Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12360 on: Today at 07:23:03 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 05:01:32 pm
They had it on a plate to get three points closer to us today and froze. Arteta just doesn't have it in him.

They aren't title winning material. They had 115 FC over a barrel last season and played for a draw when it was there for the taking. You can't just easily wipe away that small time mentality it's inbred by the manager.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12361 on: Today at 07:34:42 am
Arteta sat down and watched The Mighty Ducks and thought lets do the Flying V except at corners, Im a genius!

Then shot off a text to Ancelotti with some advice about how to win champions leagues.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12362 on: Today at 07:37:59 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:34:42 am
Arteta sat down and watched The Mighty Ducks and thought lets do the Flying V except at corners, Im a genius!

Then had the players practice while the PA system played the Champions League anthem.

 ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12363 on: Today at 08:57:05 am
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Today at 12:26:30 am
Exactly!

Every. Corner. Is. A. Foul.
 
No idea how they keep getting away with it. Against Fulham they've got three players at the back post whos only interest is to shove the Fulham players away from the runner at the back of them. That's three separate freekicks, either for pushing or for obstruction (and for anyone that might disagree: the tell is that they're not just blocking/standing in the way of the Fulham players mmovements, they are actively pushing them in the opposite direction of where they are and away from the flight of the ball)  It's almost like they've found a glitch in the matrix: as long as the players making the fouls are not the scorers, or for the most part, fouling the keeper, it doesn't count? Last year their tactic was just Ben NotQuiteWhite assaulting the keeper (and getting away with it), this year it's mostly 5-6 players pushing/shoving/holding anyone they can get their hands on. Meanwhile I remember Virgil getting penalised for "winning a header in the vicinity of De Gea" and Endo "blocking while possibly in an offside position...  What are the PMGOL thinking letting this slide? What happens when/if every team starts doing it? I see alot of people say its clever... It's not clever, it won't take much practice or creativity to engineer this, like the last one: Choose a man to be the receiver of the ball. Put a lot of players in the designated zone, use said players to empty that zone by any means = free header.  They're basically doing a variation of every corner routine since the beginning of time. "The secret ingredience is crime". It must be stopped.

Opposition need to be wiser and basically get all their players to go down as soon as they receive contact in the back - the goalkeeper especially.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12364 on: Today at 09:13:57 am
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12365 on: Today at 09:39:05 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:13:57 am
https://xcancel.com/Counterpress37/status/1866047737575215462#m




He has absolutely no shame. The media won't call him out due to nationality though
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12366 on: Today at 09:53:17 am
The commentator goes straight to criticising Fulhams player rather than Saka for his playacting. State of that scream
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12367 on: Today at 10:06:37 am
That was a real gift for them to drop points in a game where they were that dominant. Hopefully that was an off day for Fulham because if a team as dangerous as them is that ineffectual against them then they will pick up a lot of easy wins going forward.

However, their obvious issue is their struggle to create from open play. It almost disappears completely if Saka is injured or is kept quiet and while their set piece delivery is obviously top tier, it doesn't see sustainable to me. The sheer number that are dropping on Arsenal heads right now is crazy.

For me, they are comfortably the biggest threat.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12368 on: Today at 10:36:33 am
They need to realise that winning this league is all to do with how much hair loss your boss has suffered.

Klopp the only manager to buck the trend since Mourinho won it.

Slot going to walk it this year with his perfectly shaved head.
Pep won the others.
Conte's had gone before the work
Ranieri balding

Until Arteta's hair starts thinning he has no chance.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12369 on: Today at 11:03:12 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:13:57 am
https://xcancel.com/Counterpress37/status/1866047737575215462#m

And then the prat on commentary realises on the replay he wasn't touched and just completely ignores it. Saka does this game after game, he's an awful prick altogether.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12370 on: Today at 11:08:56 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:03:12 am
And then the prat on commentary realises on the replay he wasn't touched and just completely ignores it. Saka does this game after game, he's an awful prick altogether.

Isnt it Chris Sutton?? Whys he suddenly turned up on Sky, do we not have to suffer him enough on the BBC?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12371 on: Today at 11:09:14 am
It's infuriating when you see what defenders get away with Salah and yet this dickhead pretends to die several times a game and always gets a freekick or penalty.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12372 on: Today at 11:19:11 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm
Their ordinary fans in real life are fairly sound.

Most of the Youtube fans are absolutely demented, whereas more of ours are more sensible.

Honestly this just isn't my experience when living amongst them. Very, very snide against us. Very, very prone to hyperbole when it comes to their team and very prone to getting carried away and telling me/us that they're now a better team than us. I got told (again) on thursday evening at my chrimbo party that "Liverpool still hadn't played anyone" which as we all know is bollocks. I told him we've played everyone apart from Everton, Fulham, Spurs, Leicester and West Ham and asked him which of those are the glorious side who will bring us down (no answer and mumbling) then said we'd played the whole current top 4 and beaten two and drawn one, beaten Villa and Brighton and United away. He had no comeback because of course his opinion is complete and utter bollocks.

I've also had "always the victim" shouts just sat in the pub from a mate of a mate who I'd met once (because I said we were unlucky not to win the league on 97 points).

None of their lads have ever won anything at Arsenal (don't bring me the FA cup) and those who have won elsewhere are either finished or were bit part players, barring maybe Havertz?

Manager is an Evertonian no mark. Fuck them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12373 on: Today at 11:23:12 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:36:33 am
They need to realise that winning this league is all to do with how much hair loss your boss has suffered.

Klopp the only manager to buck the trend since Mourinho won it.

Slot going to walk it this year with his perfectly shaved head.
Pep won the others.
Conte's had gone before the work
Ranieri balding

Until Arteta's hair starts thinning he has no chance.

Lego paint is bloody hard wearing though

Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:19:11 am

 "Liverpool still hadn't played anyone"

Counting his own mob in that then? ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12374 on: Today at 11:24:13 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 11:23:12 am
Lego paint is bloody hard wearing though

Exactly mate they'll be nowhere near again because of it.
