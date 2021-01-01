« previous next »
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11880 on: Yesterday at 10:23:36 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm
No its real. It's hilarious like but it's real. I love the line when he's talking about Thomas Edison- "light. If not it would be fucking dark if this guy would not have the idea to do that"
Imagine Arteta doing that twice. The players must be thinking what the

Twice you say?

Jurgen YNWA

slaphead

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11881 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:23:36 pm
Twice you say?



haha. Still the best in the busines that one. Love it. And each time I see it I watch it multiple times then do the silly voice with the last one
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11882 on: Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm
I would not be able to keep a straight face if someone gave a team talk like that. 
stoa

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11883 on: Today at 12:54:58 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm
Is this one of those deep fakes? Can't be real.  :o

Not only is it real, it is also basically the single most greatest teamtalk captured on video ever. The look on the players' faces is just hilarious. They're either trying not to laugh or they're going "WTF is he doing?". I watched  some of his other talks on Youtube a while ago, when I saw the light-bulb thing the first time, and there was another hilarious talk, but the light-bulb is still the best one ever. Just imagine you're his assistant and he tells you "Okay mate, for the match today I need you to get a light bulb, a long extension cord and to put it in your bag." The one where he talks about his heart issue as a kid and how bad he felt after the Man City game just seems like a bizarre talk for right before a match. It's a bit like the Messi "Don't fuck it up like in Rome" thing.
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11884 on: Today at 01:03:23 am
Say no more..  ::)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/51PiL0jquRA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/51PiL0jquRA</a>
farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #11885 on: Today at 05:18:19 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:23:20 pm
Is it so the dog can teach the players to roll over and then play dead?
Don't be silly... It's the other way around. The dog can learn a thing or two...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
