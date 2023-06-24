Huge pressure on them now with city dropping points. Part off me wants to seem them keep dropping points and us pull away. Part of me would like a decent title fight with them whilst city sit on the sidelines.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Me neither.They can f*ck off and keep f*cking off until they reach the sign that reads "No f*cking off past here" - and then they can keep f*cking off.
The majority of the media are also palpably willing them to win the league. The giddiness from many pundits about them finding some form is off the chart.
.. and keep fucking off so far that they end up back here so I can tell them to 'Fuck off.' again.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
.. until they reach the "No F*cking Off" zone.. but then they can steadily proceed to f*ck off yet more.
Nah, for me , a title decider, under the lights of Anfield.
Nah, for me , a title decider, under the lights of Anfield. The fume when we win......Ideally from an og from a mishit corner from Salah.
I want a 20 point gap by March if we can get it. I want Arsenal to suffer yet another season of "ifs" and "buts" while their fans wail about Liverpool not having played anyone good yet.
I guess you weren't at Anfield in 1989.*shudder*
No, but it's about time the outcome was reversed !
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]