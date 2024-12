They are guaranteed to go through in the CL now but they need to focus on their final 2 games in the CL group to ensure top 8 which is good for us especially since they will probably be in the League Cup semi's and should beat United in the FA Cup. In an ideal world they'd finish 9th and have 2 more games to contend with - my feeling about Arsenal is they don't have great squad depth.



Still think Chelsea are more likely to finish above us than anyone else though.