Fans need to have experience of winning things, as well; how to behave, what to be wary of, when to go all out and when to stay sanguine, etc, just like players do.



Arsenal fans have forgotten how to deal with being in contention for big prizes. Of course they've never really had any experience of contending and winning the European Cup in any meaningful way, which can't help.



I remember reading years ago, maybe it was Nick Hornby or some such gooner, saying that Liverpool fans in the 80s were just 'grand' in their behaviour. They knew how to act around winning and potentially winning things because they had had so much experience of it...