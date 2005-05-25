« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 300 301 302 303 304 [305]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 574895 times)

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12160 on: Today at 12:08:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:31 pm
We couldn't have played them away at a better time. It's lucky because it's out of our control. They were awful last year but we couldn't beat them so their quality isn't everything. Hag was on his way out last time out.

Last season,  Arsenal were lucky to play many teams at the "right time" i.e when they had key injuries.

Not that it remotely matters, but we weren't lucky or unlucky with when we played them this or last season. They were shit this season, they were shit last season, they're shit now. We just didnt make silly mistakes this season compared to last which is why we won comfortably instead of dropping two points (and both games we absolutely battered them, the 2-2 last season I think our XG was about 5 if I remember right).
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12161 on: Today at 12:10:56 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:08:57 pm
Not that it remotely matters, but we weren't lucky or unlucky with when we played them this or last season. They were shit this season, they were shit last season, they're shit now. We just didnt make silly mistakes this season compared to last which is why we won comfortably instead of dropping two points (and both games we absolutely battered them, the 2-2 last season I think our XG was about 5 if I remember right).
Agree to disagree because it's circular now LOL.

If you don't see the difference between us playing them at OT in August/September with vs playing them with a title on the line in April (with them motivated to derail the charge), then there's no point. That's part of timing.

xG alone is funny in this context.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:40 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,951
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12162 on: Today at 12:12:57 pm »
United won't be putting much effort into that game mentally if it gives us a massive advantage in the title race. They have morphed into Everton in that regard.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12163 on: Today at 12:22:02 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 11:50:46 am
Arsenal's form will have to improve quite noticeably to get anywhere near to 90 points, and some improvement to even get into the 80s.

Just done the maths.

Arsenal are currently on 1.9 points per game. For them to get to 90 points, they'd need to perform at 2.6 PPG for the remaining 25 games. 2.6 PPG is what Liverpool are on after the first 13 games, where we've drawn one and lost one. So are Arsenal going to win 21 games, draw two, and lose two between now and the end of the season?

For Arsenal to get to 80 points, they'd need to perform at 2.2 PPG for the remaining 25 games. That would mean they lose 4 and draw 4, again an improvement on their form so far.

In comparison, if Liverpool lose 4 and draw 4 of the remaining 25 games - we finish on 89 points.

Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12164 on: Today at 12:22:38 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:12:57 pm
United won't be putting much effort into that game mentally if it gives us a massive advantage in the title race. They have morphed into Everton in that regard.

Pretty sure the man utd players and staff don't think like that at all.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12165 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:10:56 pm
Agree to disagree because it's circular now LOL.

If you don't see the difference between us playing them at OT in August/September with vs playing them with a title on the line in April (with them motivated to derail the charge), then there's no point. That's part of timing.

xG alone is funny in this context.

Yeah all very confusing. We've not been lucky either this season or last season with when we played them...again, they're just a poor side. They came into the game last season in poor form and question marks over the manager, the same as this. They weren't particularly motivated, we battered them. Its just testament to us this season that we didn't make silly mistakes. Arsenal aren't lucky or unlucky with when they're playing them, because they're still just a poor side.

Getting Man City when they're in diabolical form and have no proper CMs on the other hand is definitely lucky on our part.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,861
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12166 on: Today at 12:33:05 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 12:22:38 pm
Pretty sure the man utd players and staff don't think like that at all.

yep, of cousre they dont.

And with a new manager, these players have to convince him, taking a night off isnt going to do that.

But with the suspensions, and it being away, itll be one hell of a task for them regardless!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12167 on: Today at 12:34:06 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:28:22 pm
Yeah all very confusing. We've not been lucky either this season or last season with when we played them...again, they're just a poor side. They came into the game last season in poor form and question marks over the manager, the same as this. They weren't particularly motivated, we battered them. Its just testament to us this season that we didn't make silly mistakes. Arsenal aren't lucky or unlucky with when they're playing them, because they're still just a poor side.

Getting Man City when they're in diabolical form and have no proper CMs on the other hand is definitely lucky on our part.
You're still missing the point mate. It's like talking to a wall LOL. Football isn't played on spreadsheets.

If we play United at OT with a title on the line, they are more motivated and the pressure of the occasion makes it harder for us too. Same with playing at Goodison which is a bear pit in a title run-in.

Also, I never mentioned Arsenal against Man Utd specifically.  I was talking about predicting fixtures generally. Honestly,  theis circular back and forth is so boring. 

If you see it solely based on xG, no problem.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:58 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,893
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12168 on: Today at 12:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:33:05 pm
yep, of cousre they dont.

And with a new manager, these players have to convince him, taking a night off isnt going to do that.

But with the suspensions, and it being away, itll be one hell of a task for them regardless!


Only need them to hold out for a draw (yes i know before anyone says it :D ) as long as we keep winning
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12169 on: Today at 01:02:32 pm »
The whinging about injuries with these and City is really stupid. Every time a player stays down (which is often) commentary immediately panics and drones on about their concerns and terrible injury luck etc.

So, imagine if you are a back-up defender or midfielder. Must be a real confidence killler to know your team is doomed when you play.  Lego and Pep must know this you would think.
Logged

Online SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,872
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12170 on: Today at 01:03:54 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 12:22:02 pm
Just done the maths.

Arsenal are currently on 1.9 points per game. For them to get to 90 points, they'd need to perform at 2.6 PPG for the remaining 25 games. 2.6 PPG is what Liverpool are on after the first 13 games, where we've drawn one and lost one. So are Arsenal going to win 21 games, draw two, and lose two between now and the end of the season?

For Arsenal to get to 80 points, they'd need to perform at 2.2 PPG for the remaining 25 games. That would mean they lose 4 and draw 4, again an improvement on their form so far.

In comparison, if Liverpool lose 4 and draw 4 of the remaining 25 games - we finish on 89 points.



Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 11:21:56 am
Updated after this weekend's games:

We need 56 points from 25 games, or 17 wins, 5 draws, 3 losses.

For City to get to 91, they'd need 68 points from 25, or 22 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss from here on.

For Arsenal/Chelsea to get to 91, they'd need 66 points from 25, or 21 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss from here on



 ;D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12171 on: Today at 01:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 11:27:08 am
I fancy yernited against them

new manager bounce etc

They'll get ripped apart, 4-0 to Arsenal or something.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12172 on: Today at 01:31:51 pm »
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,565
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12173 on: Today at 01:45:14 pm »
If we are 9 points clear at the end of the Jan , THEN I think it makes sense to start looking at permuations.
Right now feels a bit spursy.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12174 on: Today at 02:01:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:45:14 pm
If we are 9 points clear at the end of the Jan , THEN I think it makes sense to start looking at permuations.
Right now feels a bit spursy.

Nah its not Spursy as they'd never be in this position anyway
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,236
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12175 on: Today at 02:13:22 pm »
Crikey Moses reading anything their online fanbase has to say is insufferable. Youd be hunk theyd swept all before them these last few seasons and were something like Norwich 92/93 giving it a good go for half a season before finding our rightful place in the pecking order.
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,707
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12176 on: Today at 02:26:13 pm »
Fans need to have experience of winning things, as well; how to behave, what to be wary of, when to go all out and when to stay sanguine, etc,  just like players do.

Arsenal fans have forgotten how to deal with being in contention for big prizes. Of course they've never really had any experience of contending and winning the European Cup in any meaningful way, which can't help.

I remember reading years ago, maybe it was Nick Hornby or some such gooner, saying that Liverpool fans in the 80s were just 'grand' in their behaviour. They knew how to act around winning and potentially winning things because they had had so much experience of it...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,606
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12177 on: Today at 03:15:50 pm »
If United get anything from this game then the "played everyone at the right time" narrative the deluded Arsenal fans have now switched to is going to go into overdrive.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12178 on: Today at 03:25:57 pm »
I see Arsenal as the most likely of the other teams to challenge us, at this point. Nice calculations above, cheers! Arsenal have to be a lot closer to perfect, and we have some margin to spare.

Mind you, we should keep our foot down, as things can change quickly. We have two tricky away games coming up and anything can happen. With so much of the season to go, Im reluctant to say we will do this or that, but obviously we are in a good position.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,327
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12179 on: Today at 03:37:01 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:53:40 am
Hmmm?

You keep posting about their upcoming fixtures and their (lack of) squad depth though.

Are you trying to reassure us or yourself?

Well, if you have been a regular in this thread, you would have known that I dismissed their chances of winning the league when they were 8 points ahead of Man City. They don't have the manager and the players to win it. It is as simple as that ...
Logged

Offline Cusamano

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,876
  • Natural Police
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12180 on: Today at 04:57:41 pm »
One thing I will say, if we do win the league it reflects extremely badly on Arteta. More so than anyone else.

5 years and £700m spent
Logged
Wake up, will ya pal? If you're not inside, you're outside, OK? And I'm not talking a $400,000 a year working Wall Street stiff flying first class and being comfortable, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars buddy. A player. - Gordon Gekko

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12181 on: Today at 06:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:29:40 pm
They'll get ripped apart, 4-0 to Arsenal or something.
unless someone at MU orders pizzas again ......
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12182 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm »
here's hoping the Butcher decides to wipe out Saka the way he tries to wipe out our players every damn game. 

Saka might end up knowing what a real fucking injury feels like for once.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12183 on: Today at 06:27:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:26:39 pm
here's hoping the Butcher decides to wipe out Saka the way he tries to wipe out our players every damn game. 

Saka might end up knowing what a real fucking injury feels like for once.

He's suspended
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,707
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12184 on: Today at 06:29:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:26:39 pm
here's hoping the Butcher decides to wipe out Saka the way he tries to wipe out our players every damn game. 

Saka might end up knowing what a real fucking injury feels like for once.
I think Martinez is suspended for the game? Along with Zinedine Seedorf
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,549
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12185 on: Today at 06:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 06:29:23 pm
I think Martinez is suspended for the game? Along with Zinedine Seedorf

united are so fucking lucky that ... united are missing those players.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #12186 on: Today at 06:54:20 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 300 301 302 303 304 [305]   Go Up
« previous next »
 