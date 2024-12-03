« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12200 on: December 3, 2024, 01:00:59 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on December  3, 2024, 10:26:28 am
Or just smash into him early on, take him out for another few months and end their season.
hmmm I like the cut of your jib, young man.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12201 on: December 3, 2024, 02:42:56 pm »
Not that interesting, but thought I'd mention it here, cause it's a slow day.
Jorginho reckons Saka can win the Balon D'Or ... "as long as he believes in himself."

Ermmm... yeah- that's brilliant encouragement there, Jorg. Top Draw! Believe in your mate!
L0L! What a generic bit of encouragement. ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12202 on: December 3, 2024, 03:44:05 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December  3, 2024, 02:42:56 pm
Not that interesting, but thought I'd mention it here, cause it's a slow day.
Jorginho reckons Saka can win the Balon D'Or ... "as long as he believes in himself."

Ermmm... yeah- that's brilliant encouragement there, Jorg. Top Draw! Believe in your mate!
L0L! What a generic bit of encouragement. ;D

Fucking wham. If Salah never won it, Saka sure as fuck ain't going to.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12203 on: December 3, 2024, 06:58:21 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on December  3, 2024, 03:44:05 pm
Fucking wham. If Salah never won it, Saka sure as fuck ain't going to.
Thierry Bloody Henry never won it either, the English league is not taken seriously by the Balon Dor in general. It's a popularity contest, which is why I was shocked that Rodri won it over the golden child that is Real Madrid. Watch someone from the Spanish League win it next year, to try and stroke their ego.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12204 on: December 3, 2024, 07:01:56 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on December  3, 2024, 03:44:05 pm
Fucking wham. If Salah never won it, Saka sure as fuck ain't going to.

He's got a great chance of winning an oscar though
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12205 on: December 3, 2024, 07:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December  3, 2024, 06:58:21 pm
the English league is not taken seriously by the Balon Dor in general.

I don't think there are many examples that support this though? Maybe Henry in 2003 and Van Dijk in 2019, but thats about it?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12206 on: December 3, 2024, 07:13:32 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on December  3, 2024, 07:04:02 pm
I don't think there are many examples that support this though? Maybe Henry in 2003 and Van Dijk in 2019, but thats about it?
But that's the whole point. It's an entirely subjective vote by a relative few people. It's not based on actual objective ability of the players, or individual performances. Not based on any analysis or even on stats.

It's just about who the voting journalists feel 'deserve' it. And most of the time instead of doing any proper thinking they'll just look at trophies won by the club and national sides, even if the player concerned was not particularly instrumental in winning them.

Take trophies out of it and there have been more occasions where players in the PL like Henry or Bergkamp or Gerrard - and others - were playing brilliant stuff. Virgil and Mo have been briliant in more than 2019. And so on.

Conversely this could actually work in favour of a player. It felt to me that Modric got his because there was a feeling that that season was his last major hurrah. That he wouldn't ever 'deserve' it again. It was a sort career end appreciation award.

Something similar could happen to Mo or Virgil.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12207 on: December 3, 2024, 07:32:04 pm »
The years Gerrard was unreal, he had Ronaldinho, Kaka, Ronaldo or Messi to compete with. I don't think it's unfair to say all those four deservedly won it each of those years. I don't thnk Bergkamp was ever the best player in the world for a season to be within a shout for a Ballon Dor. Now Virgil and Salah is a different story, but other than 2019 (and hopefully next year), I don't think either really deserved it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12208 on: December 3, 2024, 07:34:04 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on December  3, 2024, 07:04:02 pm
I don't think there are many examples that support this though? Maybe Henry in 2003 and Van Dijk in 2019, but thats about it?
De Bruyne, Gerrard, Rooney, Mo, Suarez and I'm sure I'm missing out on quite a few. Those players genuinely had incredible seasons and could have won it. However the popularity contest been Messi and Ronaldo took center stage and they even had time to throw in a bone for Modric and Cannavaro.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12209 on: December 3, 2024, 07:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December  3, 2024, 07:34:04 pm
De Bruyne, Gerrard, Rooney, Mo, Suarez and I'm sure I'm missing out on quite a few. Those players genuinely had incredible seasons and could have won it. However the popularity contest been Messi and Ronaldo took center stage and they even had time to throw in a bone for Modric and Cannavaro.
Those incredible seasons coincided with other player's great seasons outside the Premier League too. When did Rooney or De Bruyne ever merit a Ballon Dor? 2010/2022? Xavi, Iniesta and Sneidjer miles ahead during the former (altought neither won it) and Benzema deservedly won it in the latter.
You could argue Suarez deserved to be in the top3 in either 2014 or 2016, true. But ahead of Ronaldo or Messi? Not for me.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12210 on: December 3, 2024, 08:50:24 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on December  3, 2024, 07:47:04 pm
Those incredible seasons coincided with other player's great seasons outside the Premier League too. When did Rooney or De Bruyne ever merit a Ballon Dor? 2010/2022? Xavi, Iniesta and Sneidjer miles ahead during the former (altought neither won it) and Benzema deservedly won it in the latter.
You could argue Suarez deserved to be in the top3 in either 2014 or 2016, true. But ahead of Ronaldo or Messi? Not for me.
Messi in 23 and 21 was not the best player in the world anymore, neither was he in 2019 when Virgil deserved it. It's become a popularity contest. I agree that Ronaldo and Messi were the best in the 2010's but this decade not really.

The players have joked about needing to move to Madrid to be in contention for the Balon Dor. Rodri won it for winning the Euros rather than his excellence over the last few years.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12211 on: Yesterday at 05:37:55 am »
Fuck it, it's called Ballon d'Or, not Golden Ball... Prejudice selection as kuck. Yes, sometimes extraordinary talent won it, but that's inevitable. Messi and C Ronaldo were on another planet. But are you going to tell me that Owen in his best years has ever been better than Salah?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12212 on: Yesterday at 06:06:03 am »
Yeah Keegan won it twice after he left Liverpool. Playing for a second rate German outfit. That first season he came back to Anfield and was beaten 6 - 0 in the Super cup. I remember him crying in front of the Kop, almost an admission that he had stepped down a level. Yet that season he won the Ballon dor playing for Hamburg not Liverpool.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12213 on: Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm »
The Arsenal-Man Utd game tonight will be tasty. It is a pity Liverpool are also playing today, but one can catch most of the second half, hopefully, given the 45 minute gap in kick off times.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12214 on: Yesterday at 01:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm
The Arsenal-Man Utd game tonight will be tasty. It is a pity Liverpool are also playing today, but one can catch most of the second half, hopefully, given the 45 minute gap in kick off times.
Man Utd will get turned over. With Shaw out It looks like Maguire will come in to that back three.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12215 on: Yesterday at 02:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm
The Arsenal-Man Utd game tonight will be tasty. It is a pity Liverpool are also playing today, but one can catch most of the second half, hopefully, given the 45 minute gap in kick off times.

It'll be tasty in the respect that its very rarely not fun to see United get battered
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12216 on: Yesterday at 02:19:04 pm »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 01:51:15 pm
Man Utd will get turned over. With Shaw out It looks like Maguire will come in to that back three.
hilarious isn't it?  Saka and Odegaard would fall over laughing seeing that team-sheet.

though tbf I'd expect 83-year old Evans to step in, not the Slab.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12217 on: Yesterday at 02:32:40 pm »
One thing to consider when people talk about Arsenals very strong second half of the season is- they only had one domestic cup match in that time. Cant remember what they did in Europe (as per) but think they were gone by the Quarters. But they had large chunks of the winter where they had a game a week.

This year theyre likely to have League Cup semis (and maybe final, meaning a rearranged league game), maybe more of an FA Cup run and for certain two CL group games theyll need to go quite strong in and a 50/50 chance if another 2 in a round we should be avoiding.

I doubt theyll have such an unblemished record this time around.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12218 on: Yesterday at 02:56:28 pm »
Agree with that. Think there is and should be pressure on Arteta to win silverware with this group of players, meaning he might prioritize the domestic cups more than he has in previous seasons.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12219 on: Yesterday at 03:39:46 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on December  3, 2024, 07:01:56 pm
He's got a great chance of winning an oscar though

Or an Olympic diving medal. More likely Commonwealth though.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12220 on: Yesterday at 03:51:07 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December  2, 2024, 02:13:22 pm
Crikey Moses reading anything their online fanbase has to say is insufferable. Youd be hunk theyd swept all before them these last few seasons and were something like Norwich 92/93 giving it a good go for half a season before finding our rightful place in the pecking order.



The majority of the media are also palpably willing them to win the league. The giddiness from many pundits about them finding some form is off the chart.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12221 on: Yesterday at 03:53:22 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on December  3, 2024, 10:19:54 am
Are we supporting United tomorrow?

No. I'll be supporting Liverpool. But I do want Man United to win.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12222 on: Yesterday at 04:00:26 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on December  3, 2024, 10:19:54 am
Are we supporting United tomorrow?

Nah, we don't need any favours from them. Arsenal are not serious competition for the title anyway ...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12223 on: Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:00:26 pm
Nah, we don't need any favours from them. Arsenal are not serious competition for the title anyway ...
who is, would you say?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12224 on: Yesterday at 04:28:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm
who is, would you say?
Our reserves?  ;)

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12225 on: Yesterday at 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 10, 2024, 11:14:08 pm
Their next seven fixtures to the end of the year are handy enough. They should be able to go on a good run and pick up maximum points from those. Be interesting to see how they get on with them.

Still think this. Theyve walked through the first three games with easy wins. Theyll be building up some confidence and momentum into the new year.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12226 on: Today at 01:24:00 am »
Only just seen that they scored 2 corner goals hahah they are sick.  Surprised they haven't bought Burn and Onuacho yet. 
