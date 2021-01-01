Their ordinary fans in real life are fairly sound.



Most of the Youtube fans are absolutely demented, whereas more of ours are more sensible.



Honestly this just isn't my experience when living amongst them. Very, very snide against us. Very, very prone to hyperbole when it comes to their team and very prone to getting carried away and telling me/us that they're now a better team than us. I got told (again) on thursday evening at my chrimbo party that "Liverpool still hadn't played anyone" which as we all know is bollocks. I told him we've played everyone apart from Everton, Fulham, Spurs, Leicester and West Ham and asked him which of those are the glorious side who will bring us down (no answer and mumbling) then said we'd played the whole current top 4 and beaten two and drawn one, beaten Villa and Brighton and United away. He had no comeback because of course his opinion is complete and utter bollocks.I've also had "always the victim" shouts just sat in the pub from a mate of a mate who I'd met once (because I said we were unlucky not to win the league on 97 points).None of their lads have ever won anything at Arsenal (don't bring me the FA cup) and those who have won elsewhere are either finished or were bit part players, barring maybe Havertz?Manager is an Evertonian no mark. Fuck them.