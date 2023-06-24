« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Persephone

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12280 on: Today at 04:20:44 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm
Huge pressure on them now with city dropping points.  Part off me wants to seem them keep dropping points and us pull away. Part of me would like a decent title fight with them whilst city sit on the sidelines.
I want a 20 point gap by March if we can get it. I want Arsenal to suffer yet another season of "ifs" and "buts" while their fans wail about Liverpool not having played anyone good yet.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

jacobs chains

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12281 on: Today at 04:54:48 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:57:19 pm
Me neither.

They can f*ck off and keep f*cking off until they reach the sign that reads "No f*cking off past here" - and then they can keep f*cking off.

.. and keep fucking off so far that they end up back here so I can tell them to 'Fuck off.' again.
12C

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12282 on: Today at 08:34:40 am
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December  4, 2024, 03:51:07 pm


The majority of the media are also palpably willing them to win the league. The giddiness from many pundits about them finding some form is off the chart.

A team from the capital.
the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12283 on: Today at 08:47:52 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:54:48 am
.. and keep fucking off so far that they end up back here so I can tell them to 'Fuck off.' again.
.. until they reach the "No F*cking Off" zone.. but then they can steadily proceed to f*ck off yet more.
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12284 on: Today at 10:00:49 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:47:52 am
.. until they reach the "No F*cking Off" zone.. but then they can steadily proceed to f*ck off yet more.

 ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12285 on: Today at 10:01:14 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:54:48 am
.. and keep fucking off so far that they end up back here so I can tell them to 'Fuck off.' again.

 ;D
My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12286 on: Today at 11:50:24 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:47:52 am
.. until they reach the "No F*cking Off" zone.. but then they can steadily proceed to f*ck off yet more.

It looks like you're ready...
PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12287 on: Today at 11:59:17 am
Nah, for me , a title decider, under the lights of Anfield.  The fume when we win......

Ideally from an og from a mishit corner from Salah.
At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12288 on: Today at 12:22:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:59:17 am
Nah, for me , a title decider, under the lights of Anfield.
Yeah, that's never gone wrong for us
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12289 on: Today at 12:29:11 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:59:17 am
Nah, for me , a title decider, under the lights of Anfield.  The fume when we win......

Ideally from an og from a mishit corner from Salah.

I guess you weren't at Anfield in 1989.

*shudder*  :(
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12290 on: Today at 12:52:02 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:20:44 am
I want a 20 point gap by March if we can get it. I want Arsenal to suffer yet another season of "ifs" and "buts" while their fans wail about Liverpool not having played anyone good yet.
this x100

(no, not a 2000 point gap :) )
PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12291 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:29:11 pm
I guess you weren't at Anfield in 1989.

*shudder*  :(

No, but it's about time the outcome was reversed !
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12292 on: Today at 01:29:54 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:20:43 pm
No, but it's about time the outcome was reversed !
In that case we need to sign Thomas Michaels in january
RedSince86

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12293 on: Today at 03:20:22 pm
Take corner goals from their tally this season, they'd be in 16th place right now.
Samie

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12294 on: Today at 03:29:02 pm
Corners FC  :D
