL.

Losing to us last season in the cup did them a favour. They ended up with 2-3 weeks without a game and had a mid-season break in Dubai and went on a big winning run after that and were refreshed.
