Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 590585 times)

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12400 on: Today at 02:41:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:29:35 pm
If my memory is correct they decided to highlight Skrtel holding in the box and for a brief moment they started to clamp down on it. Howver it didn't last long.
yeah that's what I recall too.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12401 on: Today at 02:45:24 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 02:13:18 pm
Yeah very bad that. And then the standard commentator talking bollocks then not acknowledging it after the replay.

If that isnt a player coached to win set pieces then I dont know what is.

And they and everyone else have the nerve to talk about Salah. Mos first instinct is never like Saka, hes looking to spin his man and create something. The only times he throws his hands up in frustration is when hes been held for the umpteenth time and isnt getting the free kick for it.

I would have been happy to be an Arsenal fans (if Not LFC obvs) when they had the likes of Henry, Viera, Pires, Bergkamp etc, I'd be fucking embarrassed to be an Arsenal fan now and IF we ever ended up with a manager and team at Liverpool like they have, I'd want the lot gone. The players I want to watch are those that want to make things happen in an honest way - we laughed at Ronnie Rosenthals antics, but we'd not want that in our players really. As you say, ball goes to Salah and we know his first thought is "how do I score/create a goal", not "I must dive and scream like Bruno Fernandes"

Stoke Mk2 this lot
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12402 on: Today at 02:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:45:24 pm
I would have been happy to be an Arsenal fans (if Not LFC obvs) when they had the likes of Henry, Viera, Pires, Bergkamp etc, I'd be fucking embarrassed to be an Arsenal fan now and IF we ever ended up with a manager and team at Liverpool like they have, I'd want the lot gone. The players I want to watch are those that want to make things happen in an honest way - we laughed at Ronnie Rosenthals antics, but we'd not want that in our players really. As you say, ball goes to Salah and we know his first thought is "how do I score/create a goal", not "I must dive and scream like Bruno Fernandes"

Stoke Mk2 this lot

Id have much more respect for Stoke they did what they did with limited resources. Lego head has spent a fortune to have them playing this way it's actually embarrassing for them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12403 on: Today at 02:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 12:51:24 pm
Kloppo had also had a hair job done before he joined us. He was quite open about it, talked about it to reporters, while at Dortmund

Wonder if Ferguson had a hair job?

We could very well be on to something here....
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12404 on: Today at 02:58:47 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:54:31 pm
Id have much more respect for Stoke they did what they did with limited resources. Lego head has spent a fortune to have them playing this way it's actually embarrassing for them.

Yeah I agree with that - teams punching above their weight deserve credit for doing so, when you spend a fortune to be a set piece team its shite and you deserve derision and criticism. Also, players like Saka, unless they're just a c*nt, cannot be happy having to play that way, all that talent and his job is to dive for free kicks.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12405 on: Today at 03:01:13 pm »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12406 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:09:22 pm
PGMOL won't do a thing about Arse's corner routine. 

what they're doing is the same as what we've been seeing forever - players pushing shoving grabbing holding each other at every corner. all players, all teams, every single game.

at this point a player has to lift his oppo man off the ground and throw him off the pitch to get a whistle.

they're not breaking any of the de facto standards of what is acceptable - they are just doing it in an organized fashion.

if refs started clamping down on them they'd have to clamp down on all of it which would cause bedlam.  VAR would have to hire corner kick specialists and the game would take forever while videos are watched 20 times over.

Didn't City score off a corner at Anfield by 'moving' a Liverpool player off the front post? VAR saw nothing wrong with it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12407 on: Today at 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:01:13 pm
Why the fuck are referees still falling for this shit? Its madness.

I don't understand why VAR can't be watching the game, and buzzing the ref to tell him he has been had.

Arsenal now have a dangerous free kick., the defender now on a yellow will play differently knowing he will be off with any mistake.  So much can hinge on something like that, I just don't get why they aren't reviewing stuff like that and giving the ref a hand?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12408 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
Arteta more like Moyes than Guardiola

https://www.football365.com/news/mailbox-tottenham-ten-hag-man-utd-postecoglou-lucky-sack-arteta-arsenal

Mikel Pulis or Paelladyce!!
 ;D ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12409 on: Today at 03:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 03:05:40 pm
I don't understand why VAR can't be watching the game, and buzzing the ref to tell him he has been had.

Arsenal now have a dangerous free kick., the defender now on a yellow will play differently knowing he will be off with any mistake.  So much can hinge on something like that, I just don't get why they aren't reviewing stuff like that and giving the ref a hand?
after the Coote crap all we heard was "he's never given a bad big decision against Liverpool" or some garbage like that. 

but these death-by-1000-cuts decisions can sway games just as easily and never get headlines.

plus of course it gives the refs and their mates a lot more to bet on.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12410 on: Today at 03:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:40:39 pm
That's deffo Chris Sutton

Jesus, just watched it again there. Only caught the last 10 mins yesterday and was certain it was Smith. Watching it again no idea wtf I was thinking I was hearing ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12411 on: Today at 03:17:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:39:56 pm
Anyone got xg stats split by open play and set pieces:)


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/crk0enddllyo

Saliba tapped home the equaliser. It was the 23rd goal that Arsenal had scored from a corner kick since the start of last season - more than any other side in Europe's biggest leagues.

Arsenal had 39 minutes plus added time to find a winner but, in truth, they rarely threatened Fulham's goal from open play. The Gunners produced an Expected Goals (xG) of 2.0 during the game at Craven Cottage, meaning they could have reasonably expected to have scored twice from the chances they created.

But a look at the Gunners' xG from open play - which excludes chances created from free-kicks and corners - tells a slightly different story.

At Fulham, the Gunners accumulated an xG of just 0.3 from open play - which is their second lowest this season behind the 0.18 they managed during the 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in September.

Over the course of the season, Arsenal's open play xG is 15.9 from their 15 Premier League matches - which would rank them 10th in the league. In those 15 matches, the Gunners have recorded an open play xG of 1.0 or below 10 times.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12412 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 03:11:18 pm
Jesus, just watched it again there. Only caught the last 10 mins yesterday and was certain it was Smith. Watching it again no idea wtf I was thinking I was hearing ;D

You can tell when its Smith commentating on an Arsenal game because you can hear his erection brushing against his microphone whenever they win a corner.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12413 on: Today at 03:45:46 pm »
Silva has shown tactically how you do it against Arsenal.

Lukic was practically man-marking Odegaard, he was never allowed to receive the ball between the lines and turn, it has caused massive disruption with how they want to play. Their open play xG was something like 0.30. If you allow him to receive the ball with relative ease they will find the rhythm and start creating quality chances.

Odegaard is their main man, he connects their lines and if you manage to thwart the supply line to him they are bound to look toothless. Hopefully a lot of teams like Fulham will copy this strategy against them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12414 on: Today at 03:48:24 pm »
Odegaard is 100% their most important player.




at basketball, too.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12415 on: Today at 04:05:01 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 03:19:20 pm
You can tell when its Smith commentating on an Arsenal game because you can hear his erection brushing against his microphone whenever they win a corner.

Suddenly thankful I don't have surround sound
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12416 on: Today at 04:26:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:48:24 pm
Odegaard is 100% their most important player.




at basketball, too.

Yeap, take him out of a game and it's a very average side bar the set pieces.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12417 on: Today at 04:35:02 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 04:26:27 pm
Yeap, take him out of a game and it's a very average side bar the set pieces.

Photography is shit, too...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12418 on: Today at 04:36:01 pm »
Btw - why was the announcing team insistent that Martinelli was off by the smallest of fractions?

His whole foot was almost over the line.

I mean for Saliba's goal, it's the same for Robinson's leg - no complaints about VAR upholding the goal there of course.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12419 on: Today at 04:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 04:35:02 pm
Photography is shit, too...

Like using an old IPhone 7 or something wild like that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12420 on: Today at 04:37:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:36:01 pm
Btw - why was the announcing team insistent that Martinelli was off by the smallest of fractions?

His whole foot was almost over the line.

I mean for Saliba's goal, it's the same for Robinson's leg - no complaints about VAR upholding the goal there of course.
wasn't just that, the fubo idiot was saying "that level of precision is very cruel on Arsenal".

it's the same for everyone you moron.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12421 on: Today at 04:38:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:37:29 pm
Like using an old IPhone 7 or something wild like that.

Still using a 7... sign me up...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12422 on: Today at 04:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:36:33 am
They need to realise that winning this league is all to do with how much hair loss your boss has suffered.

Klopp the only manager to buck the trend since Mourinho won it.

Slot going to walk it this year with his perfectly shaved head.
Pep won the others.
Conte's had gone before the work
Ranieri balding

Until Arteta's hair starts thinning he has no chance.

Klopp had a hair transplant.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12423 on: Today at 05:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Today at 04:46:01 pm
Klopp had a hair transplant.
we've already covered that...




...just as Kloppo did ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12424 on: Today at 05:41:02 pm »
Honestly, the way their supporters try so hard for Arsenal to appear relevant again is cringe worthy. It truly is bewildering, the amount of smack they talk is downright insane considering they have won jack-shit.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12425 on: Today at 05:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:39:47 pm
we've already covered that...




...just as Kloppo did ;)

I also meant to say: Arteta's hair is plastic, so he's immune to being an alpha baldy.  ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12426 on: Today at 05:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:36:33 am
They need to realise that winning this league is all to do with how much hair loss your boss has suffered.

Klopp the only manager to buck the trend since Mourinho won it.

Slot going to walk it this year with his perfectly shaved head.
Pep won the others.
Conte's had gone before the work
Ranieri balding

Until Arteta's hair starts thinning he has no chance.

Don't say that, have you seen the Chelsea manager 😲
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12427 on: Today at 06:35:48 pm »
Arsenal in the January transfer market are looking for an Open Play coach.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12428 on: Today at 06:44:00 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:35:48 pm
Arsenal in the January transfer market are looking for an Open Play coach.

 ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12429 on: Today at 06:46:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:13:48 pm
Most boring top team I think i've ever seen. And we've had Mourinho's Chelsea.

Arsenal have done nothing under Arteta to deserve the attribute "top team" ...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12430 on: Today at 06:57:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:13:57 am
https://xcancel.com/Counterpress37/status/1866047737575215462#m

Fuck me, not only does Saka get the foul the ref also books Robinson for putting his hand on Sakas shoulder. Bloody hell compare that to the shit Salah has to put up with week in week out and barely gets a foul.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12431 on: Today at 07:01:03 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 06:57:53 pm
Fuck me, not only does Saka get the foul the ref also books Robinson for putting his hand on Sakas shoulder. Bloody hell compare that to the shit Salah has to put up with week in week out and barely gets a foul.

Bit difficult to tell but is there a possibility that Robinson clipped Saras ankle?

Or was that screech of pain more evidence of cheating?
