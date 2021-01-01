« previous next »
Ghost of christmas RAWK

  RAWK snitch.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,647
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12080 on: Yesterday at 01:42:58 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 12:33:18 pm
Just bizarre. Saliva was suspended for one game
Was it for spitting?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell.

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12081 on: Yesterday at 01:45:17 pm
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 11:32:13 am
Even some Everton fans on Toffeeweb are quietly confident of beating United.

Wouldnt shock me if they did beat them
Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,949
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12082 on: Yesterday at 01:45:58 pm
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12083 on: Yesterday at 01:48:20 pm
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12084 on: Yesterday at 01:57:20 pm
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12085 on: Yesterday at 06:26:37 pm
Cooteys mates are gonna do everything they possible can for them thats for sure. Imagine having this much going for you and still not being able to win a trophy!
QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12086 on: Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm
Tragic team. Still think we'll go into the new year 9 ahead of them.
Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,325
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12087 on: Yesterday at 07:40:31 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm
Tragic team. Still think we'll go into the new year 9 ahead of them.

Well, their whole season will depend on the Photographers fitness. They've proven already that they are very much a one man team.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,529
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12088 on: Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm
Game 1 of 8 - well that was a training session.

Got to work on the diving and rolling on real time.
LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12089 on: Yesterday at 07:49:39 pm
West Ham are pathetic. Also shite atmosphere at that ground.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12090 on: Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 07:49:39 pm
West Ham are pathetic. Also shite atmosphere at that ground.
Was there. They couldn't get going because Taylor kept disrupting the momentum with weak fouls. Also, don't think he booked an Arsenal player.

The ref needs to be stronger.
QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12091 on: Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm
Was there. They couldn't get going because Taylor kept disrupting the momentum with weak fouls. Also, don't think he booked an Arsenal player.

The ref needs to be stronger.

Yup, Taylor was a massive influence in this game. He should be taken to task for his performance.

Arsenal are still fragile, as shown by the 2 goals conceded against a shite west ham + the ref giving every 50/50 to Arsenal
buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12092 on: Yesterday at 07:55:46 pm
They're obviously getting giddy now - a win tomorrow will put them back in their boxes. Think this season has showed already they suffer if they get an injury to a key player.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12093 on: Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
Yup, Taylor was a massive influence in this game. He should be taken to task for his performance.

Arsenal are still fragile, as shown by the 2 goals conceded against a shite west ham + the ref giving every 50/50 to Arsenal
At the end of the day, football fans want to watch a good game. Yes, there were 7 golas in the first half (LOL) but the point of a ref is to make the game flow.

They dived and wasted time a lot.
At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,060
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12094 on: Yesterday at 07:59:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm
They dived and wasted time a lot.
Once they got ahead
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12095 on: Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 07:59:47 pm
Once they got ahead
The time should have been added back though :D Also, why do they need to dive and waste time at 5-2 anyway?

I'm just not convinced by their mentality and I'll leave it at that.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm by MonsLibpool
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,060
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12096 on: Yesterday at 08:12:42 pm
Like them or loathe them, you cant deny they are a solid solid squad and are more than capable to go on a long consecutive victorys run, just like we are.
There are far more twists and turn twixt lip and cup, to go, before the end of the season for both squads to stay focused.

Going back, Arsenal and us, we had a slight begrudging respect for one another, not big like, but it was there - all clubs have changed over the years and Arsenal were always a reasonably ok club. Watching them these days, on the telly with their histrionics they seem to be into, both off and on the field -theyre starting to give a feel of a sticky-icky plastic Chelsea, about them, which is probably one of the worst things you could have thrown at you, but yeah, just not feeling their schtick at the minute.

Anyway, Arsenal have a very doable run of games, ours is slightly tougher, but just exactly the same - still all very doable.
Something tells me the third to last game with these, at our place, could well be a put them to the sword game, or the pressure is on for us.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,060
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12097 on: Yesterday at 08:16:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm
I'm just not convinced by their mentality and I'll leave it at that.
Agree.

Hammer fan view:
Quote
In the "anyone-but" stakes, Arsenal are so far ahead of the competition for me it's not even close. They're immeasurably better than us in every position, yet still feel the need to play-act and snide their way through the entire game.

Everything that's crap about the modern game has been concentrated into that club under Arteta.
How blessed we were to have a manager like Jurgen shouting from the sidelines "PLAY FOOTBALL!" as it was the only way to play (in his mind). And now we have Slot and he doesn't have to say it because it's so ingrained.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,949
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12098 on: Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Yesterday at 08:12:42 pm
Like them or loathe them, you cant deny they are a solid solid squad and are more than capable to go on a long consecutive victorys run, just like we are.
There are far more twists and turn twixt lip and cup, to go, before the end of the season for both squads to stay focused.

Going back, Arsenal and us, we had a slight begrudging respect for one another, not big like, but it was there - all clubs have changed over the years and Arsenal were always a reasonably ok club. Watching them these days, on the telly with their histrionics they seem to be into, both off and on the field -theyre starting to give a feel of a sticky-icky plastic Chelsea, about them, which is probably one of the worst things you could have thrown at you, but yeah, just not feeling their schtick at the minute.

Anyway, Arsenal have a very doable run of games, ours is slightly tougher, but just exactly the same - still all very doable.
Something tells me the third to last game with these, at our place, could well be a put them to the sword game, or the pressure is on for us.


They are a top side and can go on a long winning run but despite that, they still havent cleared 90 points in either their last two seasons. Still dont believe they have enough firepower and their need to make every game intense is their problem. The commentators had a point in how they celebrated the league win against us last season, every game feels like the last game of their lives.
harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,628
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12099 on: Today at 03:00:23 am
Us winning the league, with our manager in his first year, while buying one player in the summer, with more injuries, might actually break their fans.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,557
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12100 on: Today at 06:27:07 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:00:23 am
Us winning the league, with our manager in his first year, while buying one player in the summer, with more injuries, might actually break their fans.

They'd just claim we were lucky with injuries and referees
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,315
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12101 on: Today at 11:29:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm
They are a top side and can go on a long winning run but despite that, they still havent cleared 90 points in either their last two seasons. Still dont believe they have enough firepower and their need to make every game intense is their problem. The commentators had a point in how they celebrated the league win against us last season, every game feels like the last game of their lives.

Apart from the fact that they don't have the mental strength and the leadership for a neck-to-neck title race, they also don't have the depth ...

Havertz
Jesus

Martinelli - Odegaard - Saka
Trossard - Nwaneri - Sterling

Rice - Partey
Merino - Jorginho

Calafiori - Gabriel - Saliba - White
Zinchenko - Kiwior - Timber - Tomiyasu

Raya
Neto
KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12102 on: Today at 12:46:08 pm
After the last two seasons, its good to see theyve learnt not to get too emotional after a win or a loss :)
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,853
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12103 on: Today at 12:47:20 pm
Arteta is something else, arrogant, tone-deaf, whatever you want to call him, hes an absolute pillock :lmao

 Saying this about Liverpool and how they can catch Liverpool:

Weve been there and to sustain it for 10 months is extremely difficult, everything has to go your way, and sadly when you think you have it, one day it collapses it can happen at any moment and we have to be ready for that.

Like hes not talking about the ONLY club to put up ridiculous points totals and actual beat the cheats in recent years, and thinking HE is qualified to behave as if hes the expert :lmao
KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12104 on: Today at 01:12:01 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:20 pm
Arteta is something else, arrogant, tone-deaf, whatever you want to call him, hes an absolute pillock :lmao

 Saying this about Liverpool and how they can catch Liverpool:

Weve been there and to sustain it for 10 months is extremely difficult, everything has to go your way, and sadly when you think you have it, one day it collapses it can happen at any moment and we have to be ready for that.

Like hes not talking about the ONLY club to put up ridiculous points totals and actual beat the cheats in recent years, and thinking HE is qualified to behave as if hes the expert :lmao

Over the last five seasons, theyve got the 8th highest points total with 89 and Christ knows what when they got 84. The lack of self awareness is frightening, telling players like Virgil Van Dijk and Mo Salah what it takes to challenge :D
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12105 on: Today at 01:18:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:29:45 am
Apart from the fact that they don't have the mental strength and the leadership for a neck-to-neck title race, they also don't have the depth ...

Havertz
Jesus

Martinelli - Odegaard - Saka
Trossard - Nwaneri - Sterling

Rice - Partey
Merino - Jorginho

Calafiori - Gabriel - Saliba - White
Zinchenko - Kiwior - Timber - Tomiyasu

Raya
Neto
Despite the laughable narrative of a few weeks ago, they rarely get injuries to several players at once. We've had, by my count, nine players out (including the most recent two) for several games through injury this season so far. One injury to Odegaard and they shat their pants.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12106 on: Today at 01:37:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:29:45 am
Apart from the fact that they don't have the mental strength and the leadership for a neck-to-neck title race, they also don't have the depth ...

Havertz
Jesus

Martinelli - Odegaard - Saka
Trossard - Nwaneri - Sterling

Rice - Partey
Merino - Jorginho

Calafiori - Gabriel - Saliba - White
Zinchenko - Kiwior - Timber - Tomiyasu

Raya
Neto

I fear there is a fair bit of wishful thinking going on here.

I wouldn't dismiss them so easily myself.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,557
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12107 on: Today at 01:59:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:20 pm
Arteta is something else, arrogant, tone-deaf, whatever you want to call him, hes an absolute pillock :lmao

 Saying this about Liverpool and how they can catch Liverpool:

Weve been there and to sustain it for 10 months is extremely difficult, everything has to go your way, and sadly when you think you have it, one day it collapses it can happen at any moment and we have to be ready for that.

Like hes not talking about the ONLY club to put up ridiculous points totals and actual beat the cheats in recent years, and thinking HE is qualified to behave as if hes the expert :lmao


I don't think there's much wrong with that.  He is right that it is almost impossible to maintain the standard we are setting. And he knows he's tried and failed.  All he can do is keep adding points to his teams total and hope we can't sustain this.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12108 on: Today at 02:13:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:47:20 pm
Arteta is something else, arrogant, tone-deaf, whatever you want to call him, hes an absolute pillock :lmao

 Saying this about Liverpool and how they can catch Liverpool:

Weve been there and to sustain it for 10 months is extremely difficult, everything has to go your way, and sadly when you think you have it, one day it collapses it can happen at any moment and we have to be ready for that.

Like hes not talking about the ONLY club to put up ridiculous points totals and actual beat the cheats in recent years, and thinking HE is qualified to behave as if hes the expert :lmao

Hes a pillock, but not because of the quotes you posted, theyre perfectly understandable coming from a manager competing for the same honours.
At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,060
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12109 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:59:20 pm
I don't think there's much wrong with that.  He is right that it is almost impossible to maintain the standard we are setting. And he knows he's tried and failed.  All he can do is keep adding points to his teams total and hope we can't sustain this.
He knows nothing about running City close, let alone what it takes to beat them
The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,676
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12110 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:13:16 pm
Hes a pillock, but not because of the quotes you posted, theyre perfectly understandable coming from a manager competing for the same honours.

Agree with that. He is having to keep his own players spirits up so he will try anything like this. Where he and Guardiola are being idiots is using injuries an an excuse for their performances, as both have good squads to choose from. That is where the weakness from both those managers are.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,917
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12111 on: Today at 02:51:39 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 02:27:12 pm
Agree with that. He is having to keep his own players spirits up so he will try anything like this. Where he and Guardiola are being idiots is using injuries an an excuse for their performances, as both have good squads to choose from. That is where the weakness from both those managers are.

It's a good thing trying to keep spirits up, but there is better ways to do it, than remind them of their own failures from the previous two seasons. There is no need to talk about Liverpool and how we won't be keeping up our run, because they themselves weren't able to do it. Remind people that we've just reached December and there are still a lot of games to be played and a lot of hard weeks/days coming up. Say that you have to look at yourselves and keep going and just keep thinking about winning the next game as it comes up. No need to be talking about how you're looking at Liverpool and what a hard job they have, because you know how hard is as you've failed doing the same thing. It's absolute idiocy.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,315
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12112 on: Today at 03:03:51 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:37:15 pm
I fear there is a fair bit of wishful thinking going on here.

I wouldn't dismiss them so easily myself.

Wishful thinking based on what? They've shown over the course of the last 2 seasons that they don't have what it takes to win the league, and this season they've been even worse.

Even with yesterday's win, they are still on course for a 73 points season ...
Last Edit: Today at 03:07:23 pm by PeterTheRed ...
The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,676
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12113 on: Today at 03:38:54 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:51:39 pm
It's a good thing trying to keep spirits up, but there is better ways to do it, than remind them of their own failures from the previous two seasons. There is no need to talk about Liverpool and how we won't be keeping up our run, because they themselves weren't able to do it. Remind people that we've just reached December and there are still a lot of games to be played and a lot of hard weeks/days coming up. Say that you have to look at yourselves and keep going and just keep thinking about winning the next game as it comes up. No need to be talking about how you're looking at Liverpool and what a hard job they have, because you know how hard is as you've failed doing the same thing. It's absolute idiocy.

Mate, who even cares what he says. The only thing we need to care about is ourselves, not what other managers are saying. Guardiola was mentioning us as well, which should be a good thing, as it usually means they are worried.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,285
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12114 on: Today at 03:39:05 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:51:39 pm
It's a good thing trying to keep spirits up, but there is better ways to do it...

Picking their collective pockets has already been tried...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,917
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12115 on: Today at 03:52:24 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 03:38:54 pm
Mate, who even cares what he says. The only thing we need to care about is ourselves, not what other managers are saying. Guardiola was mentioning us as well, which should be a good thing, as it usually means they are worried.

I don't care about what he says from the point of being a Liverpool supporter. All I'm saying is that, what he says goes against what he's trying to do. It's on the same level as Messi saying "Let this not be another Roma" right before they went out on the pitch against us at Anfield. You don't get people's spirits up by reminding them of their own past failure...
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12116 on: Today at 06:20:27 pm
They have a very easy schedule coming up.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,217
  • SPQR
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12117 on: Today at 06:24:01 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:20:27 pm
They have a very easy schedule coming up.

There are no easy games in this league, particularly given the congested schedule.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12118 on: Today at 06:29:46 pm
Theyve got Utd on Wednesday. Should be easy but Amorin might be getting a new manager bump.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,315
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #12119 on: Today at 06:31:13 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:20:27 pm
They have a very easy schedule coming up.

No, they don't.

Man Utd (h)
Fulham (a)
Monaco (h) Champions League
Everton (h)
Crystal Palace (h) League Cup
Crystal Palace (a)
Ipswich (h)
Brentford (a)
Brighton (a)
Tottenham (h)
