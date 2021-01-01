« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 05:01:32 pm
They had it on a plate to get three points closer to us today and froze. Arteta just doesn't have it in him.

They aren't title winning material. They had 115 FC over a barrel last season and played for a draw when it was there for the taking. You can't just easily wipe away that small time mentality it's inbred by the manager.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Arteta sat down and watched The Mighty Ducks and thought lets do the Flying V except at corners, Im a genius!

Then shot off a text to Ancelotti with some advice about how to win champions leagues.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:34:42 am
Arteta sat down and watched The Mighty Ducks and thought lets do the Flying V except at corners, Im a genius!

Then had the players practice while the PA system played the Champions League anthem.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:26:30 am
Exactly!

Every. Corner. Is. A. Foul.
 
No idea how they keep getting away with it. Against Fulham they've got three players at the back post whos only interest is to shove the Fulham players away from the runner at the back of them. That's three separate freekicks, either for pushing or for obstruction (and for anyone that might disagree: the tell is that they're not just blocking/standing in the way of the Fulham players mmovements, they are actively pushing them in the opposite direction of where they are and away from the flight of the ball)  It's almost like they've found a glitch in the matrix: as long as the players making the fouls are not the scorers, or for the most part, fouling the keeper, it doesn't count? Last year their tactic was just Ben NotQuiteWhite assaulting the keeper (and getting away with it), this year it's mostly 5-6 players pushing/shoving/holding anyone they can get their hands on. Meanwhile I remember Virgil getting penalised for "winning a header in the vicinity of De Gea" and Endo "blocking while possibly in an offside position...  What are the PMGOL thinking letting this slide? What happens when/if every team starts doing it? I see alot of people say its clever... It's not clever, it won't take much practice or creativity to engineer this, like the last one: Choose a man to be the receiver of the ball. Put a lot of players in the designated zone, use said players to empty that zone by any means = free header.  They're basically doing a variation of every corner routine since the beginning of time. "The secret ingredience is crime". It must be stopped.

Opposition need to be wiser and basically get all their players to go down as soon as they receive contact in the back - the goalkeeper especially.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:13:57 am
https://xcancel.com/Counterpress37/status/1866047737575215462#m




He has absolutely no shame. The media won't call him out due to nationality though
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The commentator goes straight to criticising Fulhams player rather than Saka for his playacting. State of that scream
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
That was a real gift for them to drop points in a game where they were that dominant. Hopefully that was an off day for Fulham because if a team as dangerous as them is that ineffectual against them then they will pick up a lot of easy wins going forward.

However, their obvious issue is their struggle to create from open play. It almost disappears completely if Saka is injured or is kept quiet and while their set piece delivery is obviously top tier, it doesn't see sustainable to me. The sheer number that are dropping on Arsenal heads right now is crazy.

For me, they are comfortably the biggest threat.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
They need to realise that winning this league is all to do with how much hair loss your boss has suffered.

Klopp the only manager to buck the trend since Mourinho won it.

Slot going to walk it this year with his perfectly shaved head.
Pep won the others.
Conte's had gone before the work
Ranieri balding

Until Arteta's hair starts thinning he has no chance.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:13:57 am
https://xcancel.com/Counterpress37/status/1866047737575215462#m

And then the prat on commentary realises on the replay he wasn't touched and just completely ignores it. Saka does this game after game, he's an awful prick altogether.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:03:12 am
And then the prat on commentary realises on the replay he wasn't touched and just completely ignores it. Saka does this game after game, he's an awful prick altogether.

Isnt it Chris Sutton?? Whys he suddenly turned up on Sky, do we not have to suffer him enough on the BBC?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
It's infuriating when you see what defenders get away with Salah and yet this dickhead pretends to die several times a game and always gets a freekick or penalty.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm
Their ordinary fans in real life are fairly sound.

Most of the Youtube fans are absolutely demented, whereas more of ours are more sensible.

Honestly this just isn't my experience when living amongst them. Very, very snide against us. Very, very prone to hyperbole when it comes to their team and very prone to getting carried away and telling me/us that they're now a better team than us. I got told (again) on thursday evening at my chrimbo party that "Liverpool still hadn't played anyone" which as we all know is bollocks. I told him we've played everyone apart from Everton, Fulham, Spurs, Leicester and West Ham and asked him which of those are the glorious side who will bring us down (no answer and mumbling) then said we'd played the whole current top 4 and beaten two and drawn one, beaten Villa and Brighton and United away. He had no comeback because of course his opinion is complete and utter bollocks.

I've also had "always the victim" shouts just sat in the pub from a mate of a mate who I'd met once (because I said we were unlucky not to win the league on 97 points).

None of their lads have ever won anything at Arsenal (don't bring me the FA cup) and those who have won elsewhere are either finished or were bit part players, barring maybe Havertz?

Manager is an Evertonian no mark. Fuck them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:36:33 am
They need to realise that winning this league is all to do with how much hair loss your boss has suffered.

Klopp the only manager to buck the trend since Mourinho won it.

Slot going to walk it this year with his perfectly shaved head.
Pep won the others.
Conte's had gone before the work
Ranieri balding

Until Arteta's hair starts thinning he has no chance.

Lego paint is bloody hard wearing though

Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:19:11 am

 "Liverpool still hadn't played anyone"

Counting his own mob in that then? ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 11:23:12 am
Lego paint is bloody hard wearing though

Exactly mate they'll be nowhere near again because of it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 11:24:13 am
Exactly mate they'll be nowhere near again because of it.

My kids keep telling me to shave my head due to my receeding hairline - maybe I will and will be more successful.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 10:06:37 am
That was a real gift for them to drop points in a game where they were that dominant. Hopefully that was an off day for Fulham because if a team as dangerous as them is that ineffectual against them then they will pick up a lot of easy wins going forward.

However, their obvious issue is their struggle to create from open play. It almost disappears completely if Saka is injured or is kept quiet and while their set piece delivery is obviously top tier, it doesn't see sustainable to me. The sheer number that are dropping on Arsenal heads right now is crazy.

For me, they are comfortably the biggest threat.
I dunno. I'm not convinced at all by Arsenal. It sounds stupid, but there is no better way to say it, but they are a "one-man team". One injury to Odegaard, or a bad game by him and they're done.
The other is that they just find it a little harder to create goals. I expect they'll have their fair share of draws.

At the moment, I don't really see another challenger, except perhaps Chelsea, but they're in their first season under Maresca and they have more young players than either us or Arsenal, so I think we'll see some inconsistency from them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:19:11 am
"Liverpool still hadn't played anyone"

Your colleague is behind the times as they've mostly moved on from this to their catchier "they've played them in the wrong order" catchphrase about away games or something like that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:19:11 am
Honestly this just isn't my experience when living amongst them. Very, very snide against us. Very, very prone to hyperbole when it comes to their team and very prone to getting carried away and telling me/us that they're now a better team than us. I got told (again) on thursday evening at my chrimbo party that "Liverpool still hadn't played anyone" which as we all know is bollocks. I told him we've played everyone apart from Everton, Fulham, Spurs, Leicester and West Ham and asked him which of those are the glorious side who will bring us down (no answer and mumbling) then said we'd played the whole current top 4 and beaten two and drawn one, beaten Villa and Brighton and United away. He had no comeback because of course his opinion is complete and utter bollocks.

I've also had "always the victim" shouts just sat in the pub from a mate of a mate who I'd met once (because I said we were unlucky not to win the league on 97 points).

None of their lads have ever won anything at Arsenal (don't bring me the FA cup) and those who have won elsewhere are either finished or were bit part players, barring maybe Havertz?

Manager is an Evertonian no mark. Fuck them.

It would be easier just to smile and ignore them. You aren't going to change the world; a world where people don't like facts apart from the "facts" that they hear on the media or read on social media. These people are brain washed and there is no hope for them. They honestly believe that "Salah dives" etc. and no amount of showing them otherwise will sink in. They love conspiracy theories and get their "knowledge of all things" from TikTok.

Remember they want to sound clever, want to be in the "in-gang" and "hate scousers" cos that's what the in-gang does. They are very easily manipulated people who misread media headlines and think they are clever.

Just ignore them and say "do you want another round". Trying to debate with them is pointless and just leads to frustration. Your job is not to educate them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 11:08:56 am
Isnt it Chris Sutton?? Whys he suddenly turned up on Sky, do we not have to suffer him enough on the BBC?

Thought it was Alan Smith? Ex Arsenal.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 10:06:37 am
That was a real gift for them to drop points in a game where they were that dominant. Hopefully that was an off day for Fulham because if a team as dangerous as them is that ineffectual against them then they will pick up a lot of easy wins going forward.

However, their obvious issue is their struggle to create from open play. It almost disappears completely if Saka is injured or is kept quiet and while their set piece delivery is obviously top tier, it doesn't see sustainable to me. The sheer number that are dropping on Arsenal heads right now is crazy.
Arsenal had 0.3 open play XG. This time Big Brain Arteta decided that, despite having Tierney and Lewis-Skelly on the bench, he would move Timber to LB and Partey back to RB. Arteta managed to throttle both his left and right sides with neither fullback offering much going forward.
Quote
For me, they are comfortably the biggest threat.
I think so too, not least because the Chelsea keeper is absolute pants.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Has any team worked out to concentrate on working on the runner who's behind the yard dogs who are doing all the pushing?
Or is that too obvious?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 12:41:20 pm
Has any team worked out to concentrate on working on the runner who's behind the yard dogs who are doing all the pushing?
Or is that too obvious?

Adama Traore was doing a good job on Saliba in the first half yesterday, but for some reason Fulham have changed their defensive tactics in the second half, and conceded ...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:13:57 am
https://xcancel.com/Counterpress37/status/1866047737575215462#m
Flippin eck! I didn't watch the match, so I admit I assumed people here and in the match thread were exaggerating about this dive. But no, he really is a cheating gobshite.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:36:33 am
They need to realise that winning this league is all to do with how much hair loss your boss has suffered.

Klopp the only manager to buck the trend since Mourinho won it.

Slot going to walk it this year with his perfectly shaved head.
Pep won the others.
Conte's had gone before the work
Ranieri balding

Until Arteta's hair starts thinning he has no chance.
Kloppo had also had a hair job done before he joined us. He was quite open about it, talked about it to reporters, while at Dortmund
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 12:49:45 pm
Flippin eck! I didn't watch the match, so I admit I assumed people here and in the match thread were exaggerating about this dive. But no, he really is a cheating gobshite.

Robinson never even touched the cheating little twat.
